Full-court Friday: December 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school basketball players across KELOLAND are hitting the court Friday night.

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports will be covering:

Men’s Basketball: USD vs Drake
Girl’s Basketball: West Central vs Winner
Girl’s Basketball: Tea Area vs Dell Rapids
Girl’s Basketball: Roosevelt vs Brookings
Boy’s Basketball: Lincoln vs O’Gorman
Boy’s Basketball: Brandon Valley vs Yankton
Boy’s Basketball: West Central vs Winner
Boy’s Basketball: Tea Area vs Dell Rapids

Watch for highlights from these matchups on KELOLAND SportsZone following the 10 p.m. news on Friday.

One of the games will be live-streaming on KELOLAND.com. Beginning at 7 p.m., watch Brandon Valley vs Yankton in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

You can preview the top-five showdown in the story below:

#3 Brandon Valley to meet #2 Yankton on KELOLAND Game of the Week

