SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday evening here:
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Augustana 3, Minnesota Crookston 0
Minnesota Duluth 3, USF 0
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Aberdeen Central 13, Brookings 0
Bennett County 50, Jones County 34
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 50, McCook Central/Montrose 6
Canton 42, Vermillion 13
Castlewood 50, Waverly-South Shore 0
Corsica/Stickney 14, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 12
Custer 60, Hill City 50
Dakota Valley 54, Lakota Tech 0
DeSmet 46, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Dell Rapids 53, Chamberlain 7
Elk Point-Jefferson 24, Tri-Valley 14
Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Florence/Henry 0
Garretson 47, Irene-Wakonda 16
Gayville-Volin High School 58, Arlington 12
Gregory 46, Burke 6
Hanson 62, Viborg-Hurley 18
Harding County/Bison Co-op 48, Timber Lake 28
Harrisburg 75, Rapid City Central 7
Herreid/Selby Area 36, Potter County 30
Ipswich 49, Dupree 18
Lower Brule 67, Marty Indian 0
Madison 14, Lennox 8
New Underwood 36, White River 20
Parkston 50, Bon Homme 0
Philip 64, Newell 0
Pierre T F Riggs High School 35, Huron 0
Platte-Geddes 48, Colman-Egan 0
Redfield 37, Dakota Hills 3
Sioux Falls Christian 34, Beresford 7
Sioux Falls Jefferson 14, Rapid City Stevens 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Brandon Valley 13
Sisseton 6, Milbank 0
St. Thomas More 20, Douglas 6
Stanley County 48, Lemmon/McIntosh 16
Sturgis Brown 47, Belle Fourche 14
Sunshine Bible Academy 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31
Tea Area 62, Spearfish 13
Wall 37, Kimball/White Lake 8
Warner 46, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Watertown 42, Mitchell 7
Winner 28, West Central 0
Wolsey-Wessington 48, Britton-Hecla 12
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 42, Lead-Deadwood 20
Yankton 27, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 14
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Huron def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16
Mitchell def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
Sioux Valley def. Deubrook, 21-25, 17-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-12
Wakpala def. Takini, 25-7, 25-8, 25-19
Wakpala def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-18, 25-13, 25-14
Jimmy John’s Tournament=
Watertown def. Lakeview, Minn., 25-11, 25-18
Watertown def. Pipestone, Minn., 25-20, 25-13
Scheels Invite=
Sioux Falls Washington def. Kindred, N.D., 25-10, 25-18
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sheyenne, N.D., 25-16, 25-21
Sioux Falls Washington def. Valley City, N.D., 25-16, 25-15
MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Ada-Borup-West 35, Menahga 16
Alexandria 35, Bemidji 0
Andover 6, St. Francis 0
Annandale 34, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Barnesville 52, Park Rapids 0
Becker 20, Rocori 0
Bethlehem Academy 26, Kenyon-Wanamingo 12
Blooming Prairie 31, Hayfield 0
Bloomington Jefferson 34, Robbinsdale Cooper 20
Border West 71, Hillcrest Lutheran 26
Brainerd 56, St. Cloud Tech 7
Breckenridge 32, New York Mills 6
Buffalo 40, Burnsville 18
Caledonia 27, Chatfield 0
Cannon Falls 73, Triton 12
Centennial 35, Anoka 15
Champlin Park 44, Blaine 33
Clearbrook-Gonvick 42, Win-E-Mac 12
Columbia Heights 18, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 6
Concordia Academy 24, St. Croix Lutheran 14
Cook County 62, Cass Lake-Bena 6
Cromwell 61, Laporte 0
Dassel-Cokato 35, Milaca 10
Deer River 34, Ely 0
