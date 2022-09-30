SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores around the region here:

MLB BASEBALL

Twins 7, Tigers 0

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Aberdeen Central 17, Watertown 0

Avon 36, Alcester-Hudson 22

Belle Fourche 51, Lakota Tech 20

Bon Homme 62, Chester 7

Britton-Hecla 51, Langford 19

Canistota 52, Deubrook 24

Castlewood 55, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 0

Chamberlain 25, Vermillion 14

Clark/Willow Lake 55, Dakota Hills 0

Colome 44, Sunshine Bible Academy 13

Dakota Valley 47, Lennox 24

Dell Rapids 20, Beresford 6

Deuel 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Dupree 40, Newell 2

Estelline/Hendricks 63, Waverly-South Shore 18

Faulkton 54, North Central Co-Op 3

Flandreau 21, Jim River 19

Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy 44, Gayville-Volin 32

Hanson 51, Garretson 0

Harrisburg 36, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Herreid/Selby Area 60, Northwestern 20

Howard 48, Viborg-Hurley 12

Huron 32, Douglas 14

Irene-Wakonda 29, Burke 28

Iroquois-Lake Preston 20, Colman-Egan 18 2OT

Kimball/White Lake 50, Dell Rapid St. Mary 20

Lead-Deadwood 40, Custer 6

Leola/Frederick 26, Potter County 12

Lyman 54, Bennett County 0

Madison 21, Canton 14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, Wagner 24

New Underwood 38, Jones County 28

Parkston 32, Gregory 25

Philip 20, Kadoka Area 8

Pierre 43, Brandon Valley 34

Platte-Geddes 42, Wolsey-Wessington 24

Rapid City Christian 55, Hill City 8

Redfield 37, Parker 12

Sioux Falls Christian 35, Milbank 6

Sioux Falls Jefferson 42, O’Gorman 10

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47, Rapid City Central 18

Sioux Valley 55, Baltic 0

Spearfish 26, Mitchell 21

Standing Rock, N.D. 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Tea Area 57, Sturgis Brown 7

Timber Lake 22, Stanley County 20 OT

Wall 55, Harding County/Bison Co-op 0

Warner 8, Hamlin 6

Webster 28, Groton Area 21

West Central 48, Tri-Valley 0

Winner 36, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0

Yankton 38, Brookings 27

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL

Lakota Nation Invitational

Pool A

Lower Brule def. St. Francis Indian, 25-23, 25-17

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Lower Brule, 25-17, 25-17

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Takini, 25-12, 25-6

White River def. Lower Brule, 25-11, 25-15

White River def. St. Francis Indian, 25-21, 25-15

White River def. Takini, 25-10, 25-9

Pool B

Custer def. Crow Creek, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19

Custer def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 25-15

Custer def. Santee, Neb., 25-18, 25-13

Oelrichs def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22

Oelrichs def. Santee, Neb., 14-25, 25-18, 25-22

Red Cloud def. Crow Creek, 25-23, 25-20

Pool C

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Todd County, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15

Lakota Tech def. McLaughlin, 25-14, 25-4

McLaughlin def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 26-24, 20-25, 25-13

Pine Ridge def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13

Pine Ridge def. Todd County, 25-23, 25-7

Pool D

Crazy Horse def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-21, 11-25, 25-18

Little Wound def. Wakpala, 25-17, 25-8

Marty Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-11, 25-10

Marty Indian def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-17, 25-13

Marty Indian def. Wakpala, 25-15, 25-14

Wakpala def. Crazy Horse, 25-10, 26-24

Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Little Wound, 25-18, 27-25

Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Marty Indian, 25-9, 25-14

Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-11, 25-11

Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Wakpala, 25-14, 22-25, 25-16

Twin City Invitational

Red Pool

Rapid City Stevens def. Chase County, Neb., 25-19, 25-16

IOWA PREP FOOTBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 69, Sidney 8

AC/GC 23, Interstate 35,Truro 20

ADM, Adel 38, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 7

Alburnett 44, North Cedar, Stanwood 0

Algona 28, Gilbert 25, OT

Ames 42, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 13

Anamosa 35, Tipton 13

Ankeny 34, Valley, West Des Moines 24

Ankeny Centennial 28, Urbandale 23

Audubon 66, Coon Rapids-Bayard 30

BCLUW, Conrad 26, North Tama, Traer 20

Baxter 63, Collins-Maxwell 16

Bondurant Farrar 70, Perry 0

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54, Ar-We-Va, Westside 7

CAM, Anita 60, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18

Carlisle 42, Boone 0

Cascade,Western Dubuque 33, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14

Cedar Falls 23, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 16

Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Pella 0

Centerville 56, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 27

Central City 65, Springville 13

Central Lee, Donnellson 33, Davis County, Bloomfield 12

Central Lyon 39, Unity Christian 7

Clarinda def. Shenandoah, forfeit

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 24, Southeast Valley 8

Clear Lake 35, Forest City 12

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 41, Beckman, Dyersville 13

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 71, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14

