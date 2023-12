GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — The Garretson girls basketball team opened the 2023 season with a 15 point win over Baltic.

The Blue Dragons jumped out to an 18-4 lead after the first quarter and a 38-19 lead at halftime.

The lead grew to 22, before Baltic closed the gap to the final number of 15 in the fourth quarter.

Garretson was led by Sydney Olson who scored 16 points. Jordyn Williams added 13.