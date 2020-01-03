Live Now
Game of the Week preview: O’Gorman vs. Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO)- A new year means more high school basketball in South Dakota tonight.

Our second KELOLAND.com livestream game of the week will feature a double header between O’Gorman and Yankton.

The girl’s game will begin the double header with tip-off set for 6 p.m. The O’Gorman girls enter tonight’s contest with a perfect 3-0 record as well as the being ranked the number one team in Class ‘AA’.

The Gazelles of Yankton enter today at 3-2 and they received votes in the latest SD High School prep media basketball poll.

The boy’s game will tip-off around 7:30 p.m. and will feature a much anticipated rematch following last season’s semi-finals buzzer beater. O’Gorman won on a very close buzzer beater to send the Knights to the state title game.

Top ranked Yankton enters tonight’s contest at 4-1 following a 27 point loss to Houston, TN. The Knights are 2-2 and looking for a key win as they find themselves not ranked, but receiving votes in the most recent prep media basketball poll.

Watch the game tonight at 6 p.m. Play-by-play will be from KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

