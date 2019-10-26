GameDay names Pat McAfee as celebrity picker

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The final piece of ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast on the campus of South Dakota State University in Brookings has been finalized.

The show named Pat McAfee as the celebrity guest picker.

Pat McAfee, a football and professional wrestling analyst and retired football punter for the Indianapolis Colts, will be in Brookings on Saturday.

McAfee played with Adam Vinatieri from 2009 to 2016. Vinatieri is an SDSU alumn.

In a Tweet between Pat McAfee and Rece Davis, McAfee shared that he will be a part of the College GameDay show.

Beyond honored to get the call to be a part of the greatest @CollegeGameDay environment in the history of the show tomorrow with the fine folks from @GoJacksSDSU



Real life bucket list stuff.



Let’s. GOOOOOO. pic.twitter.com/XWmLGaS3Eq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 25, 2019

Each week, the popular college football pre-game show brings on a celebrity guest picker to pick winners of Saturday games. The show has hosted stars such as actors Matthew McConaughey and Will Ferrell and NBA starts LeBron James and Charles Barkley.

In the show’s other Midwest stops, country musician Eric Church was the guest picker in Ames, Iowa, while Gabrielle Union picked in Lincoln, Nebraska.

College GameDay will air from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on ESPN Saturday morning. SDSU takes on North Dakota State in the Dakota Marker football game at 2 p.m.