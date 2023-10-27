SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:
WORLD SERIES
Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 5 (11 innings)
NHL
Capitals 3, Wild 2 (SO)
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Augustana 6, Denver 5 (SO)
COLLEGE SOCCER
Augustana 3, MSU Moorhead 0
Omaha 2, USD 0
Southwest Minnesota State 2, Northern State 0
U-Mary 4, USF 0
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Augustana 3, MSU Moorhead 1
Southwest Minnesota State 3, Northern State 1
U-Mary 3, USF 1
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lincoln 56, Rapid City Stevens 21
Pierre 49, Spearfish 26
Tea Area 39, Sturgis Brown 13
Todd County 44, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 12
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 49, Roland-Story 0
West Lyon 29, Western Christian 20