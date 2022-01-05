Friday’s Augustana women’s basketball game canceled, Saturday on as scheduled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to COVID-19 protocols within the MSU Moorhead women’s basketball program, Friday’s contest vs. MSU Moorhead for the Augustana women’s basketball team has been canceled. The game is classified as a ‘no-contest’, per NCAA and NSIC procedures.

The men’s contest, slated for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, against MSU Moorhead is on as scheduled inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Saturday’s doubleheader with Northern State is also on as scheduled with the men’s game at 3:30 p.m. and women at 5:30 p.m.