Future NFL players getting help from Sanford POWER program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford POWER program has helped athletes in the region get to the pros and now its stepping out onto a national stage.

Sanford POWER is collaborating with Rep 1 Sports out of California. Rep 1 has multiple athletes getting ready for the upcoming NFL Draft. On top of training out west, Temple offensive lineman Matt Hennessy is making the trip to Sioux Falls to get an Elite-Athlete Physical. Steve Young with Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine says the testing gives the athletes important information about how to rehydrate and more.

“Not only can it help make sure that they’re a very healthy individual moving forward into their career in the NFL but this also gave them kind of an edge to understand how much hydration they have to have. What’s their electrolyte balance. How much salt they need to input,” Young said.

There are nine NFL prospects working with Rep 1 and Sanford POWER for the upcoming draft.