SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:
MLB
Twins 8, Angels 6
SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Aberdeen Central 30, Huron 6
Alcester-Hudson 52, Gayville-Volin High School 22
Avon 30, Corsica/Stickney 14
Britton-Hecla 44, Arlington 8
Brookings 37, Douglas 0
Chester 35, Viborg-Hurley 26
Clark/Willow Lake 7, Mobridge-Pollock 6
Dakota Valley 12, Madison 7
Dell Rapids 63, Milbank 8
Dell Rapids St. Mary 36, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6
Deubrook 50, Florence/Henry 0
Deuel 48, Dakota Hills 7
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Flandreau 6
Elkton-Lake Benton 55, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0
Estelline/Hendricks 34, Centerville 22
Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 64, Colome 12
Gregory 29, Kimball/White Lake 18
Groton Area 35, Sisseton 12
Hamlin 59, Castlewood 6
Hanson 38, Canistota 28
Harrisburg 48, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 13
Herreid/Selby Area 28, Sully Buttes 0
Hill City 44, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 12
Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Hot Springs 50, Lead-Deadwood 0
Howard 53, Irene-Wakonda 0
Lemmon/McIntosh 54, Newell 0
Lennox 42, Beresford 14
Parker 35, Baltic 6
Parkston 52, Garretson 0
Pierre T F Riggs High School 49, Watertown 20
Pine Ridge 44, Standing Rock, N.D. 0
Platte-Geddes 26, Bon Homme 22
Sioux Falls Christian 35, Chamberlain 7
Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Mitchell 0
Sioux Falls Washington 37, Rapid City Central 20
Sioux Valley 34, McCook Central/Montrose 14
Spearfish 40, Belle Fourche 7
Stanley County 36, White River 0
Tri-Valley 17, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 0
Vermillion 14, Custer 0
Wagner 50, Scotland/Menno 0
Wall 38, Lyman 0
Waverly-South Shore 48, Northwestern 0
West Central 32, Canton 28
Wolsey-Wessington 41, Colman-Egan 14
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 35, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 12
Yankton 37, Tea Area 26
MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Ada-Borup-West 18, Polk County West 12
Adrian 19, Murray County Central 15
Alexandria 41, Sartell-St. Stephen 6
Andover 63, Elk River 56
Apple Valley 54, Tartan 5
BOLD 66, Lac qui Parle Valley 27
Barnesville 56, Hawley 6
Barnum 27, Braham 26
Becker 45, Willmar 14
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 50, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 22
Bemidji 43, St. Cloud Tech 35
Benson 33, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0
Blaine 48, Osseo 7
Brainerd 28, Moorhead 20
Brandon-Evansville 6, Hancock 0
Breck 21, Concordia Academy 10
Breckenridge 49, Pine River-Backus 12
Buffalo 33, Eastview 18
Burnsville 41, Hopkins 20
Byron 61, Austin 7
Centennial 19, St. Michael-Albertville 6
Central 42, Randolph 7
Chanhassen 20, Waconia 13
Cherry 80, Cook County 6
Chisago Lakes 61, Big Lake 46
Chisholm 20, Ely 12
Cloquet 38, Rock Ridge 12
Columbia Heights 35, Twin Cities Academy 0
Coon Rapids 41, Champlin Park 34
Cromwell 76, Carlton-Wrenshall 0
Dassel-Cokato 41, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Dawson-Boyd 26, Yellow Medicine East 12
Deer River 21, Mille Lacs Co-op 0
Detroit Lakes 43, Thief River Falls 24
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42, MACA 7
Duluth Denfeld 27, Duluth East 14
Eden Prairie 42, Shakopee 28
Esko 60, Pequot Lakes 0
Fairmont 21, St. Peter 0
Fergus Falls 17, East Grand Forks 14
Fertile-Beltrami 57, Win-E-Mac 0
Fillmore Central 12, Rushford-Peterson 6
Foley 33, St. Cloud Apollo 7
Forest Lake 28, White Bear Lake 10
Fosston 34, Clearbrook-Gonvick 12
Frazee 35, Warroad 0
Fridley 27, St. Anthony 21
Goodhue 35, Blooming Prairie 7
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 34, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 6
Hermantown 31, Grand Rapids 14
Hibbing 20, Pine City 0
Jackson County Central def. LeSueur-Henderson, forfeit
Kenyon-Wanamingo 44, Hayfield 0
Lake City 21, Pine Island 10
LeRoy-Ostrander 24, Southland 21
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 32, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 18
Littlefork-Big Falls 68, North Woods 6
Luverne 22, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0
Mahnomen/Waubun 56, Bagley 13
Mankato West 31, Chaska 7
Maple Grove 42, Anoka 19
Maple River 7, Blue Earth Area 6
Marshall 45, Tri-City United 0
Martin County West 12, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0
Minneapolis Henry 46, Minneapolis Edison 0
Minneapolis North 52, DeLaSalle 0
Minneapolis Washburn 7, Minneapolis Southwest 0
Minneota 28, Canby 6
Minnetonka 17, Prior Lake 16
Minnewaska 18, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12
Monticello 14, Irondale 13
Moose Lake/Willow River 34, Mesabi East 16
Mound Westonka 37, Providence Academy 35
Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Nevis 56, Bertha-Hewitt 18
New Prague 45, Rochester Century 6
New Ulm Cathedral 22, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 19
North Branch 40, Mora 14
Northern Freeze 28, BGMR 8
Orono 42, Delano 21
Ottertail Central 54, Rothsay 0
Owatonna 26, Northfield 21
Park (Cottage Grove) 28, Roseville 7
Park Christian 34, NCEUH 14
Park Rapids 33, Roseau 0
Parkers Prairie 22, Wadena-Deer Creek 8
Pelican Rapids 54, Crookston 6
