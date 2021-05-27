Friesen, Hansen turn in final marks of the season for SDSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (SDSU) – SDSU’s distance duo of Ellie Friesen and Leah Hansen turned in their final marks of the season in the 1500 and 10,000, respectively, Thursday night at E.B. Cushing Stadium at Texas A&M University. Full results can be found here.

Friesen, SDSU’s school record holder in the 1,500, ended her standout sophomore track and field season finishing 37th in the women’s 1,500 at NCAA West Prelims in a time of 4:31.24. Leah Hansen ended her 10K season finishing 23rd with a mark of 35:12.83 after establishing State’s school record (34:03.03) earlier this season. Declared for the 5,000 as well, Hansen will toe the line at 8:30 PM Saturday night.

Remaining Events:

Friday, May 28th

6:10 PM 3,000 meter steeplechase ( Joshua Yeager )

8:10 PM 200 meters Quarterfinal ( Coby Hilton )