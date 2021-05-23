Garlick’s 3-run homer in 10th lifts Twins past Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kyle Garlick hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off James Karinchak, and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-5.

Garlick was a replacement in right field in the seventh inning for Max Kepler, who hit his 13th career homer at Progressive Field in the fourth. Cleveland tied the game in the ninth on Jordan Luplow’s squeeze bunt.

The result completed an overall bad day for the Indians, who announced before the game that Franmil Reyes will be out from five to seven weeks because of an internal oblique strain.