SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area below:

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Dakota Hills 0

Alcester-Hudson 32, Garretson 17

Avon 28, Gayville-Volin 0

Bon Homme 20, Viborg-Hurley 0

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 20, Parker 2

Canistota 46, Florence/Henry 0

Canton 36, Lennox 25

Castlewood 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6

Chamberlain 15, Lakota Tech 14

Chester 50, Arlington 0

Colome 34, Burke 28

Corsica/Stickney 38, Centerville 24

DeSmet 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Dell Rapids 41, Hot Springs 21

Deuel 30, Webster 6

Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Deubrook 20

Estelline/Hendricks 41, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 16

Faith 34, North Central Co-Op 8

Faulkton 46, Langford 19

Flandreau 28, Baltic 12

Gregory 50, Bennett County 0

Groton Area 20, Clark/Willow Lake 14

Hamlin 46, Britton-Hecla 0

Hanson 8, Parkston 6

Harrisburg 28, Rapid City Stevens 0

Herreid/Selby Area 72, Newell 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 67, Waverly-South Shore 0

Howard 59, Colman-Egan 26

Ipswich 48, Northwestern 0

Lead-Deadwood 27, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 18

Lower Brule 68, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Lyman 58, White River 8

McCook Central/Montrose 40, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Jim River 7

Philip 42, Jones County 6

Platte-Geddes 32, Kimball/White Lake 0

Rapid City Christian 26, Custer 8

Red Cloud 50, Crazy Horse 0

Redfield 21, Mobridge-Pollock 20

Sioux Falls Christian 24, Dakota Valley 14

Sioux Valley 55, Hill City 18

Sully Buttes 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Tea Area 44, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41

Timber Lake 38, Dupree 0

Tiospa Zina Tribal 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 6

Tri-Valley 52, Sisseton 0

Vermillion 22, Milbank 16

Wagner 14, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 7

Warner 60, Potter County 12

West Central 28, Madison 25

Winnebago, Neb. 60, St. Francis Indian 0

Winner 22, Beresford 0

Yankton 41, Watertown 7

IOWA PREP FOOTBALL

Alexandria 41, Bemidji 38

Annandale 24, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Austin 30, Rochester John Marshall 0

Bloomington Kennedy 14, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Blue Earth Area 51, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 12

Brainerd 27, Moorhead 10

Byron 21, Faribault 20

Caledonia 61, Lewiston-Altura 6

Cannon Falls 24, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 18

Centennial 10, St. Michael-Albertville 6

Champlin Park 14, Wayzata 12

Chanhassen 17, Chaska 16

Cloquet 28, Duluth Denfeld 12

Coon Rapids 28, Buffalo 14

Cromwell 20, Ely 6

Crosby-Ironton 30, Mesabi East 8

Dassel-Cokato 35, Little Falls 6

Eagan 42, Park (Cottage Grove) 12

Eden Prairie 51, Farmington 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Sauk Centre 13

Elk River 67, Andover 35

Fillmore Central 33, Rushford-Peterson 13

Goodhue 28, Triton 20

Grand Meadow 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 6

Grand Rapids 35, Hermantown 28

Hancock 44, Hillcrest Lutheran 14

Hastings 28, Apple Valley 13

Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Madelia 6

Holy Angels 34, Orono 14

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 43, Paynesville 34

Hutchinson 44, Willmar 0

Jackson County Central 24, Luverne 0

Kenyon-Wanamingo 46, Winona Cotter 0

Kittson County Central 36, Stephen-Argyle 8

Lake City 14, Pine Island 12

Lakeville South 34, Lakeville North 0

Lanesboro 30, Southland 14

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 26, Blooming Prairie 6

Litchfield 23, Holy Family Catholic 0

Mabel-Canton 46, LeRoy-Ostrander 30

Mahtomedi 33, Cretin-Derham Hall 17

Mankato West 49, New Prague 14

Maple Grove 45, Totino-Grace 7

Maple River 53, Windom 6

Marshall 8, Waseca 7

Martin County West 14, Sleepy Eye 6

Minneapolis North 34, Fridley 14

Minneapolis South 59, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

Minneapolis Washburn 9, St. Paul Johnson 6

Minnetonka 21, Blaine 14

Moose Lake/Willow River 38, International Falls 0

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 48, Montevideo 26

NCEUH 55, Park Christian 0

North Branch 30, Duluth East 27

Norwood-Young America 30, Redwood Valley 22

Osakis 35, Hawley 6

Owatonna 24, Rochester Century 0

Park Center 40, DeLaSalle 23

Perham 13, Thief River Falls 10

Pine River-Backus 26, Bagley 0

Polk County West 36, Warroad 16

Princeton 17, Zimmerman 6

Prior Lake 24, Shakopee 16

Providence Academy 20, Spectrum 0

Randolph 50, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Rochester Lourdes 24, St. Charles 7