Crestwood, Cresco 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7

Dallas Center-Grimes 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Davenport, West 28, Dubuque, Senior 10

Denver 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 6

Des Moines Christian 41, Clarke, Osceola 14

Des Moines, Roosevelt 40, Des Moines, North 36

Dike-New Hartford 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 20

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 85, GMG, Garwin 8

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Johnston 19

East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Bellevue 13

East Mills 24, Bedford 18

Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Kee, Lansing 16

Emmetsburg 41, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

English Valleys, North English 40, H-L-V, Victor 34

Epworth, Western Dubuque 38, Decorah 22

Fremont Mills, Tabor 74, East Union, Afton 20

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, South O’Brien, Paullina 20

Glenwood 30, Winterset 7

Greene County 34, Red Oak 23

Grinnell 12, Keokuk 6

Harlan 54, Atlantic 7

Hinton 22, Akron-Westfield 7

Independence 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7

Indianola 45, Norwalk 33

Iowa City High 55, Davenport, North 0

Iowa City Liberty High School 68, Mount Pleasant 6

Iowa City West 62, Davenport, Central 7

Kingsley-Pierson 70, Glidden-Ralston 28

Knoxville 42, Saydel 6

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63, East Sac County 0

Lamoni 74, Seymour 34

Lenox 81, Griswold 14

Lisbon 49, Pekin 6

Logan-Magnolia 29, IKM-Manning 18

MFL-Mar-Mac 84, Postville 16

MOC-Floyd Valley 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26, OT

Madrid 61, Wayne, Corydon 0

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 23, Alta-Aurelia 20

Marshalltown 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 13

Mason City 52, Waterloo, East 14

Mediapolis 42, Wilton 21

Melcher-Dallas 74, Woodward Academy 48

Monticello 48, Camanche 12

Mount Ayr 43, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3

Mount Vernon 42, Assumption, Davenport 17

Muscatine 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 31

Nevada 17, Ballard 12

Newton 56, Oskaloosa 10

North Fayette Valley 70, Jesup 21

North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Starmont 0

North Scott, Eldridge 46, Burlington 7

North Union 17, West Fork, Sheffield 0

OA-BCIG 62, PAC-LM 0

Ogden 53, Belle Plaine 26

Osage 21, New Hampton 8

Ottumwa 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6

Panorama, Panora 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

Pella Christian 54, Pleasantville 7

Pleasant Valley 44, Bettendorf 14

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 45, Waterloo, West 14

Regina, Iowa City 50, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Riverside, Oakland 46, Missouri Valley 6

Roland-Story, Story City 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 29

Saint Ansgar 68, North Butler, Greene 0

Sheldon 35, Cherokee, Washington 0

Sigourney-Keota 56, Eldon Cardinal 3

Sioux Center 21, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14

Solon 44, Washington 0

South Hamilton, Jewell 62, South Central Calhoun 8

South Hardin 46, Central Springs 21

Southeast Polk 49, Linn-Mar, Marion 27

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50, Moravia 22

Southwest Valley 21, Earlham 0

Spencer 49, Fort Dodge 14

Spirit Lake 45, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45, Bishop Garrigan 40

St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Newell-Fonda 13

Stanton 54, Murray 42

Tripoli 62, West Central, Maynard 24

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44, Clarksville 32

Underwood 54, Treynor 0

Union Community, LaPorte City 34, Oelwein 24

Van Meter 42, Nodaway Valley 0

WACO, Wayland 42, Lone Tree 17

Wapello 55, Highland, Riverside 30

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 48, South Winneshiek, Calmar 24

Waukon 28, Wahlert, Dubuque 6

Webster City 28, LeMars 7

West Branch 49, Durant-Bennett 13

West Hancock, Britt 31, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

West Lyon, Inwood 49, Okoboji, Milford 7

West Sioux 35, Ridge View 0

Western Christian 45, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Williamsburg 56, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7

Winfield-Mount Union 60, Tri-County, Thornburg 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 40, Westwood, Sloan 14

Woodward-Granger 51, Belmond-Klemme 0

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 35, Polk County West 15

Alexandria 15, Brainerd 14

Andover 59, Buffalo 7

BOLD 28, Maple Lake 6

Barnesville 62, Pillager 0

Becker 48, Big Lake 6

Bethlehem Academy 28, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

Blackduck 30, NCEUH 22

Blue Earth Area 51, Sibley East 12

Braham 44, North Woods 14

Brandon-Evansville 30, Ortonville 28

Caledonia 35, Goodhue 20

Chaska 35, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Cherry 48, Bigfork 6

