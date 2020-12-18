Full-court Friday: December 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school basketball players across KELOLAND are hitting the court Friday night.
Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering:
|Men’s Basketball: USD vs Drake
|Girl’s Basketball: West Central vs Winner
|Girl’s Basketball: Tea Area vs Dell Rapids
|Girl’s Basketball: Roosevelt vs Brookings
|Boy’s Basketball: Lincoln vs O’Gorman
|Boy’s Basketball: Brandon Valley vs Yankton
|Boy’s Basketball: West Central vs Winner
|Boy’s Basketball: Tea Area vs Dell Rapids
Watch for highlights from these matchups on KELOLAND SportsZone following the 10 p.m. news on Friday.
One of the games will be live-streaming on KELOLAND.com. Beginning at 7 p.m., watch Brandon Valley vs Yankton in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.
You can preview the top-five showdown in the story below: