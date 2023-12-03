SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We now know when SDSU and USD will host their FCS Quarterfinal matchups.

The Jackrabbits and Coyotes were among eight teams to claim second round victories, advancing in the playoffs. Now both teams are set to play on Saturday, December 9.

FCS QUARTERFINAL SCHEDULE

Friday, December 8 – #7 Furman at Montana – 8:00 PM Saturday, Dec. 9 – #8 Villanova at #1 SDSU – 11:00 AM (ESPN) Saturday, Dec. 9 – NDSU at #3 USD – 1:30 PM (ABC) Saturday, Dec. 9 – #5 Albany at #4 Idaho – 9:00 PM All Times Central Time

SDSU will play the first game on Saturday as they meet Villanova, the same team they met in the quarterfinals two years ago.

USD is set for a rematch with NDSU. The Coyotes knocked off the Bison 24-19 back on September 30. NDSU was #2 in the country at the time.

The Coyotes are appearing in their first ever FCS Quarterfinals, with a trip to the semifinals up for grabs.