From the NSIC to the Big Ten: Parker Fox heading to Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Northern State All-American Parker Fox is going from the NSIC to the Big Ten, as he announced on Twitter Thursday night that he will be continuing his basketball career next year at the University of Minnesota.

Parker Fox entered the transfer portal following his fourth year at Northern State. Shortly after, then Xavier assistant Ben Johnson reached out the Wolves All-American.

“You know I didn’t hear from him for a few days and I thought, well maybe Xavier is off my list and then the next thing I know, he got the job at Minnesota. He called me that night and you know expressed his interest. From there he offered me a scholarship,” Minnesota commit Parker Fox said.

Johnson was named Minnesota’s new head coach on March 22nd. It didn’t take long for Fox to become a believer in the first time head coach.

“A lot of people I respect, respected him, and a lot of people I trust, trust Ben. So it was just great building this relationship with him and building this trust up,” Fox said.

Fox grew up just a short drive away from Minnesota’s campus in nearby Mahtomedi.

“In high school it was something I wanted to do and just didn’t have the opportunity to do it. I’ve had that chip on my shoulder and went to work. When this opportunity presented itself, it was the best thing that could’ve happened to me. It was a dream come true. I’m extremely grateful,” Fox said.

Getting to play closer to his family also played a role.

“They were with me this whole path and through this whole journey. They supported my decision in whatever I wanted to do. They were so happy I’m a Gopher and they’ll be able to be at every single game, and will be there supporting me and my teammates,” Fox said.

While his new path has been paved, Fox hasn’t forgotten the road that got him here.

“You know I only had one Division 2 scholarship coming out of high school so I’m extremely grateful for Coach Paul Sather and his staff for believing me and giving me an opportunity at playing scholarship basketball,” Fox said.

Aberdeen became his second home.

“Northern State University is an extremely special place. The town of Aberdeen supports their student-athletes and supports their basketball team like no other,” Fox said.

He leaves Northern State with countless memories on the basketball court, and will be part of the pack forever.

“I got to spend four great years here and I’ll be graduating in May with a degree in Sports Marketing and Administration. I’m forever grateful for this place,” Fox said.

Fox will have two years of eligibility left at Minnesota.