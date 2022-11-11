SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
South Dakota State Championships
9AA Championship
Wall 34, Parkston 14
11B Championship
Elk Point-Jefferson 21, Winner 14
11A Championship
Dell Rapids 24, West Central 7
Iowa 1A Semifinals
West Sioux 47, Underwood 7
High School Volleyball
Class ‘AA’ SoDak 16
Pierre def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Spearfish, 25-9, 25-3, 25-11
Sioux Falls Washington def. Douglas, 25-14, 25-8, 25-10
Men’s Basketball
Augustana 68, Arkansas-Monticello 67
SMSU 72, Rogers St. 62
Women’s Basketball
Augustana 62, Fort Hays St. 59
Dakota St. 70, Iowa Wesleyan 48
Missouri Western St. 67, USF 49
Northwest Missouri St. 95, SMSU 86
SDSU 91, Lehigh 73
USHL
Sioux City 3, Sioux Falls 2
College Volleyball
Augustana 3, Wayne St. 2
Concordia-St. Paul 3, Northern St. 0
Minnesota Duluth 3, USF 0
St. Cloud St. 3, SMSU 0