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 21, Detroit Lakes 0
Duluth Denfeld 40, Cloquet 16
Edina 35, Shakopee 28
Fertile-Beltrami 57, NCEUH 6
Fillmore Central 40, Lewiston-Altura 0
Fridley 21, DeLaSalle 14
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 36, Randolph 20
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 16, Kittson County Central 8
Hermantown 42, Duluth East 6
Hill-Murray 35, South St. Paul 14
Holy Angels 34, Benilde-St Margaret’s 28
Holy Family Catholic 34, Breck 0
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28, Melrose 14
Hutchinson 36, Willmar 7
Jordan 35, Belle Plaine 6
Kasson-Mantorville 21, Byron 14
Kimball 30, Holdingford 28
Lac qui Parle Valley 25, MACCRAY 7
Lakeville North 51, Rochester Mayo 23
Little Falls 31, Fergus Falls 14
MACA 15, East Grand Forks 14
Mankato West 42, Owatonna 7
Maple River 38, LeSueur-Henderson 14
Marshall 37, Fairmont 13
Mayer Lutheran 34, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 26
Monticello 21, Park Center 16
Moorhead 35, Sartell-St. Stephen 14
Mound Westonka 42, Delano 28
Mountain Iron-Buhl 51, Blackduck 8
Mountain Lake Area 55, Madelia 14
Nevis 34, Ogilvie 8
New London-Spicer 50, Glencoe-Silver Lake 12
New Ulm Cathedral 22, Nicollet 8
North Branch 28, Grand Rapids 21
Orono 48, Providence Academy 14
Park Christian 40, Fosston 26
Pelican Rapids 14, Hawley 13
Perham 35, Thief River Falls 7
Pierz 18, Sauk Centre 12
Pillager 57, Pine River-Backus 20
Pipestone 3, Luverne 0
Polk County West 34, Lake Park-Audubon 20
Princeton 28, Chisago Lakes 25
Prior Lake 21, Wayzata 17
Red Lake County 47, Bagley 13
Red Rock Central 22, Heron Lake-Okabena 14
Redwood Valley 34, Sibley East 0
Robbinsdale Armstrong 42, Hastings 7
Rochester John Marshall 40, Rochester Century 33
Rockford 20, Albany 14
Rogers 31, Elk River 14
Rosemount 22, Lakeville South 21
Rushford-Peterson 30, Winona Cotter 7
Sauk Rapids-Rice 24, Cambridge-Isanti 12
Simley 39, North St. Paul 14
St. Agnes 42, Austin 7
St. Michael-Albertville 44, Osseo 6
St. Paul Central 31, Minneapolis Southwest 14
St. Thomas Academy 35, Apple Valley 7
Stewartville 50, Red Wing 0
Stillwater 38, White Bear Lake 14
Totino-Grace 35, SMB 7
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 69, Murray County Central 0
Two Harbors 42, Rock Ridge 6
Underwood 18, Hancock 14
Upsala/Swanville 20, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14
Warroad 37, Crookston 6
Waseca 56, Tri-City United 0
West Central 36, Benson 21
Windom 51, Wabasso 6
Winona 12, Faribault 8
Woodbury 17, Forest Lake 14
Worthington 22, Albert Lea 14
Zimmerman 18, Big Lake 12
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 56, Red Oak 12
AC/GC 42, Mount Ayr 18
AGWSR, Ackley 41, Belmond-Klemme 0
Akron-Westfield 25, Alta-Aurelia 0
Algona 34, Humboldt 17
Ames 48, Marshalltown 14
Ankeny Centennial 43, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Ar-We-Va, Westside 50, Newell-Fonda 13
Atlantic 21, Perry 0
Bedford 87, Lamoni 6
Bishop Garrigan 48, Ruthven-Ayrshire 20
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 42, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 12
Burlington 28, Clinton 21
CAM, Anita 37, Fremont Mills, Tabor 20
Carroll 24, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 20
Cascade,Western Dubuque 42, Durant-Bennett 7
Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque, Senior 7
Central City 44, Lone Tree 13
Central Decatur, Leon 21, Wayne, Corydon 8
Central Lyon 42, Western Christian 7
Cherokee, Washington 20, Unity Christian 16
Clarinda 50, Chariton 14
Clarke, Osceola 34, Interstate 35,Truro 0
