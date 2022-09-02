SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When high school football players take to the fields across the area on Friday, KELOLAND Sports will be there as well.
Coverage of this week’s games starts at 4 p.m. CT on Friday as Rapid City Central takes on Lincoln. It’s one of two KELOLAND Game of the Week livestreams planned for the day. KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will also livestream the 7 p.m. game between Washington and Jefferson.
Those are two of the matchups to be included on this week’s Friday night SportsZone.
- Rapid City Central at Lincoln
- Washington at Jefferson
- Pierre at Brookings
- Beresford at Canton
- Vermillion at Lennox
- Sioux Falls Christian at West Central
- Chamberlain at Dakota Valley
- Sioux Valley at Elk Point-Jefferson
- Clark/Willow Lake at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- Viborg-Hurley at Canistota
- Iroquois/Lake Preston at Hitchcock-Tulare
- Estherville-Lincoln Central at West Lyon
- Central Lyon at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
You can catch those highlights at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV during the KELOLAND SportsZone.