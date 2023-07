SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fury Gold Naidas from Nebraska claimed the 2023 Ringneck Tournament crown with a 4-3 win over Top Gun Sunday at Sherman Park.

Naidas struck first with Clare Smock’s two-run home run in the top of the first inning.

Top Gun had the answer with two runs in the second and tied the game on Kenna Becher’s RBI single.

Fury Gold took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, Abby Dworak reached on an error, which scored two.