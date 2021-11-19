Friday’s State Volleyball Tournament results

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School State Volleyball Tournament continued on Friday with the semifinal round as teams looked to punch their tickets to Saturday’s State Championships.

In Class AA, all four top seeds advanced to the semifinals including defending champion O’Gorman. Top-seed Washington knocked off Huron in four sets while Brandon Valley erased a 2-0 deficit to rally past Pierre in the quarterfinals. In Thursday night’s finale, third-seeded Roosevelt defeated Harrisburg in four sets.

Like Class AA, Class A’s top four seeds all advanced with second-seeded Garretson rallying for a five-set win over Elkton-Lake Benton in the quarterfinals. Top-seed and four-time defending state champion Sioux Falls Christian rolled past Parkston in straight sets. Wagner knocked off Hill City in four sets, and Dakota Valley swept Hamlin.

Class B saw the biggest upset of the quarterfinal round as Faulkton Area took down No. 3 Arlington, 3-1. Top-seed Platte-Geddes outlasted upset-minded Burke in five sets, and Colman-Egan also survived a five-set thriller with a 3-2 win over Chester Area. Warner picked up a 3-0 sweep of Aberdeen Christian in the quarterfinals.

Class AA Semifinal Results

Sioux Falls Washington def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21

Class A Semifinal Results

Sioux Falls Christian def. Wagner, 25-17, 25-5, 25-17

Class B Semifinal Results

Colman-Egan def. Platte-Geddes, 27-29, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19

Consolation Bracket

Class AA

Huron def. Pierre, 25-19, 14-25, 25-23, 25-21

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Harrisburg, 25-20, 21-25, 26-28, 25-23, 16-14

Class A

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Hamlin, 22-25, 21-25, 27-25, 26-24, 18-16

Hill City def. Parkston, 25-14, 15-25, 25-14, 25-12

Class B

Aberdeen Christian def. Arlington, 28-26, 25-22, 26-24

Chester def. Burke, 25-18, 25-14, 25-15