Rochester Mayo 35, Northfield 6

Rockford 7, Melrose 0

Rosemount 17, Edina 10

Royalton 26, Holdingford 0

SMB-Wolfpack 36, North St. Paul 16

Spring Grove 48, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 20

St. Agnes 60, Academy Force 0

St. Cloud Apollo 27, Big Lake 14

St. Louis Park 29, Bloomington Jefferson 15

St. Paul Harding 42, Columbia Heights 6

St. Thomas Academy 51, Two Rivers 0

Stewartville 71, Albert Lea 7

Stillwater 45, East Ridge 17

Waconia 30, Robbinsdale Cooper 7

West Central/Ashby 43, Staples-Motley 7

Win-E-Mac 44, Lake of the Woods 24

Woodbury 31, Eastview 13

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Alexandria 41, Bemidji 38

Annandale 24, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Austin 30, Rochester John Marshall 0

Bloomington Kennedy 14, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Blue Earth Area 51, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 12

Brainerd 27, Moorhead 10

Byron 21, Faribault 20

Caledonia 61, Lewiston-Altura 6

Cannon Falls 24, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 18

Centennial 10, St. Michael-Albertville 6

Champlin Park 14, Wayzata 12

Chanhassen 17, Chaska 16

Cloquet 28, Duluth Denfeld 12

Coon Rapids 28, Buffalo 14

Cromwell 20, Ely 6

Crosby-Ironton 30, Mesabi East 8

Dassel-Cokato 35, Little Falls 6

Eagan 42, Park (Cottage Grove) 12

Eden Prairie 51, Farmington 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Sauk Centre 13

Elk River 67, Andover 35

Fillmore Central 33, Rushford-Peterson 13

Goodhue 28, Triton 20

Grand Meadow 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 6

Grand Rapids 35, Hermantown 28

Hancock 44, Hillcrest Lutheran 14

Hastings 28, Apple Valley 13

Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Madelia 6

Holy Angels 34, Orono 14

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 43, Paynesville 34

Hutchinson 44, Willmar 0

Jackson County Central 24, Luverne 0

Kenyon-Wanamingo 46, Winona Cotter 0

Kittson County Central 36, Stephen-Argyle 8

Lake City 14, Pine Island 12

Lakeville South 34, Lakeville North 0

Lanesboro 30, Southland 14

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 26, Blooming Prairie 6

Litchfield 23, Holy Family Catholic 0

Mabel-Canton 46, LeRoy-Ostrander 30

Mahtomedi 33, Cretin-Derham Hall 17

Mankato West 49, New Prague 14

Maple Grove 45, Totino-Grace 7

Maple River 53, Windom 6

Marshall 8, Waseca 7

Martin County West 14, Sleepy Eye 6

Minneapolis North 34, Fridley 14

Minneapolis South 59, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

Minneapolis Washburn 9, St. Paul Johnson 6

Minnetonka 21, Blaine 14

Moose Lake/Willow River 38, International Falls 0

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 48, Montevideo 26

NCEUH 55, Park Christian 0

North Branch 30, Duluth East 27

Norwood-Young America 30, Redwood Valley 22

Osakis 35, Hawley 6

Owatonna 24, Rochester Century 0

Park Center 40, DeLaSalle 23

Perham 13, Thief River Falls 10

Pine River-Backus 26, Bagley 0

Polk County West 36, Warroad 16

Princeton 17, Zimmerman 6

Prior Lake 24, Shakopee 16

Providence Academy 20, Spectrum 0

Randolph 50, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Rochester Lourdes 24, St. Charles 7

Rochester Mayo 35, Northfield 6

Rockford 7, Melrose 0

Rosemount 17, Edina 10

Royalton 26, Holdingford 0

SMB-Wolfpack 36, North St. Paul 16

Spring Grove 48, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 20

St. Agnes 60, Academy Force 0

St. Cloud Apollo 27, Big Lake 14

St. Louis Park 29, Bloomington Jefferson 15

St. Paul Harding 42, Columbia Heights 6

St. Thomas Academy 51, Two Rivers 0

Stewartville 71, Albert Lea 7

Stillwater 45, East Ridge 17

Waconia 30, Robbinsdale Cooper 7

West Central/Ashby 43, Staples-Motley 7

Win-E-Mac 44, Lake of the Woods 24

Woodbury 31, Eastview 13