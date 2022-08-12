MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Garretson and Lennox punched their tickets to the Class ‘B’ State Tournament semifinals as each team claimed wins on Thursday evening.

BRACKET

Garretson and Lennox will now cross paths in the first semifinal contest, which is set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

GARRETSON 2, MT. VERNON 1

Offense was tough to come by in the first quarterfinal on Thursday evening.

Mt. Vernon scored first in the third inning with a run. However, Garretson responded with a pair of runs in the fourth to grab the lead.

And that was all the offense.

The pitching was tremendous for both teams, including the performance of Blake Moke for the Mustangs, but it was just not enough as the Bluejays picked up the win.

Aaron LaBrie came in late to close the door for Garretson.

LENNOX 9, ALEXANDRIA 6

The Lennox Only One Alpacas continued their success in this year’s state tournament, by knocking off perirenal power, Alexandria.

The Alpacas raced out to a 4-0 lead, thanks to a three RBI (runs batted in) double by Jay Green.

However, the talented Angels came battling back as they scored the next six runs to grab a 6-4 lead. Jerrod Zens delivered a clutch run producing single in the comeback.

The bottom of the seventh inning saw the Only One close the gap, thanks to a single from Drew Sweeter and Chris Kropuenske.

An inning later, the Alpacas grabbed the lead for good. Riley Hoffman, a pickup player from Dell Rapids PBR, doubled to lead off the inning.

Drew Sweeter would single him in, but that’s followed by a pair of errors which would score another run. Lennox led 8-6.

A batter later, it was Corey Vasquez who blasted a double into the left field corner to score Sweeter, and give the Alpacas a 9-6 lead.

Lennox’s Brock Anderson would work a scoreless ninth inning, as he earned the win in relief.

Lennox is now headed to the semifinals for the third time in town history.

FRIDAY GAMES

The final two quarterfinal games will be played in Mitchell on Friday evening. Dimock/Emery will cross paths with the Dell Rapids Mudcats at 5:30 p.m.

Then at 7:30, it’ll be Winner/Colome against Kimball/White Lake.