SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday evening here:

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Augustana 3, Minnesota Crookston 0
Minnesota Duluth 3, USF 0

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Aberdeen Central 13, Brookings 0

Bennett County 50, Jones County 34

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 50, McCook Central/Montrose 6

Canton 42, Vermillion 13

Castlewood 50, Waverly-South Shore 0

Corsica/Stickney 14, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 12

Custer 60, Hill City 50

Dakota Valley 54, Lakota Tech 0

DeSmet 46, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Dell Rapids 53, Chamberlain 7

Elk Point-Jefferson 24, Tri-Valley 14

Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Florence/Henry 0

Garretson 47, Irene-Wakonda 16

Gayville-Volin High School 58, Arlington 12

Gregory 46, Burke 6

Hanson 62, Viborg-Hurley 18

Harding County/Bison Co-op 48, Timber Lake 28

Harrisburg 75, Rapid City Central 7

Herreid/Selby Area 36, Potter County 30

Ipswich 49, Dupree 18

Lower Brule 67, Marty Indian 0

Madison 14, Lennox 8

New Underwood 36, White River 20

Parkston 50, Bon Homme 0

Philip 64, Newell 0

Pierre T F Riggs High School 35, Huron 0

Platte-Geddes 48, Colman-Egan 0

Redfield 37, Dakota Hills 3

Sioux Falls Christian 34, Beresford 7

Sioux Falls Jefferson 14, Rapid City Stevens 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Brandon Valley 13

Sisseton 6, Milbank 0

St. Thomas More 20, Douglas 6

Stanley County 48, Lemmon/McIntosh 16

Sturgis Brown 47, Belle Fourche 14

Sunshine Bible Academy 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31

Tea Area 62, Spearfish 13

Wall 37, Kimball/White Lake 8

Warner 46, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Watertown 42, Mitchell 7

Winner 28, West Central 0

Wolsey-Wessington 48, Britton-Hecla 12

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 42, Lead-Deadwood 20

Yankton 27, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 14

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Huron def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16

Mitchell def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

Sioux Valley def. Deubrook, 21-25, 17-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-12

Wakpala def. Takini, 25-7, 25-8, 25-19

Wakpala def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-18, 25-13, 25-14

Jimmy John’s Tournament=

Watertown def. Lakeview, Minn., 25-11, 25-18

Watertown def. Pipestone, Minn., 25-20, 25-13

Scheels Invite=

Sioux Falls Washington def. Kindred, N.D., 25-10, 25-18

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sheyenne, N.D., 25-16, 25-21

Sioux Falls Washington def. Valley City, N.D., 25-16, 25-15

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Ada-Borup-West 35, Menahga 16

Alexandria 35, Bemidji 0

Andover 6, St. Francis 0

Annandale 34, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Barnesville 52, Park Rapids 0

Becker 20, Rocori 0

Bethlehem Academy 26, Kenyon-Wanamingo 12

Blooming Prairie 31, Hayfield 0

Bloomington Jefferson 34, Robbinsdale Cooper 20

Border West 71, Hillcrest Lutheran 26

Brainerd 56, St. Cloud Tech 7

Breckenridge 32, New York Mills 6

Buffalo 40, Burnsville 18

Caledonia 27, Chatfield 0

Cannon Falls 73, Triton 12

Centennial 35, Anoka 15

Champlin Park 44, Blaine 33

Clearbrook-Gonvick 42, Win-E-Mac 12

Columbia Heights 18, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 6

Concordia Academy 24, St. Croix Lutheran 14

Cook County 62, Cass Lake-Bena 6

Cromwell 61, Laporte 0

Dassel-Cokato 35, Milaca 10

Deer River 34, Ely 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 21, Detroit Lakes 0

Duluth Denfeld 40, Cloquet 16

Edina 35, Shakopee 28

Fertile-Beltrami 57, NCEUH 6

Fillmore Central 40, Lewiston-Altura 0

Fridley 21, DeLaSalle 14

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 36, Randolph 20

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 16, Kittson County Central 8

