SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Fusion Synergy softball team from Sioux Falls took home the Division B title with a 7-2 win over Yankton Fury Black in the winner-take-all game Sunday afternoon at Sherman Park.

Fusion opened the scoring with two runs in the second inning and took a 5-1 lead with three runs in the top of the third.

Earlier in the day, Yankton Fury Black picked up a 10-4 win to force the decisive game. Yankton scored two run in each of the first and third innings before exploding for four in the fifth.

Fusion went 3-1 over the three days of the tournament. It outscored its opponents by 20 runs.