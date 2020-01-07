Game of the Day preview: Mt. Vernon-Plankinton vs. Lennox

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO)- The KELOLAND.com game of the day will feature a double header between Lennox and Mt. Vernon-Plankinton on Tuesday.

The girl’s game will start at 6:30 and will feature two teams that reached the state ‘A’ tournament last season.

Mt. Vernon-Plankinton is coming off an 18-8 season where they upset Hamlin to land a spot in the state tournament, where they finished 7th in the state.

The Titans return Katlyn Briggs, a senior forward, who led the team in the state tournament last March. Briggs averaged 14.7 points and 8 rebounds per game.

The Lennox Orioles are off to an undefeated 5-0 start to 2019, following their third place finish last season.

The Orioles return one of the top players in the state in Madysen Vlastuin who averaged 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in the state tournament.

The second game will feature the Titans and Orioles boy’s basketball teams, with tip-off around 8:00.

The Titans started the season strong as they won two of their first three contests, but have found themselves in a three game losing streak to fall to 2-4. Despite their recent struggles, the Titan offense is still finding success as they are scoring more than 51 points per game.

The Lennox Orioles are 3-1 this season after finishing third in state last season. After falling to second ranked SF Christian in the season opener, Lennox has won three straight contests over Milbank, Madison and Canton.

The Orioles will also lean on their offense as they’re scoring more than 68 points per game this season.

Tonight’s action will livestream on KELOLAND.com as coverage will begin around 6:30. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.