Clarksville 38, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
Clear Lake 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
Creston 56, Knoxville 14
Denison-Schleswig 41, Storm Lake 13
Dike-New Hartford 41, Aplington-Parkersburg 8
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 29, Urbandale 0
Earlham 49, Riverside, Oakland 35
East Buchanan, Winthrop 45, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Calamus-Wheatland 22
Emmetsburg 49, Eagle Grove 8
Estherville-Lincoln Central 35, Forest City 14
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58, East Mills 6
Fairfield 20, South Tama County, Tama 7
Glenwood 21, Dallas Center-Grimes 14
Glidden-Ralston 24, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
Grinnell 21, Benton Community 20, OT
Griswold 66, West Harrison, Mondamin 16
Grundy Center 35, Alburnett 0
Harris-Lake Park 49, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 8
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21
Highland, Riverside 20, Louisa-Muscatine 18
IKM-Manning 45, Southwest Valley 7
Iowa City West 58, Cedar Rapids, Washington 8
Iowa Valley, Marengo 54, H-L-V, Victor 6
Jesup 32, Iowa Falls-Alden 8
Johnston 42, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 10
Keokuk 47, Mt Pleasant 26
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56, Saydel 14
Le Mars 42, Fort Dodge 7
Lenox 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 18
Lewis Central 42, Winterset 6
Logan-Magnolia 43, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 18
MFL-Mar-Mac 28, Denver 7
Madrid 41, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 22, North Linn, Troy Mills 15
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42, Westwood, Sloan 7
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 33, Central Lee, Donnellson 13
Mt Vernon 45, Fort Madison 7
Murray 24, East Union, Afton 14
Nashua-Plainfield 26, North Butler, Greene 12
New Hampton 35, Crestwood, Cresco 6
Newton 44, Carlisle 6
North Polk, Alleman 27, Indianola 0
North Union 41, Newman Catholic, Mason City 6
Northeast, Goose Lake 50, Tipton 14
OA-BCIG 12, Hinton 6
PCM, Monroe 49, West Marshall, State Center 20
Pella 54, Des Moines, Hoover 8
Pella Christian 43, Eldon Cardinal 0
Pocahontas 12, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 48, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 7
Regina, Iowa City 48, Beckman, Dyersville 21
Riceville 64, Waterloo Christian School 12
Roland-Story, Story City 41, Des Moines Christian 14
Sigourney-Keota 82, Colfax-Mingo 0
Sioux Center 19, MOC-Floyd Valley 12
Sioux City, North 49, Des Moines, East 3
Solon 21, Williamsburg 14
South Central Calhoun 39, Panorama, Panora 13
South Hamilton, Jewell 50, Woodward-Granger 0
South Hardin 42, Hudson 21
Southeast Polk 38, Waukee 0
Spencer 69, Sioux City, West 6
Spirit Lake 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 48, Colo-NESCO 42
St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, Woodbine 26
Sumner-Fredericksburg 47, Central Springs 0
Treynor 40, Shenandoah 9
Underwood 63, Missouri Valley 0
Valley, West Des Moines 49, Waterloo, West 0
Van Meter 63, Centerville 6
WACO, Wayland 51, English Valleys, North English 6
Wahlert, Dubuque 14, West Delaware, Manchester 13
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50, BCLUW, Conrad 8
Waukon 20, Osage 8
Waverly-Shell Rock 44, Mason City 7
Webster City 49, Charles City 13
West Hancock, Britt 41, Lake Mills 0
West Lyon, Inwood 35, Sheldon 7
West Sioux 42, Ridge View 6
Wilton 21, West Branch 17
Winfield-Mount Union def. Mormon Trail, Garden Grove, forfeit