Perham 28, Little Falls 14
Princeton 48, Zimmerman 0
Red Lake County 42, Menahga 6
Redwood Valley 24, Pipestone 21
Richfield 40, Minneapolis Roosevelt 14
Robbinsdale Armstrong 41, Cretin-Derham Hall 7
Rochester Lourdes 31, La Crescent 13
Rockford 27, Montevideo 12
Rocori 11, Hutchinson 0
Rogers 26, Spring Lake Park 13
Sauk Centre 44, Melrose 6
Sauk Rapids-Rice 16, St. Francis 7
Sebeka def. Laporte, forfeit
Sleepy Eye 27, St. James Area 0
Springfield 53, Wabasso 20
St. Agnes 33, Holy Family Catholic 14
St. Charles 27, Dover-Eyota 25
St. Paul Central 43, St. Paul Johnson 25
St. Thomas Academy 42, Mahtomedi 14
Stephen-Argyle 6, Kittson County Central 0
Stillwater 21, Mounds View 17
Totino-Grace 35, Benilde-St Margaret’s 19
Two Harbors 47, Proctor 8
Two Rivers 33, Bloomington Kennedy 13
Underwood 35, Hillcrest Lutheran 21
United South Central 29, Medford 0
Upsala/Swanville 35, Browerville/Eagle Valley 14
Verndale 56, Hill City/Northland 34
Waseca 42, Belle Plaine 8
Watertown-Mayer 40, Spectrum 6
Wayzata 24, Edina 21
Winona Cotter 22, Wabasha-Kellogg 14
Woodbury 27, East Ridge 18
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 21, Red Wing 17
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL
AC/GC 27, Riverside, Oakland 15
ADM, Adel 42, Boone 0
Akron-Westfield 36, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7
Algona 48, Charles City 0
Alta-Aurelia 44, South O’Brien, Paullina 27
Ankeny 48, Iowa City West 21
Ankeny Centennial 72, Des Moines, East 0
Atlantic 20, Knoxville 17
Audubon 22, Coon Rapids-Bayard 16
Bishop Garrigan 60, Rockford 0
Bondurant Farrar 42, Newton 21
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41, Sidney 12
CAM, Anita 36, Exira 12
CAM, Anita 36, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Camanche 35, Tipton 7
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 61, Iowa City High 34
Central Decatur, Leon 33, Martensdale-St. Marys 16
Central Lyon 52, Cherokee, Washington 7
Clarinda 44, Interstate 35,Truro 7
Clear Lake 10, Webster City 2
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 55, Highland, Riverside 0
Creston 25, Harlan 22
Dallas Center-Grimes 35, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Denison-Schleswig 15, Fort Dodge 12
Des Moines, Lincoln 21, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 14
Emmetsburg 40, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 23
Forest City 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 55, East Mills 22
Gilbert 49, Des Moines, Hoover 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38, Janesville 8
Grand View Christian 31, West Central Valley, Stuart 22
Hinton 37, Lawton-Bronson 21
Humboldt 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
Indianola 30, Ballard 27
Kingsley-Pierson 34, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 24
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 39, Greene County 3
Lamoni 58, Melcher-Dallas 20
Le Mars 14, Spencer 7
Lenox 54, East Union, Afton 8
Lewis Central 49, Glenwood 21
Lisbon 17, Pekin 7
Logan-Magnolia 34, Tri-Center, Neola 21
MOC-Floyd Valley 40, Carroll 34
Manson Northwest Webster 39, Eagle Grove 0
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 50, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Marshalltown 44, Ottumwa 7
Mediapolis 50, West Burlington 18
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 7
Moravia 60, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6
Mount Ayr 19, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14
Mt Vernon 76, Mt Pleasant 14
North Butler, Greene 21, BCLUW, Conrad 7
North Fayette Valley 20, Osage 8
OA-BCIG 19, Ridge View 15
Panorama, Panora 49, Southwest Valley 15
Pella 38, Carlisle 14
Pocahontas 28, East Sac County 6
Red Oak 26, Missouri Valley 20
Regina, Iowa City 49, Cascade,Western Dubuque 14
Riceville 32, Kee, Lansing 20
Saint Ansgar 28, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23, OT
Sigourney-Keota 31, Pleasantville 24, OT
Sioux Center 21, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 0
South Central Calhoun 35, IKM-Manning 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 66, Nodaway Valley 14
South Hardin 55, East Marshall, LeGrand 20
South Winneshiek, Calmar 16, AGWSR, Ackley 12
Southeast Polk 48, Sioux City, East 14
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 56, Murray 39
Spirit Lake 58, Okoboji, Milford 0
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 46, Ruthven-Ayrshire 36
St. Mary’s, Remsen 51, Newell-Fonda 18
Stanton 70, Griswold 46
Treynor 26, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 25
Underwood 49, Shenandoah 0
Unity Christian 50, Sheldon 14
Van Meter 48, Clarke, Osceola 10
Wahlert, Dubuque 36, Center Point-Urbana 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 45, North Tama, Traer 0
Waterloo Christian School 19, Central Elkader 7
Waukee Northwest 64, Waterloo, West 0
Waukon 34, Crestwood, Cresco 20
West Branch 28, Beckman, Dyersville 3
West Hancock, Britt 62, West Fork, Sheffield 0
West Lyon, Inwood 20, Western Christian 3
West Sioux 42, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 22
Westwood, Sloan 40, West Monona 0
Williamsburg 61, South Tama County, Tama 6
Wilton 34, Durant-Bennett 6
Woodbury Central, Moville 41, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 6
Woodward-Granger 45, Ogden 0