SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When high school football players take to the fields across the area on Friday, KELOLAND Sports will be there as well.

Coverage of this week’s games starts at 4 p.m. CT on Friday as Rapid City Central takes on Lincoln. It’s one of two KELOLAND Game of the Week livestreams planned for the day. KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will also livestream the 7 p.m. game between Washington and Jefferson.

Those are two of the matchups to be included on this week’s Friday night SportsZone.

  • Rapid City Central at Lincoln
  • Washington at Jefferson
  • Pierre at Brookings
  • Beresford at Canton
  • Vermillion at Lennox
  • Sioux Falls Christian at West Central
  • Chamberlain at Dakota Valley
  • Sioux Valley at Elk Point-Jefferson
  • Clark/Willow Lake at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
  • Viborg-Hurley at Canistota
  • Iroquois/Lake Preston at Hitchcock-Tulare
  • Estherville-Lincoln Central at West Lyon
  • Central Lyon at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

You can catch those highlights at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV during the KELOLAND SportsZone.