SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When high school football players take to the fields across the area on Friday, KELOLAND Sports will be there as well.

Coverage of this week’s games starts at 4 p.m. CT on Friday as Rapid City Central takes on Lincoln. It’s one of two KELOLAND Game of the Week livestreams planned for the day. KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will also livestream the 7 p.m. game between Washington and Jefferson.

Those are two of the matchups to be included on this week’s Friday night SportsZone.

Rapid City Central at Lincoln

Washington at Jefferson

Pierre at Brookings

Beresford at Canton

Vermillion at Lennox

Sioux Falls Christian at West Central

Chamberlain at Dakota Valley

Sioux Valley at Elk Point-Jefferson

Clark/Willow Lake at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

Viborg-Hurley at Canistota

Iroquois/Lake Preston at Hitchcock-Tulare

Estherville-Lincoln Central at West Lyon

Central Lyon at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

You can catch those highlights at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV during the KELOLAND SportsZone.