From the hardwood to the bench, Macy Miller begins coaching career

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After playing professional hoops in Spain, former SDSU women’s great Macy Miller is returning to the program and entering the coaching ranks.

The last time Macy Miller donned a Jackrabbit jersey, she was helping lead the program to its first Sweet 16 appearance.

“Obviously growing up in South Dakota, and you know just seeing the huge basketball following that they’ve had, it’s been cool. I just thank the state of South Dakota for all they’ve done for me and just how supportive they’ve been,” SDSU Graduate Assistant Coach Macy Miller said.

She’s hoping to help guide the program back to that stage, but just in a different role.

“I’m excited to see the other side. Like I said, I’ve played under A.J. and I want to see the coaching side, and how to make a program successful,” Miller said.

Being one of the greatest players in program history will certainly serve as a strength.

“You know I can help them if they’re going through something, you know if I’ve gone through it. Just kind of help them as them through the season, and if they need clarification on things, just anything cause I’ve been through it,” Miller said.

Miller led by example during her playing days and will bring that same mentality as her role in Brookings changes.

“You know I’m that quiet person, and I’m like I don’t know if I have that strong voice to coach. But I’ve seen so many coaches that had the same personality as me, and I think that really kind of motivated me. I can be just like them. You know I’ll just share my basketball knowledge, I don’t need to have that loud voice,” Miller said.

As a graduate assistant, Miller will be pursuing a master’s degree in sport and recreation administration.