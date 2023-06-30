SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 Ringneck Tournament got underway Friday afternoon at Sherman Park.

Yankton Fury Black fell 9-1 to Bennington (NE) in its first game. Fury Black tied the game at 1 on a throwing error in the top of the third inning. Bennington responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame to seize control of the game. Caydence Kenealy and Rylee Reimer each smacked a two-run hit in the rally.

Brookings suffered a 5-3 loss to Fury Gold Abbott. The Outlaws jumped on top first with Morgan Linstad’s two-run homer in the third inning.

TSC Blaze was was shutout 7-0 by the Nebraska Thunder. The Thunder scored four runs in the fourth inning.

The tournament continues on Saturday.