SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area, including several high school football games from three states:
MLB PLAYOFFS
Guardians 2, Rays 1
Phillies 6, Cardinals 3
Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0
Padres 7, Mets 1
SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Aberdeen Central 20, Brookings 3
Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Webster 0
Beresford 20, Sioux Falls Christian 18
Castlewood 54, Waverly-South Shore 0
Canton 32, Vermillion 13
Colome 58, Centerville 32
Corsica-Stickney 48, Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy 18
Dakota Valley 49, Lakota Tech 0
Dell Rapids 35, Chamberlain 20
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 7
Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Florence-Henry 13
Gregory 49, Burke 7
Hamlin 51, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Hanson 48, Viborg-Hurley 6
Harding County-Bison 44, Timber Lake 22
Harrisburg 59, Rapid City Central 0
Herreid-Selby Area 58, Potter County 14
Hill City 20, Custer 0
Hitchcock-Tulare 34, De Smet 12
Hot Springs 42, Rapid City Christian 0
Ipswich 68, Dupree 13
Irene-Wakonda 64, Garretson 12
Jim River 38, Tripp-Delmont-Armour/ACDC 6
Jones County 33, Bennett County 0
Kadoka Area 44, Faith 6
Leola/Frederick 58, North Central Co-Op 0
Little Wound 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
Lyman 32, Sully Buttes 8
Madison 41, Lennox 19
McCook Central/Montrose 44, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0
Milbank 43, Sisseton 6
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 38, Sunshine Bible 7
Parkston 16, Bon Homme 9
Philip 52, Newell 8
Pierre 59, Huron 7
Platte-Geddes 40, Colman-Egan 0
Red Cloud 57, Pine Ridge 6
Redfield 52, Dakota Hills 13
Sioux Falls Jefferson 46, Rapid City Stevens 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 34, Brandon Valley 30
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 31, Sioux Falls Washington 14
Stanley County 34, Lemmon-McIntosh 14
St. Thomas More 21, Douglas 8
Tea Area 49, Spearfish 0
Wall 54, Kimball/White Lake 0
Warner 50, Estelline-Hendricks 7
Watertown 24, Mitchell 14
White River 32, New Underwood 28
Winner 46, West Central 12
Wolsey-Wessington 47, Britton-Hecla 8
SOUTH DAKOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL
Deubrook def. Sioux Valley, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13
Edgemont def. Harding County, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-9
Rapid City Stevens def. Mitchell, 25-17, 20-25, 24-26, 25-14, 15-12
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Fargo Davies, N.D., 25-12, 25-23
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Grand Forks Red River, N.D., 27-25, 25-11
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. St. Mary’s, N.D., 25-10, 25-12
Wessington Springs def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL
Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Central Springs 7
Bettendorf 42, Iowa City West 6
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
East Mills 52, East Union, Afton 6
Emmetsburg 27, Ridge View 0
English Valleys, North English 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 8
Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, Griswold 0
Greene County def. Shenandoah, forfeit
Grundy Center 56, BCLUW, Conrad 8
Harlan 42, ADM, Adel 7
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 42, Treynor 7
Lenox 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 18
Lisbon 48, Highland, Riverside 8
MOC-Floyd Valley 14, Carroll 0
Mount Ayr 34, Earlham 0
Newell-Fonda 62, Glidden-Ralston 6
Norwalk def. Perry, forfeit
Pella Christian 63, Eldon Cardinal 0
Sigourney-Keota 53, Central Decatur, Leon 6
Southeast Valley 36, PAC-LM 0
Underwood 56, West Monona 0
Urbandale 62, Sioux City, West 6
Van Meter 63, Interstate 35,Truro 7
West Hancock, Britt 32, Saint Ansgar 0
West Sioux 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 14
Wilton 68, Louisa-Muscatine 0
MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL
Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Central Springs 7
Bettendorf 42, Iowa City West 6
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
East Mills 52, East Union, Afton 6
Emmetsburg 27, Ridge View 0
English Valleys, North English 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 8
Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, Griswold 0
Greene County def. Shenandoah, forfeit
Grundy Center 56, BCLUW, Conrad 8
Harlan 42, ADM, Adel 7
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 42, Treynor 7
Lenox 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 18
Lisbon 48, Highland, Riverside 8
MOC-Floyd Valley 14, Carroll 0
Mount Ayr 34, Earlham 0
Newell-Fonda 62, Glidden-Ralston 6
Norwalk def. Perry, forfeit
Pella Christian 63, Eldon Cardinal 0
Sigourney-Keota 53, Central Decatur, Leon 6
Southeast Valley 36, PAC-LM 0
Underwood 56, West Monona 0
Urbandale 62, Sioux City, West 6
Van Meter 63, Interstate 35,Truro 7
West Hancock, Britt 32, Saint Ansgar 0
West Sioux 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 14
Wilton 68, Louisa-Muscatine 0