Friday’s Augustana women’s basketball game canceled, Saturday on as scheduled

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
augustana-university-vikings-augie-2_591644530621

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to COVID-19 protocols within the MSU Moorhead women’s basketball program, Friday’s contest vs. MSU Moorhead for the Augustana women’s basketball team has been canceled. The game is classified as a ‘no-contest’, per NCAA and NSIC procedures. 

The men’s contest, slated for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, against MSU Moorhead is on as scheduled inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Saturday’s doubleheader with Northern State is also on as scheduled with the men’s game at 3:30 p.m. and women at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 