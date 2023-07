SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Fusion Synergy and Yankton Fury Black softball teams prevailed in the winner’s bracket of the Division B State Softball Tournament.

Fusion Synergy defeated Sanford Sports Academy White 11-1.

Yankton earned an 8-0 shutout win over TSC Blaze. Yankton scored two in the third and six in the fourth.

The championship is slated for Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Sherman Park.