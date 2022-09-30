SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores around the region here:
MLB BASEBALL
Twins 7, Tigers 0
SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Aberdeen Central 17, Watertown 0
Avon 36, Alcester-Hudson 22
Belle Fourche 51, Lakota Tech 20
Bon Homme 62, Chester 7
Britton-Hecla 51, Langford 19
Canistota 52, Deubrook 24
Castlewood 55, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 0
Chamberlain 25, Vermillion 14
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Dakota Hills 0
Colome 44, Sunshine Bible Academy 13
Dakota Valley 47, Lennox 24
Dell Rapids 20, Beresford 6
Deuel 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
Dupree 40, Newell 2
Estelline/Hendricks 63, Waverly-South Shore 18
Faulkton 54, North Central Co-Op 3
Flandreau 21, Jim River 19
Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy 44, Gayville-Volin 32
Hanson 51, Garretson 0
Harrisburg 36, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Herreid/Selby Area 60, Northwestern 20
Howard 48, Viborg-Hurley 12
Huron 32, Douglas 14
Irene-Wakonda 29, Burke 28
Iroquois-Lake Preston 20, Colman-Egan 18 2OT
Kimball/White Lake 50, Dell Rapid St. Mary 20
Lead-Deadwood 40, Custer 6
Leola/Frederick 26, Potter County 12
Lyman 54, Bennett County 0
Madison 21, Canton 14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, Wagner 24
New Underwood 38, Jones County 28
Parkston 32, Gregory 25
Philip 20, Kadoka Area 8
Pierre 43, Brandon Valley 34
Platte-Geddes 42, Wolsey-Wessington 24
Rapid City Christian 55, Hill City 8
Redfield 37, Parker 12
Sioux Falls Christian 35, Milbank 6
Sioux Falls Jefferson 42, O’Gorman 10
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47, Rapid City Central 18
Sioux Valley 55, Baltic 0
Spearfish 26, Mitchell 21
Standing Rock, N.D. 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
Tea Area 57, Sturgis Brown 7
Timber Lake 22, Stanley County 20 OT
Wall 55, Harding County/Bison Co-op 0
Warner 8, Hamlin 6
Webster 28, Groton Area 21
West Central 48, Tri-Valley 0
Winner 36, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0
Yankton 38, Brookings 27
SOUTH DAKOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL
Lakota Nation Invitational
Pool A
Lower Brule def. St. Francis Indian, 25-23, 25-17
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Lower Brule, 25-17, 25-17
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Takini, 25-12, 25-6
White River def. Lower Brule, 25-11, 25-15
White River def. St. Francis Indian, 25-21, 25-15
White River def. Takini, 25-10, 25-9
Pool B
Custer def. Crow Creek, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19
Custer def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 25-15
Custer def. Santee, Neb., 25-18, 25-13
Oelrichs def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22
Oelrichs def. Santee, Neb., 14-25, 25-18, 25-22
Red Cloud def. Crow Creek, 25-23, 25-20
Pool C
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Todd County, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15
Lakota Tech def. McLaughlin, 25-14, 25-4
McLaughlin def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 26-24, 20-25, 25-13
Pine Ridge def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-17, 21-25, 25-13
Pine Ridge def. Todd County, 25-23, 25-7
Pool D
Crazy Horse def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-21, 11-25, 25-18
Little Wound def. Wakpala, 25-17, 25-8
Marty Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-11, 25-10
Marty Indian def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-17, 25-13
Marty Indian def. Wakpala, 25-15, 25-14
Wakpala def. Crazy Horse, 25-10, 26-24
Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Little Wound, 25-18, 27-25
Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Marty Indian, 25-9, 25-14
Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-11, 25-11
Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Wakpala, 25-14, 22-25, 25-16
Twin City Invitational
Red Pool
Rapid City Stevens def. Chase County, Neb., 25-19, 25-16
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 69, Sidney 8
AC/GC 23, Interstate 35,Truro 20
ADM, Adel 38, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 7
Alburnett 44, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
Algona 28, Gilbert 25, OT
Ames 42, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 13
Anamosa 35, Tipton 13
Ankeny 34, Valley, West Des Moines 24
Ankeny Centennial 28, Urbandale 23
Audubon 66, Coon Rapids-Bayard 30
BCLUW, Conrad 26, North Tama, Traer 20
Baxter 63, Collins-Maxwell 16
Bondurant Farrar 70, Perry 0
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54, Ar-We-Va, Westside 7
CAM, Anita 60, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18
Carlisle 42, Boone 0
Cascade,Western Dubuque 33, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14
Cedar Falls 23, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 16
Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Pella 0
Centerville 56, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 27
