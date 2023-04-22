SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) –The Augustana baseball team kicked off alumni weekend in brilliant fashion, defeating the Upper Iowa Peacocks 13-1, a run-rule 8 inning win, in game one of the series. The Vikings move to 31-15 overall and 20-6 in NSIC action. Upper Iowa drops to 14-22 overall and 10-15 in the loop.

The Vikings were able to put the first run of the game on the board following a sacrifice fly from Drey Dirksen that plated Parker Mooney . Mooney had reached base earlier in the inning with a single to right center, advancing to second base on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the fifth frame, Augustana tallied two more runs. Jack Hines scored the first run of the inning after Ragan Pinnow was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Nick Banowetz hit a sacrifice fly to right field that sent Dirksen in to score.

UIU got on the board with a single run in the top of the sixth frame.

Mooney brought Joshua Koskie home in the sixth inning with a hard hit to center field that was caught by a Peacock, but was deep enough for the sacrifice fly.

The Vikings put up three more runs in the seventh inning to capture a 6-1 lead. Pinnow grounded out to the UIU pitcher and Dirksen was able to add a run on the play. Shortly after, Maddux Baggs scored on a single from Banowetz. A single to left center from Jack Sutton plated Banowetz for the third run of the frame.

In the eighth inning, Augustana recorded six runs to end the game early. Pinnow’s double to left field scored Dirksen to make the score 8-1. A single to third base from Banowetz sent Baggs home. With the bases loaded, Jason Axelberg blasted the ball over the fence in left field for a game-ending grand slam and the victory.

Seth Miller was Augustana’s starting pitcher, tossing six innings and striking out five batters for the win. He improves to an NSIC-best 7-1 on the season. With the start, Miller moves into the fifth all-time spot with 210 innings spent on the hill as a Viking. Aidan Torpey pitched two innings, striking out one batter and earned the save.

Up Next

The Vikings are back in action against the Peacocks Sunday at Ronken Field for a doubleheader to cap off the series. First pitch for game one is slated for 1 p.m.