Hermantown 42, Duluth East 6

Hill-Murray 35, South St. Paul 14

Holy Angels 34, Benilde-St Margaret’s 28

Holy Family Catholic 34, Breck 0

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28, Melrose 14

Hutchinson 36, Willmar 7

Jordan 35, Belle Plaine 6

Kasson-Mantorville 21, Byron 14

Kimball 30, Holdingford 28

Lac qui Parle Valley 25, MACCRAY 7

Lakeville North 51, Rochester Mayo 23

Little Falls 31, Fergus Falls 14

MACA 15, East Grand Forks 14

Mankato West 42, Owatonna 7

Maple River 38, LeSueur-Henderson 14

Marshall 37, Fairmont 13

Mayer Lutheran 34, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 26

Monticello 21, Park Center 16

Moorhead 35, Sartell-St. Stephen 14

Mound Westonka 42, Delano 28

Mountain Iron-Buhl 51, Blackduck 8

Mountain Lake Area 55, Madelia 14

Nevis 34, Ogilvie 8

New London-Spicer 50, Glencoe-Silver Lake 12

New Ulm Cathedral 22, Nicollet 8

North Branch 28, Grand Rapids 21

Orono 48, Providence Academy 14

Park Christian 40, Fosston 26

Pelican Rapids 14, Hawley 13

Perham 35, Thief River Falls 7

Pierz 18, Sauk Centre 12

Pillager 57, Pine River-Backus 20

Pipestone 3, Luverne 0

Polk County West 34, Lake Park-Audubon 20

Princeton 28, Chisago Lakes 25

Prior Lake 21, Wayzata 17

Red Lake County 47, Bagley 13

Red Rock Central 22, Heron Lake-Okabena 14

Redwood Valley 34, Sibley East 0

Robbinsdale Armstrong 42, Hastings 7

Rochester John Marshall 40, Rochester Century 33

Rockford 20, Albany 14

Rogers 31, Elk River 14

Rosemount 22, Lakeville South 21

Rushford-Peterson 30, Winona Cotter 7

Sauk Rapids-Rice 24, Cambridge-Isanti 12

Simley 39, North St. Paul 14

St. Agnes 42, Austin 7

St. Michael-Albertville 44, Osseo 6

St. Paul Central 31, Minneapolis Southwest 14

St. Thomas Academy 35, Apple Valley 7

Stewartville 50, Red Wing 0

Stillwater 38, White Bear Lake 14

Totino-Grace 35, SMB 7

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 69, Murray County Central 0

Two Harbors 42, Rock Ridge 6

Underwood 18, Hancock 14

Upsala/Swanville 20, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 14

Warroad 37, Crookston 6

Waseca 56, Tri-City United 0

West Central 36, Benson 21

Windom 51, Wabasso 6

Winona 12, Faribault 8

Woodbury 17, Forest Lake 14

Worthington 22, Albert Lea 14

Zimmerman 18, Big Lake 12

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 56, Red Oak 12

AC/GC 42, Mount Ayr 18

AGWSR, Ackley 41, Belmond-Klemme 0

Akron-Westfield 25, Alta-Aurelia 0

Algona 34, Humboldt 17

Ames 48, Marshalltown 14

Ankeny Centennial 43, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Ar-We-Va, Westside 50, Newell-Fonda 13

Atlantic 21, Perry 0

Bedford 87, Lamoni 6

Bishop Garrigan 48, Ruthven-Ayrshire 20

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 42, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 12

