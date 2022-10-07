SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area, including several high school football games from three states:

MLB PLAYOFFS

Guardians 2, Rays 1

Phillies 6, Cardinals 3

Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0

Padres 7, Mets 1

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Aberdeen Central 20, Brookings 3

Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Webster 0

Beresford 20, Sioux Falls Christian 18

Castlewood 54, Waverly-South Shore 0

Canton 32, Vermillion 13

Colome 58, Centerville 32

Corsica-Stickney 48, Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy 18

Dakota Valley 49, Lakota Tech 0

Dell Rapids 35, Chamberlain 20

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 7

Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Florence-Henry 13

Gregory 49, Burke 7

Hamlin 51, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Hanson 48, Viborg-Hurley 6

Harding County-Bison 44, Timber Lake 22

Harrisburg 59, Rapid City Central 0

Herreid-Selby Area 58, Potter County 14

Hill City 20, Custer 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 34, De Smet 12

Hot Springs 42, Rapid City Christian 0

Ipswich 68, Dupree 13

Irene-Wakonda 64, Garretson 12

Jim River 38, Tripp-Delmont-Armour/ACDC 6

Jones County 33, Bennett County 0

Kadoka Area 44, Faith 6

Leola/Frederick 58, North Central Co-Op 0

Little Wound 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Lyman 32, Sully Buttes 8

Madison 41, Lennox 19

McCook Central/Montrose 44, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 0

Milbank 43, Sisseton 6

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 38, Sunshine Bible 7

Parkston 16, Bon Homme 9

Philip 52, Newell 8

Pierre 59, Huron 7

Platte-Geddes 40, Colman-Egan 0

Red Cloud 57, Pine Ridge 6

Redfield 52, Dakota Hills 13

Sioux Falls Jefferson 46, Rapid City Stevens 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 34, Brandon Valley 30

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 31, Sioux Falls Washington 14

Stanley County 34, Lemmon-McIntosh 14

St. Thomas More 21, Douglas 8

Tea Area 49, Spearfish 0

Wall 54, Kimball/White Lake 0

Warner 50, Estelline-Hendricks 7

Watertown 24, Mitchell 14

White River 32, New Underwood 28

Winner 46, West Central 12

Wolsey-Wessington 47, Britton-Hecla 8

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP VOLLEYBALL

Deubrook def. Sioux Valley, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13

Edgemont def. Harding County, 25-22, 19-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-9

Rapid City Stevens def. Mitchell, 25-17, 20-25, 24-26, 25-14, 15-12

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Fargo Davies, N.D., 25-12, 25-23

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Grand Forks Red River, N.D., 27-25, 25-11

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. St. Mary’s, N.D., 25-10, 25-12

Wessington Springs def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11

IOWA PREP FOOTBALL

Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Central Springs 7

Bettendorf 42, Iowa City West 6

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 57, North Cedar, Stanwood 0

East Mills 52, East Union, Afton 6

Emmetsburg 27, Ridge View 0

English Valleys, North English 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 8

Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, Griswold 0

Greene County def. Shenandoah, forfeit

Grundy Center 56, BCLUW, Conrad 8

Harlan 42, ADM, Adel 7

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 42, Treynor 7

Lenox 66, Martensdale-St. Marys 18

Lisbon 48, Highland, Riverside 8

MOC-Floyd Valley 14, Carroll 0

Mount Ayr 34, Earlham 0

Newell-Fonda 62, Glidden-Ralston 6

Norwalk def. Perry, forfeit

Pella Christian 63, Eldon Cardinal 0

Sigourney-Keota 53, Central Decatur, Leon 6

Southeast Valley 36, PAC-LM 0

Underwood 56, West Monona 0

Urbandale 62, Sioux City, West 6

Van Meter 63, Interstate 35,Truro 7

West Hancock, Britt 32, Saint Ansgar 0

West Sioux 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 14

Wilton 68, Louisa-Muscatine 0

