VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – Tasos Kamateros – Now a thriving college athlete that you may have not recognized just two years ago.

“I’m not kidding you as a freshman he couldn’t even dunk the basketball. He was non-athletic,” South Dakota Head Coach Todd Lee said.

Born and raised in Athens, Greece, Kamateros dreamed of playing college basketball in the states and he would get his opportunity at South Dakota, as a walk-on.

“His family sacrificed a lot financially for him to come to school here and so it was not easy on them,” Lee said.

“I was just betting on myself because I was like I have this dream, I want to play college basketball and to make it happen I have to believe in myself,” Kamateros stated.

But perhaps the biggest hurdle to overcome was the language barrier.

“He was my roommate my first year in Coyote Village and his English wasn’t great that year and the Australian accent is quite lazy. So, he didn’t know what I was saying and I didn’t know what he was saying so we would just shake our heads and say yea yea yea,” Hunter Goodrich said of his teammate.

“It was hard, I had to just sit and listen to my teammates and pretend sometimes I understood even though sometimes I didn’t know what they were talking about,” Kamateros said with a smile.

As his English improved, so did his game; earning minutes in each of the teams final 10 games. And at years end.. big news would come his way.

“I met with him before he went home and told him that I was going to give him a scholarship,” Lee said.

“I was like looking at him straight in the eyes, not saying a word, I couldn’t say anything. I like think I forgot my english,” Kamateros said with a laugh.

His status may have changed, but his drive and disposition did not.

“It didn’t mean okay now I have the scholarship I can chill and do nothing. That was basically motivation to prove to coach Lee okay you gave me the scholarship, I’ll prove you right and show you I deserve it,” Kamateros remarked.

“One of the greatest kids I’ve ever coached. He’s the same every day, he’s got a smile on his face,” Lee said of his sophomore. “He comes to work, works hard, great student, cares about people, cares about his teammates, his coaches, he’s a great young man.”

This season Kamateros has started all 29 games and is averaging a career best 11.6 points per game.