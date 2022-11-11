SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football

South Dakota State Championships

9AA Championship

Wall 34, Parkston 14

11B Championship

Elk Point-Jefferson 21, Winner 14

11A Championship

Dell Rapids 24, West Central 7

Iowa 1A Semifinals

West Sioux 47, Underwood 7

High School Volleyball

Class ‘AA’ SoDak 16

Pierre def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Spearfish, 25-9, 25-3, 25-11

Sioux Falls Washington def. Douglas, 25-14, 25-8, 25-10

Men’s Basketball

Augustana 68, Arkansas-Monticello 67

SMSU 72, Rogers St. 62

Women’s Basketball

Augustana 62, Fort Hays St. 59

Dakota St. 70, Iowa Wesleyan 48

Missouri Western St. 67, USF 49

Northwest Missouri St. 95, SMSU 86

SDSU 91, Lehigh 73

USHL

Sioux City 3, Sioux Falls 2

College Volleyball

Augustana 3, Wayne St. 2

Concordia-St. Paul 3, Northern St. 0

Minnesota Duluth 3, USF 0

St. Cloud St. 3, SMSU 0