Chisholm 26, Crosby-Ironton 20

Columbia Heights 34, Minneapolis Edison 6

Dassel-Cokato 49, Holy Family Catholic 14

Dawson-Boyd 16, Lakeview 8

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 48, Park Rapids 6

Dover-Eyota 48, Lewiston-Altura 12

Duluth Denfeld 13, Aitkin 6

Eagan 41, Eastview 3

East Grand Forks 14, Thief River Falls 7

East Ridge 28, Woodbury 0

Eden Prairie 28, Prior Lake 14

Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 15

Edina 35, Farmington 31

Elk River 35, Rogers 14

Esko 37, Two Harbors 14

Fairmont 48, New Ulm 12

Fertile-Beltrami 48, Clearbrook-Gonvick 8

Fillmore Central 29, Randolph 8

Forest Lake 72, Hopkins 7

Frazee 43, Underwood 0

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 58, New Richland-H-E-G 19

Grand Meadow 22, LeRoy-Ostrander 6

Grand Rapids 26, North Branch 24

Hastings 28, South St. Paul 27, OT

Hawley 46, Staples-Motley 7

Hayfield 44, Wabasha-Kellogg 8

Hermantown 28, Cloquet 14

Hill City/Northland 40, McGregor 8

Hillcrest Lutheran 47, Rothsay 46

Holy Angels 41, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7

Hutchinson 38, Rocori 14

International Falls 49, Hinckley-Finlayson 48

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 20

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28, Benson 0

Kittson County Central 43, Win-E-Mac 6

Lanesboro 49, Kingsland 8

LeSueur-Henderson 30, Windom 16

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6

Little Falls 14, Foley 13

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30, Houston 6

Mahnomen/Waubun 22, Red Lake County 20

Mankato West 28, Rochester Mayo 24

Maple River 35, Norwood-Young America 24

Martin County West 43, New Ulm Cathedral 0

Mayer-Lutheran 35, AC/GE 13

Melrose 19, Montevideo 12

Milaca 26, St. Cloud Cathedral 19

Minneapolis Henry 13, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 6

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 36, Adrian/Ellsworth 15

Monticello 34, Cambridge-Isanti 6

Moose Lake/Willow River 43, Mesabi East 14

Mound Westonka 28, Fridley 14

Mounds View 17, Anoka 7

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 18

Murray County Central 27, Sleepy Eye 0

Nevis 64, Laporte 0

New Prague 55, Rochester John Marshall 6

New York Mills 20, Bagley 0

Ogilvie 50, Cromwell 0

Osakis 45, Parkers Prairie 0

Osseo 37, Roseville 7

Owatonna 21, Northfield 19

Pelican Rapids 40, Otter Tail Central 6

Pequot Lakes 35, Detroit Lakes 21

Perham 22, Fergus Falls 20

Pine River-Backus 30, Lake Park-Audubon 24

Princeton 28, Albany 21

Providence Academy 17, Breck 6

Renville County West 37, Hills-Beaver Creek 6

Richfield 47, Minneapolis Washburn 36

Robbinsdale Armstrong 34, Chanhassen 29

Rochester Lourdes 24, Cannon Falls 22

Rosemount 10, Lakeville South 7

Royalton 22, Paynesville 16

Rush City 40, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12

Rushford-Peterson 45, Winona Cotter 6

Sartell-St. Stephen 36, Moorhead 12

Sauk Centre 21, Holdingford 8

Sauk Rapids-Rice 37, Bemidji 23

Shakopee 27, Lakeville North 21

Simley 35, Robbinsdale Cooper 7

St. Agnes 55, Minneapolis South 18

St. Anthony 50, North St. Paul 22

St. Clair/Loyola 31, Blooming Prairie 26

St. Cloud Tech 35, St. Cloud Apollo 0

St. Croix Lutheran 56, Academy Force 18

St. Francis 44, Chisago Lakes 14

St. Michael-Albertville 24, Minnetonka 10

St. Peter 40, Belle Plaine 19

St. Thomas Academy 38, Irondale 7

Stewartville 70, Red Wing 13

Stillwater 35, White Bear Lake 28

United South Central 24, Cleveland 8

Upsala/Swanville 30, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 18, Fosston 12

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 30, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 22

Waseca 22, Jordan 21

Watertown-Mayer 31, Annandale 21

Wayzata 14, Centennial 12

West Central/Ashby 38, Crookston 27

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 62, Bertha-Hewitt 6

Willmar 24, Delano 21

Yellow Medicine East 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 19

Zimmerman 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

MINNESOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL

Avail Academy def. Math and Science Academy, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14

Breck def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-15, 25-10, 25-7

Goodhue def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15

Kelliher/Northome def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-20, 24-26, 19-25, 25-14, 15-11

Liberty Classical def. Community of Peace, 25-10, 25-16, 25-4

Springfield def. Red Rock Central, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18

Tri-City United def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-22, 28-26, 25-19

United Christian def. LILA, 25-23, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22