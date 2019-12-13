Game of the Week preview: SF Christian vs. Lennox

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) – High school basketball players are preparing for the beginning of the 2019-2020 high school basketball season. The season tips-off tonight and KELOLAND Sports will be out covering the action.

The first KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week will feature a double header between Sioux Falls Christian and Lennox.

The girl’s game will tip-off first at 6:30 p.m. The Lennox Oriole girl’s team enters the contest as the number one ranked team in class ‘A’, while the Chargers are the 4th ranked team.

Last time that SFC and Lennox played was in the SoDak 16 back in March. Lennox earned a 51-46 win over the Chargers to advance to the state tournament. The Orioles would finish the tournament with third place.

Lennox has won the previous seven match-ups between the two teams dating back to 2012.

The boy’s game will be the night cap with a tip-off around 8:30 p.m. Sioux Falls Christian finished state runner-up a year ago and finds themselves ranked second to start this season. The Orioles wrapped up their 2018-2019 season with a fourth place finish at the State ‘A’ tournament.

The two teams last crossed paths in the state semi-finals in March. The Chargers earned a 53-46 win. The Chargers have won the last six games between the two schools dating back to 2013.

Watch the game tonight at 6:30 p.m. Play-by-play will be from KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

The KELOLAND Sports team is covering six others game and you can see a preview tonight’s KELOLAND Sportszone here.