SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy night in local sports. You can view scores from around the area here:

MLB

Angels 4, Twins 2

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Aberdeen Central 24, Huron 7

Alcester-Hudson 46, Gayville-Volin 0

Bon Homme 42, Platte-Geddes 6

Brandon Valley 33, Rapid City Stevens 20

Beresford 54, Lennox 35

Britton-Hecla 43, Arlington 12

Brookings 40, Douglas 6

Clark-Willow Lake 31, Mobridge-Pollock 22

Corsica/Stickney 36, Avon 28

Dakota Valley 14, Madison 7

Dell Rapids 37, Milbank 6

Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16

Deuel 55, Dakota Hills 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Flandreau 7

Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Iroquois/Lake Preston 0

Estelline/Hendricks 42, Centerville 16

Faith 20, Timber Lake 14

Florence/Henry 27, Deubrook 6

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Colome 22

Gregory 26, Kimball/White Lake 0

Groton Area 28, Sisseton 0

Hamlin 61, Castlewood 20

Hanson 26, Canistota 6

Harding County/Bison Co-op 52, Dupree 0

Harrisburg 35, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0

Herreid/Selby Area 46, Sully Buttes 6

Hitchcock-Tulare 76, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Howard 56, Irene-Wakonda 22

Hot Springs 44, Lead-Deadwood 0

Jim River 19, Wagner 0

Kadoka Area 44, Jones County 0

Lemmon-McIntosh 44, Newell 8

Lower Brule 34, Standing Rock, N.D. 0

McCook Central/Montrose 18, Sioux Valley 14

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 41, Hill City 6

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 32, Tri-Valley 6

Northwestern 36, Langford 14

Parker 21, Baltic 6

Philip 54, New Underwood 20

Pierre 47, Watertown 13

Parkston 52, Garretson 0

Rapid City Christian 50, Lakota Tech 8

Redfield 26, Webster 0

Sioux Falls Christian 42, Chamberlain 0

Sioux Falls Jefferson 49, Mitchell 7

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 35, Sioux Falls Lincoln 28

Spearfish 40, Belle Fourche 12

Stanley County 43, White River 16

St. Thomas More 20, Sturgis 10

Tea Area 38, Yankton 28

Todd County def. Omaha Nation, Neb., forfeit

Vermillion 28, Custer 0

Viborg-Hurley 50, Chester 0

Wall 48, Lyman 6

Warner 45, Faulkton Area 32

West Central 34, Canton 12

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Colman-Egan 12

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 25, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

IOWA PREP FOOTBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 39, Riverside, Oakland 19

AC/GC 51, Nodaway Valley 0

Alburnett 55, Highland, Riverside 14

Aplington-Parkersburg 28, South Hardin 12

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

CAM, Anita 42, Audubon 8

Carroll 35, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Cedar Falls 35, Muscatine 0

Central Lyon 43, Cherokee, Washington 8

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 17, PAC-LM 8

Clarke, Osceola 94, Shenandoah 0

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 39, Knoxville 0

Denver 56, Central Springs 0

Des Moines Christian 19, Red Oak 13

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 52, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Earlham 38, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 12

Easton Valley 49, Central City 6

Emmetsburg 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Estherville Lincoln Central 7, Southeast Valley 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 44, East Mills 25

Glenwood 49, Des Moines, Hoover 7

Grundy Center 35, AGWSR, Ackley 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51, Alta-Aurelia 16

Hinton 32, Westwood, Sloan 6

Iowa City High 49, Iowa City West 0

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 57, West Monona 6

Lewis Central 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Linn-Mar, Marion 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6

Melcher-Dallas 44, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6

Moravia 84, Seymour 6

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 48, Lamoni 0

Mount Ayr 56, Sidney 6

Nashua-Plainfield 20, BCLUW, Conrad 6

Nevada 25, Gilbert 22

Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, North Butler, Greene 15

Regina, Iowa City 37, Wilton 13

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28, Sioux Center 6

Sigourney-Keota 15, Pella Christian 13

South Hamilton, Jewell 38, Woodward-Granger 14

Southeast Polk 56, Waterloo, West 0

Spirit Lake 28, OA-BCIG 13

St. Mary’s, Remsen 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0

Treynor 55, East Sac County 0

Tri-Center, Neola 44, IKM-Manning 0

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, Janesville 8

Underwood 68, MVAOCOU 12

Unity Christian 42, Okoboji, Milford 6

Valley, West Des Moines 35, Marshalltown 14

Van Meter 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

WACO, Wayland 43, New London 14

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33, Hudson 0

Waukon 49, Oelwein 0

West Branch 35, Mediapolis 13

West Hancock, Britt 60, North Union 27

West Harrison, Mondamin 35, Coon Rapids-Bayard 18

West Lyon, Inwood 29, Sheldon 3

West Sioux 49, Western Christian 22

Winfield-Mount Union 54, Lone Tree 14

Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Lawton-Bronson 0

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 39, Riverside, Oakland 19

AC/GC 51, Nodaway Valley 0

Alburnett 55, Highland, Riverside 14

Aplington-Parkersburg 28, South Hardin 12

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

CAM, Anita 42, Audubon 8

Carroll 35, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Cedar Falls 35, Muscatine 0

Central Lyon 43, Cherokee, Washington 8

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 17, PAC-LM 8

Clarke, Osceola 94, Shenandoah 0

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 39, Knoxville 0

Denver 56, Central Springs 0

Des Moines Christian 19, Red Oak 13

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 52, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Earlham 38, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 12

Easton Valley 49, Central City 6

Emmetsburg 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Estherville Lincoln Central 7, Southeast Valley 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 44, East Mills 25

Glenwood 49, Des Moines, Hoover 7

Grundy Center 35, AGWSR, Ackley 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51, Alta-Aurelia 16

Hinton 32, Westwood, Sloan 6

Iowa City High 49, Iowa City West 0

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 57, West Monona 6

Lewis Central 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Linn-Mar, Marion 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6

Melcher-Dallas 44, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6

Moravia 84, Seymour 6

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 48, Lamoni 0

Mount Ayr 56, Sidney 6

Nashua-Plainfield 20, BCLUW, Conrad 6

Nevada 25, Gilbert 22

Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, North Butler, Greene 15

Regina, Iowa City 37, Wilton 13

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28, Sioux Center 6

Sigourney-Keota 15, Pella Christian 13

South Hamilton, Jewell 38, Woodward-Granger 14

Southeast Polk 56, Waterloo, West 0

Spirit Lake 28, OA-BCIG 13

St. Mary’s, Remsen 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0

Treynor 55, East Sac County 0

Tri-Center, Neola 44, IKM-Manning 0

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, Janesville 8

Underwood 68, MVAOCOU 12

Unity Christian 42, Okoboji, Milford 6

Valley, West Des Moines 35, Marshalltown 14

Van Meter 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

WACO, Wayland 43, New London 14

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33, Hudson 0

Waukon 49, Oelwein 0

West Branch 35, Mediapolis 13

West Hancock, Britt 60, North Union 27

West Harrison, Mondamin 35, Coon Rapids-Bayard 18

West Lyon, Inwood 29, Sheldon 3

West Sioux 49, Western Christian 22

Winfield-Mount Union 54, Lone Tree 14

Woodbury Central, Moville 42, Lawton-Bronson 0