Burlington 28, Clinton 21

CAM, Anita 37, Fremont Mills, Tabor 20

Carroll 24, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 20

Cascade,Western Dubuque 42, Durant-Bennett 7

Cedar Falls 42, Dubuque, Senior 7

Central City 44, Lone Tree 13

Central Decatur, Leon 21, Wayne, Corydon 8

Central Lyon 42, Western Christian 7

Cherokee, Washington 20, Unity Christian 16

Clarinda 50, Chariton 14

Clarke, Osceola 34, Interstate 35,Truro 0

Clarksville 38, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

Clear Lake 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6

Creston 56, Knoxville 14

Denison-Schleswig 41, Storm Lake 13

Dike-New Hartford 41, Aplington-Parkersburg 8

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 29, Urbandale 0

Earlham 49, Riverside, Oakland 35

East Buchanan, Winthrop 45, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Calamus-Wheatland 22

Emmetsburg 49, Eagle Grove 8

Estherville-Lincoln Central 35, Forest City 14

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58, East Mills 6

Fairfield 20, South Tama County, Tama 7

Glenwood 21, Dallas Center-Grimes 14

Glidden-Ralston 24, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6

Grinnell 21, Benton Community 20, OT

Griswold 66, West Harrison, Mondamin 16

Grundy Center 35, Alburnett 0

Harris-Lake Park 49, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21

Highland, Riverside 20, Louisa-Muscatine 18

IKM-Manning 45, Southwest Valley 7

Iowa City West 58, Cedar Rapids, Washington 8

Iowa Valley, Marengo 54, H-L-V, Victor 6

Jesup 32, Iowa Falls-Alden 8

Johnston 42, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 10

Keokuk 47, Mt Pleasant 26

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56, Saydel 14

Le Mars 42, Fort Dodge 7

Lenox 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 18

Lewis Central 42, Winterset 6

Logan-Magnolia 43, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 18

MFL-Mar-Mac 28, Denver 7

Madrid 41, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 22, North Linn, Troy Mills 15

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42, Westwood, Sloan 7

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 33, Central Lee, Donnellson 13

Mt Vernon 45, Fort Madison 7

Murray 24, East Union, Afton 14

Nashua-Plainfield 26, North Butler, Greene 12

New Hampton 35, Crestwood, Cresco 6

Newton 44, Carlisle 6

North Polk, Alleman 27, Indianola 0

North Union 41, Newman Catholic, Mason City 6

Northeast, Goose Lake 50, Tipton 14

OA-BCIG 12, Hinton 6

PCM, Monroe 49, West Marshall, State Center 20

Pella 54, Des Moines, Hoover 8

Pella Christian 43, Eldon Cardinal 0

Pocahontas 12, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 48, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 7

Regina, Iowa City 48, Beckman, Dyersville 21

Riceville 64, Waterloo Christian School 12

Roland-Story, Story City 41, Des Moines Christian 14

Sigourney-Keota 82, Colfax-Mingo 0

Sioux Center 19, MOC-Floyd Valley 12

Sioux City, North 49, Des Moines, East 3

Solon 21, Williamsburg 14

South Central Calhoun 39, Panorama, Panora 13

South Hamilton, Jewell 50, Woodward-Granger 0

South Hardin 42, Hudson 21

Southeast Polk 38, Waukee 0

Spencer 69, Sioux City, West 6

Spirit Lake 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 48, Colo-NESCO 42

St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, Woodbine 26

Sumner-Fredericksburg 47, Central Springs 0

Treynor 40, Shenandoah 9

Underwood 63, Missouri Valley 0

Valley, West Des Moines 49, Waterloo, West 0

Van Meter 63, Centerville 6

WACO, Wayland 51, English Valleys, North English 6

Wahlert, Dubuque 14, West Delaware, Manchester 13

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50, BCLUW, Conrad 8

Waukon 20, Osage 8

Waverly-Shell Rock 44, Mason City 7

Webster City 49, Charles City 13

West Hancock, Britt 41, Lake Mills 0

West Lyon, Inwood 35, Sheldon 7

West Sioux 42, Ridge View 6

Wilton 21, West Branch 17

Winfield-Mount Union def. Mormon Trail, Garden Grove, forfeit