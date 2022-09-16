SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View local scores from around the area below:

MLB

Guardians 4, Twins 3

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

USD 3, Stetson 1

USD 3, Cornell 0

Midland 3, Mount Marty 0

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL

Rapid City Central def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-11, 25-16, 25-8

Rapid City Stevens def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-19, 30-28

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Aberdeen Central 27, Mitchell 13

Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Mobridge-Pollock 6

Alcester-Hudson 38, Chester Area 27

Belle Fourche 20, Chamberlain 6

Beresford 20, Flandreau 12

Bon Homme 43, Stanley County 7

Brandon Valley 38, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 36, Sioux Valley 32

Brookings 33, Spearfish 20

Castlewood 50, North Central 7

Centerville 60, Gayville-Volin 22

Clark/Willow Lake 28, Parker 0

Dakota Valley 33, Milbank 6

Dell Rapids 28, Canton 22

Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Arlington 20

Deubrook Area 16, Iroquois-Lake Preston 12

Deuel 27, Groton Area 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 38, Canistota 30

Elk Point-Jefferson 35, McCook Central/Montrose 0

Estelline-Hendricks 47, Colman-Egan 14

Faith 26, Lemmon-McIntosh 20

Faulkton 36, Northwestern 6

Florence-Henry 50, Waverly-South Shore 30

Great Plains Lutheran 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 7

Gregory 46, Irene-Wakonda 11

Hamlin 48, Leola-Frederick Area 6

Harding County/Bison 54, Newell 0

Harrisburg 41, Sioux Falls Lincoln 22

Herreid/Selby Area 44, Ipswich 26

Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Avon 0

Hot Springs 49, St. Thomas More 14

Howard 51, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 0

Jim River 31, Baltic 6

New Underwood 49, Bennett County 0

Parkston 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Philip 60, Dupree 12

Pierre 55, Yankton 10

Platte-Geddes 35, Viborg-Hurley 18

Potter County 48, Langford 14

Sioux Falls Christian 34, Madison 28

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Rapid City Stevens 7

Sioux Falls Washington 30, Watertown 0

Sully Buttes 24, Colome 6

Tea Area 42, Douglas 0

Timber Lake 46, Jones County 6

Tiospa Zina Tribal 52, St. Francis Indian 0

Todd County 36, Winnebago, Neb. 20

Wagner 14, Sisseton 0

Wall 50, White River 0

Webster 43, Dakota Hills 0

West Central 33, Vermillion 0

Wolsey-Wessington 28, DeSmet 6

Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central 36, Miller-Highmore-Harrold 0

IOWA PREP FOOTBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41, Mount Ayr 13

AC/GC 28, West Central Valley, Stuart 26

Ames 54, Des Moines, East 0

Ankeny 31, Southeast Polk 14

Ankeny Centennial 28, Cedar Falls 14

Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Denver 0

Audubon 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30

B-G-M 88, Woodward Academy 0

BCLUW, Conrad 23, North Butler, Greene 12

Belle Plaine 66, Colfax-Mingo 7

Benton Community 48, South Tama County, Tama 0

Bondurant Farrar 35, Pella 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19, Algona 7

Carroll 63, Storm Lake 14

Cascade,Western Dubuque 14, Beckman, Dyersville 13

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, North Scott, Eldridge 0

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6

Central City 44, Midland, Wyoming 20

Central Lyon 38, West Lyon, Inwood 17

Clarinda 28, Clarke, Osceola 7

Clarksville 68, West Central, Maynard 32

Collins-Maxwell 68, Dunkerton 22

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Woodbine 36

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 36, Sioux City, West 0

Crestwood, Cresco 36, Forest City 21

Davenport, West 42, Davenport, Central 0

Des Moines, North 18, Waterloo, East 6

Dike-New Hartford 33, South Hardin 8

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 63, Colo-NESCO 16

Durant-Bennett 28, Wilton 8

East Buchanan, Winthrop 34, Alburnett 27

East Mills 40, CAM, Anita 38

Easton Valley 66, Springville 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Hempstead 6

Estherville Lincoln Central 27, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13

Fort Dodge 37, Marshalltown 23

Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Bedford 20

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, Hinton 26

Greene County 30, Des Moines Christian 22

Grundy Center 47, Hudson 0

Harlan 49, Glenwood 14

Harris-Lake Park 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 34

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 34

IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 6

Interstate 35,Truro 35, Nodaway Valley 0

Iowa City Liberty High School 55, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Keokuk 14, Oskaloosa 7

Lenox 70, East Union, Afton 36

Lewis Central 34, Indianola 16

Logan-Magnolia 29, Tri-Center, Neola 26

Lone Tree 65, Tri-County, Thornburg 16

Lynnville-Sully 51, Wayne, Corydon 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 22, LeMars 21

Martensdale-St. Marys 50, Lamoni 0

Mediapolis 17, Regina, Iowa City 7

Monticello 61, Tipton 14

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 40, Murray 36

New Hampton 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Newell-Fonda 19, Bishop Garrigan 0

Newman Catholic, Mason City 45, Saint Ansgar 43, 2OT

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

North Polk, Alleman 42, Grinnell 7

Norwalk 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 28

OA-BCIG 28, Southeast Valley 8

Ogden 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

PCM, Monroe 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Pella Christian 45, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Pleasant Valley 49, Muscatine 9

Red Oak 47, Shenandoah 0

Riverside, Oakland 47, Sidney 16

Roland-Story, Story City 21, Albia 0

Sheldon 18, Okoboji, Milford 0

Sigourney-Keota 35, Pleasantville 13

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Sioux City, East 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Solon 35, Assumption, Davenport 10

South Central Calhoun 51, Manson Northwest Webster 13

South O’Brien, Paullina 14, Alta-Aurelia 7

Southwest Valley 14, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Spencer 29, Sioux Center 7

Spirit Lake 47, PAC-LM 6

St. Mary’s, Remsen 49, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Stanton 54, Griswold 6

Treynor 48, West Monona 0

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Riceville 14

Underwood 55, East Sac County 0

Unity Christian 35, Cherokee, Washington 0

Urbandale 37, Des Moines, Roosevelt 13

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, AGWSR, Ackley 14

Webster City 49, Mason City 14

West Branch 86, Louisa-Muscatine 0

West Hancock, Britt 59, West Fork, Sheffield 0

West Harrison, Mondamin 35, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0

West Liberty 22, Camanche 14

Western Christian 42, Ridge View 7

Westwood, Sloan 29, Lawton-Bronson 23

Williamsburg 65, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

