Game of the Week Preview: Chamberlain vs. Lennox boys

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week will feature a class ‘A’ boys contest between Chamberlain (5-4) and Lennox (8-1).

In 2017, Chamberlain claimed 7th in the class ‘A’ state tournament. Since then, the Cubs have struggled as they went 19-23 in the last two seasons.

However, this year, the Cubs find themselves at 5-4 and in the middle of Region 6.

Chamberlain had a rough start to the season as the Cubs started just 2-4, however Chamberlain has won three straight.

During their winning streak, the Cubs have found some more offense. In their first six games, the Cubs were scoring barely 60 points per contest, but in the last three games, Chamberlain is averaging 67 points per game.

For the Orioles, there are on one of the longer winning streaks in the state. Lennox has won eight straight contests after falling to Sioux Falls Christian in their opening game.

A lot of Lennox’s success can be credited to both their defense and offense. The Orioles are scoring nearly 60 points per game offensively, while the Lennox defense is allowing just over 50 points.

Tuesday’s contest will be very important as both teams are fighting for position in their region standings.

Tip-off for Tuesday night’s contest is set for 7:30 and the game can be seen at KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.