Central City 65, Springville 13
Central Lee, Donnellson 33, Davis County, Bloomfield 12
Central Lyon 39, Unity Christian 7
Clarinda def. Shenandoah, forfeit
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 24, Southeast Valley 8
Clear Lake 35, Forest City 12
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 41, Beckman, Dyersville 13
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 71, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14
Crestwood, Cresco 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
Dallas Center-Grimes 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Davenport, West 28, Dubuque, Senior 10
Denver 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 6
Des Moines Christian 41, Clarke, Osceola 14
Des Moines, Roosevelt 40, Des Moines, North 36
Dike-New Hartford 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 20
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 85, GMG, Garwin 8
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Johnston 19
East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Bellevue 13
East Mills 24, Bedford 18
Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Kee, Lansing 16
Emmetsburg 41, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
English Valleys, North English 40, H-L-V, Victor 34
Epworth, Western Dubuque 38, Decorah 22
Fremont Mills, Tabor 74, East Union, Afton 20
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, South O’Brien, Paullina 20
Glenwood 30, Winterset 7
Greene County 34, Red Oak 23
Grinnell 12, Keokuk 6
Harlan 54, Atlantic 7
Hinton 22, Akron-Westfield 7
Independence 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
Indianola 45, Norwalk 33
Iowa City High 55, Davenport, North 0
Iowa City Liberty High School 68, Mount Pleasant 6
Iowa City West 62, Davenport, Central 7
Kingsley-Pierson 70, Glidden-Ralston 28
Knoxville 42, Saydel 6
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63, East Sac County 0
Lamoni 74, Seymour 34
Lenox 81, Griswold 14
Lisbon 49, Pekin 6
Logan-Magnolia 29, IKM-Manning 18
MFL-Mar-Mac 84, Postville 16
MOC-Floyd Valley 27, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26, OT
Madrid 61, Wayne, Corydon 0
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 23, Alta-Aurelia 20
Marshalltown 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 13
Mason City 52, Waterloo, East 14
Mediapolis 42, Wilton 21
Melcher-Dallas 74, Woodward Academy 48
Monticello 48, Camanche 12
Mount Ayr 43, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3
Mount Vernon 42, Assumption, Davenport 17
Muscatine 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 31
Nevada 17, Ballard 12
Newton 56, Oskaloosa 10
North Fayette Valley 70, Jesup 21
North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Starmont 0
North Scott, Eldridge 46, Burlington 7
North Union 17, West Fork, Sheffield 0
OA-BCIG 62, PAC-LM 0
Ogden 53, Belle Plaine 26
Osage 21, New Hampton 8
Ottumwa 54, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6
Panorama, Panora 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
Pella Christian 54, Pleasantville 7
Pleasant Valley 44, Bettendorf 14
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 45, Waterloo, West 14
Regina, Iowa City 50, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Riverside, Oakland 46, Missouri Valley 6
Roland-Story, Story City 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 29
Saint Ansgar 68, North Butler, Greene 0
Sheldon 35, Cherokee, Washington 0
Sigourney-Keota 56, Eldon Cardinal 3
Sioux Center 21, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14
Solon 44, Washington 0
South Hamilton, Jewell 62, South Central Calhoun 8
South Hardin 46, Central Springs 21
Southeast Polk 49, Linn-Mar, Marion 27
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50, Moravia 22
Southwest Valley 21, Earlham 0
Spencer 49, Fort Dodge 14
Spirit Lake 45, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45, Bishop Garrigan 40
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Newell-Fonda 13
Stanton 54, Murray 42
Tripoli 62, West Central, Maynard 24
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44, Clarksville 32
Underwood 54, Treynor 0
Union Community, LaPorte City 34, Oelwein 24
Van Meter 42, Nodaway Valley 0
WACO, Wayland 42, Lone Tree 17
Wapello 55, Highland, Riverside 30
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 48, South Winneshiek, Calmar 24
Waukon 28, Wahlert, Dubuque 6
Webster City 28, LeMars 7
West Branch 49, Durant-Bennett 13
West Hancock, Britt 31, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
West Lyon, Inwood 49, Okoboji, Milford 7
West Sioux 35, Ridge View 0
Western Christian 45, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Williamsburg 56, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7
Winfield-Mount Union 60, Tri-County, Thornburg 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 40, Westwood, Sloan 14
Woodward-Granger 51, Belmond-Klemme 0
MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 35, Polk County West 15
Alexandria 15, Brainerd 14
Andover 59, Buffalo 7
