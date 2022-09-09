SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area below:
SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Dakota Hills 0
Alcester-Hudson 32, Garretson 17
Avon 28, Gayville-Volin 0
Bon Homme 20, Viborg-Hurley 0
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 20, Parker 2
Canistota 46, Florence/Henry 0
Canton 36, Lennox 25
Castlewood 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6
Chamberlain 15, Lakota Tech 14
Chester 50, Arlington 0
Colome 34, Burke 28
Corsica/Stickney 38, Centerville 24
DeSmet 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Dell Rapids 41, Hot Springs 21
Deuel 30, Webster 6
Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Deubrook 20
Estelline/Hendricks 41, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 16
Faith 34, North Central Co-Op 8
Faulkton 46, Langford 19
Flandreau 28, Baltic 12
Gregory 50, Bennett County 0
Groton Area 20, Clark/Willow Lake 14
Hamlin 46, Britton-Hecla 0
Hanson 8, Parkston 6
Harrisburg 28, Rapid City Stevens 0
Herreid/Selby Area 72, Newell 0
Hitchcock-Tulare 67, Waverly-South Shore 0
Howard 59, Colman-Egan 26
Ipswich 48, Northwestern 0
Lead-Deadwood 27, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 18
Lower Brule 68, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
Lyman 58, White River 8
McCook Central/Montrose 40, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Jim River 7
Philip 42, Jones County 6
Platte-Geddes 32, Kimball/White Lake 0
Rapid City Christian 26, Custer 8
Red Cloud 50, Crazy Horse 0
Redfield 21, Mobridge-Pollock 20
Sioux Falls Christian 24, Dakota Valley 14
Sioux Valley 55, Hill City 18
Sully Buttes 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Tea Area 44, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41
Timber Lake 38, Dupree 0
Tiospa Zina Tribal 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 6
Tri-Valley 52, Sisseton 0
Vermillion 22, Milbank 16
Wagner 14, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 7
Warner 60, Potter County 12
West Central 28, Madison 25
Winnebago, Neb. 60, St. Francis Indian 0
Winner 22, Beresford 0
Yankton 41, Watertown 7
MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Alexandria 41, Bemidji 38
Annandale 24, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Austin 30, Rochester John Marshall 0
Bloomington Kennedy 14, St. Paul Highland Park 7
Blue Earth Area 51, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 12
Brainerd 27, Moorhead 10
Byron 21, Faribault 20
Caledonia 61, Lewiston-Altura 6
Cannon Falls 24, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 18
Centennial 10, St. Michael-Albertville 6
Champlin Park 14, Wayzata 12
Chanhassen 17, Chaska 16
Cloquet 28, Duluth Denfeld 12
Coon Rapids 28, Buffalo 14
Cromwell 20, Ely 6
Crosby-Ironton 30, Mesabi East 8
Dassel-Cokato 35, Little Falls 6
Eagan 42, Park (Cottage Grove) 12
Eden Prairie 51, Farmington 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Sauk Centre 13
Elk River 67, Andover 35
Fillmore Central 33, Rushford-Peterson 13
Goodhue 28, Triton 20
Grand Meadow 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 6
Grand Rapids 35, Hermantown 28
Hancock 44, Hillcrest Lutheran 14
Hastings 28, Apple Valley 13
Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Madelia 6
Holy Angels 34, Orono 14
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 43, Paynesville 34
Hutchinson 44, Willmar 0
Jackson County Central 24, Luverne 0
Kenyon-Wanamingo 46, Winona Cotter 0
Kittson County Central 36, Stephen-Argyle 8
Lake City 14, Pine Island 12
Lakeville South 34, Lakeville North 0
Lanesboro 30, Southland 14
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 26, Blooming Prairie 6
Litchfield 23, Holy Family Catholic 0
Mabel-Canton 46, LeRoy-Ostrander 30
Mahtomedi 33, Cretin-Derham Hall 17
Mankato West 49, New Prague 14
Maple Grove 45, Totino-Grace 7
Maple River 53, Windom 6
Marshall 8, Waseca 7
Martin County West 14, Sleepy Eye 6
Minneapolis North 34, Fridley 14
Minneapolis South 59, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
Minneapolis Washburn 9, St. Paul Johnson 6
Minnetonka 21, Blaine 14
Moose Lake/Willow River 38, International Falls 0
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 48, Montevideo 26
NCEUH 55, Park Christian 0
North Branch 30, Duluth East 27
Norwood-Young America 30, Redwood Valley 22
Osakis 35, Hawley 6
Owatonna 24, Rochester Century 0
Park Center 40, DeLaSalle 23
Perham 13, Thief River Falls 10
Pine River-Backus 26, Bagley 0
Polk County West 36, Warroad 16
Princeton 17, Zimmerman 6
Prior Lake 24, Shakopee 16
Providence Academy 20, Spectrum 0
Randolph 50, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Rochester Lourdes 24, St. Charles 7
Rochester Mayo 35, Northfield 6
Rockford 7, Melrose 0
Rosemount 17, Edina 10
Royalton 26, Holdingford 0
SMB-Wolfpack 36, North St. Paul 16
Spring Grove 48, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 20
St. Agnes 60, Academy Force 0
St. Cloud Apollo 27, Big Lake 14
St. Louis Park 29, Bloomington Jefferson 15
St. Paul Harding 42, Columbia Heights 6
St. Thomas Academy 51, Two Rivers 0
Stewartville 71, Albert Lea 7
Stillwater 45, East Ridge 17
Waconia 30, Robbinsdale Cooper 7
West Central/Ashby 43, Staples-Motley 7
Win-E-Mac 44, Lake of the Woods 24
Woodbury 31, Eastview 13