SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:
MLB
Twins 7, Rockies 6
SD HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – 11-man
Belle Fourche 28, Lakota Tech 8
Brandon Valley 35, Pierre 14
Canton 30, Madison 14
Chamberlain 21, Vermillion 18
Clark-Willow Lake 48, Dakota Hills 0
Custer 29, Lead-Deadwood 19
Dell Rapids 38, Beresford 14
Deuel 15, Tripp-Delmont-Armour-AC-DC 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Miller-Highmore-Harrold 3
Flandreau 26, Scotland-Menno 0
Huron 48, Douglas 7
Lennox 38, Dakota Valley 6
Lincoln 65, Rapid City Stevens 6
O’Gorman 14, Jefferson 7
Mitchell 35, Spearfish 28
Parker 28, Redfield 6
Rapid City Chrisitan 37, Hill City 0
Roosevelt 40, Rapid City Central 6
Sioux Falls Christian 60, Milbank 14
Sioux Valley 62, Baltic 8
Tea Area 26, Sturgis Brown 7
Wagner 40, Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 6
Watertown 16, Aberdeen Central 14
Webster Area 18, Groton Area 0
West Central 20, Tri-Valley 6
Winner 32, Bridgewater-Emery Ethan 12
Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central 18, Mobridge-Pollack 8
Yankton 48, Brookings 0
SD HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – 9-man
Alcester-Hudson 48, Avon 26
Britton-Hecla 48, Ipswich 30
Bon Homme 34, Chester Area 22
Burke 77, Irene-Wakonda 22
Canistota 28, Deubrook Area 20
Castlewood 50, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 0
Colman-Egan 40, Iroquois-Lake Preston 14
Colome 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 16
De Smet 56, Arlington 6
Estelline-Hendricks 54, Waverly-South Shore 12
Faulkton Area 54, Faith 0
Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy 50, Gayville-Volin 6
Great Plains Lutheran 57, Florence-Henry 14
Hanson 73, Garretson 23
Herreid-Selby Area 53, Northwestern 0
Howard 47, Viborg-Hurley 14
Jones County 24, New Underwood 22
Kimball-White Lake 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6
Leola-Frederick Area 66, Potter County 25
Lyman 44, Bennett County 20
Parkston 50, Gregory 0
Philip 56, Kadoka Area 6
Platte-Geddes 27, Wolsey-Wessington 8
Stanley County 44, Timber Lake 7
Wall 41, Harding County-Bison 12
Warner 22, Hamlin 13