BOLD 28, Maple Lake 6
Barnesville 62, Pillager 0
Becker 48, Big Lake 6
Bethlehem Academy 28, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14
Blackduck 30, NCEUH 22
Blue Earth Area 51, Sibley East 12
Braham 44, North Woods 14
Brandon-Evansville 30, Ortonville 28
Caledonia 35, Goodhue 20
Chaska 35, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
Cherry 48, Bigfork 6
Chisholm 26, Crosby-Ironton 20
Columbia Heights 34, Minneapolis Edison 6
Dassel-Cokato 49, Holy Family Catholic 14
Dawson-Boyd 16, Lakeview 8
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 48, Park Rapids 6
Dover-Eyota 48, Lewiston-Altura 12
Duluth Denfeld 13, Aitkin 6
Eagan 41, Eastview 3
East Grand Forks 14, Thief River Falls 7
East Ridge 28, Woodbury 0
Eden Prairie 28, Prior Lake 14
Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 15
Edina 35, Farmington 31
Elk River 35, Rogers 14
Esko 37, Two Harbors 14
Fairmont 48, New Ulm 12
Fertile-Beltrami 48, Clearbrook-Gonvick 8
Fillmore Central 29, Randolph 8
Forest Lake 72, Hopkins 7
Frazee 43, Underwood 0
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 58, New Richland-H-E-G 19
Grand Meadow 22, LeRoy-Ostrander 6
Grand Rapids 26, North Branch 24
Hastings 28, South St. Paul 27, OT
Hawley 46, Staples-Motley 7
Hayfield 44, Wabasha-Kellogg 8
Hermantown 28, Cloquet 14
Hill City/Northland 40, McGregor 8
Hillcrest Lutheran 47, Rothsay 46
Holy Angels 41, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7
Hutchinson 38, Rocori 14
International Falls 49, Hinckley-Finlayson 48
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 20
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28, Benson 0
Kittson County Central 43, Win-E-Mac 6
Lanesboro 49, Kingsland 8
LeSueur-Henderson 30, Windom 16
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6
Little Falls 14, Foley 13
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30, Houston 6
Mahnomen/Waubun 22, Red Lake County 20
Mankato West 28, Rochester Mayo 24
Maple River 35, Norwood-Young America 24
Martin County West 43, New Ulm Cathedral 0
Mayer-Lutheran 35, AC/GE 13
Melrose 19, Montevideo 12
Milaca 26, St. Cloud Cathedral 19
Minneapolis Henry 13, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 6
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 36, Adrian/Ellsworth 15
Monticello 34, Cambridge-Isanti 6
Moose Lake/Willow River 43, Mesabi East 14
Mound Westonka 28, Fridley 14
Mounds View 17, Anoka 7
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 18
Murray County Central 27, Sleepy Eye 0
Nevis 64, Laporte 0
New Prague 55, Rochester John Marshall 6
New York Mills 20, Bagley 0
Ogilvie 50, Cromwell 0
Osakis 45, Parkers Prairie 0
Osseo 37, Roseville 7
Owatonna 21, Northfield 19
Pelican Rapids 40, Otter Tail Central 6
Pequot Lakes 35, Detroit Lakes 21
Perham 22, Fergus Falls 20
Pine River-Backus 30, Lake Park-Audubon 24
Princeton 28, Albany 21
Providence Academy 17, Breck 6
Renville County West 37, Hills-Beaver Creek 6
Richfield 47, Minneapolis Washburn 36
Robbinsdale Armstrong 34, Chanhassen 29
Rochester Lourdes 24, Cannon Falls 22
Rosemount 10, Lakeville South 7
Royalton 22, Paynesville 16
Rush City 40, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12
Rushford-Peterson 45, Winona Cotter 6
Sartell-St. Stephen 36, Moorhead 12
Sauk Centre 21, Holdingford 8
Sauk Rapids-Rice 37, Bemidji 23
Shakopee 27, Lakeville North 21
Simley 35, Robbinsdale Cooper 7
St. Agnes 55, Minneapolis South 18
St. Anthony 50, North St. Paul 22
St. Clair/Loyola 31, Blooming Prairie 26
St. Cloud Tech 35, St. Cloud Apollo 0
St. Croix Lutheran 56, Academy Force 18
St. Francis 44, Chisago Lakes 14
St. Michael-Albertville 24, Minnetonka 10
St. Peter 40, Belle Plaine 19
St. Thomas Academy 38, Irondale 7
Stewartville 70, Red Wing 13
Stillwater 35, White Bear Lake 28
United South Central 24, Cleveland 8
Upsala/Swanville 30, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 18, Fosston 12
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 30, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 22
Waseca 22, Jordan 21
Watertown-Mayer 31, Annandale 21
Wayzata 14, Centennial 12
West Central/Ashby 38, Crookston 27
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 62, Bertha-Hewitt 6
Willmar 24, Delano 21
Yellow Medicine East 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 19
Zimmerman 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
MINNESOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL
Avail Academy def. Math and Science Academy, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14
Breck def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-15, 25-10, 25-7
Goodhue def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15
Kelliher/Northome def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-20, 24-26, 19-25, 25-14, 15-11
Liberty Classical def. Community of Peace, 25-10, 25-16, 25-4
Springfield def. Red Rock Central, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18
Tri-City United def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-22, 28-26, 25-19
United Christian def. LILA, 25-23, 25-22, 14-25, 25-22