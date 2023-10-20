SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
U-Mary 3, Augustana 0
USF 3, MSU Moorhead 0
Wayne State 3, Northern State 2
SD HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-6, 25-13, 25-19
Centerville def. Colome, 25-12, 25-14, 25-7
Groton Area def. Redfield, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18
Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sully Buttes, 25-5, 25-21, 25-17
Lakota Tech def. Crow Creek Tribal School, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15
Sisseton def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-18, 25-16, 25-10
East-West Invitational=
Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-9, 25-13
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-10, 25-10
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-9, 25-16
Brookings def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-22
Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-10
Brookings def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 25-7
Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-14, 25-9
Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-17
Harrisburg def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-14, 25-17
East-West Tournament=
Spearfish def. Yankton, 25-14, 25-23
Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-19
Yankton def. Sturgis Brown, 25-14, 25-9
New Underwood Triangular=
Edgemont def. New Underwood, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14
Wall def. Edgemont, 25-22, 25-27, 17-25, 25-19, 15-9
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Algona 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
Ankeny Centennial 41, Urbandale 3
Assumption, Davenport 56, Mt Pleasant 0
Ballard 62, Boone 15
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62, MOC-Floyd Valley 27
Carroll 36, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Clear Lake 56, Charles City 7
Creston 49, Perry 14
Denison-Schleswig def. Sioux City, West, forfeit
Grinnell 49, Fairfield 0
Johnston 48, Sioux City, East 13
Lawton-Bronson 42, Red Oak 8
Le Mars 55, Storm Lake 14
Lewis Central 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 7
Nevada 42, Atlantic 7
North Polk, Alleman 28, ADM, Adel 17
Pella 33, Gilbert 23
Pleasant Valley 28, Linn-Mar, Marion 14
Sioux Center 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16
Solon 52, South Tama County, Tama 0
Southeast Polk 65, Des Moines, Lincoln 0
Spencer 45, Fort Dodge 0
Valley, West Des Moines 42, Marshalltown 18
Waukee 42, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Waukee Northwest 49, Ames 7
Webster City 26, Humboldt 7
IHSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
8-Player=
Audubon 30, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6
Bedford 65, Fremont Mills, Tabor 14
Bishop Garrigan 63, Janesville 6
CAM, Anita 75, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 12
Central City 52, Kee, Lansing 28
Clarksville 68, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 26
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30, Glidden-Ralston 16
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Montezuma 18
Lenox 60, Woodbine 28
Moravia 45, Lone Tree 33
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 23
WACO, Wayland 55, Baxter 20
Winfield-Mount Union 64, Belle Plaine 8
Class 1A=
AHSTW 21, Hinton 0
Dike-New Hartford 51, Manson Northwest Webster 6
Emmetsburg 20, Ridge View 8
Grundy Center 50, Cascade,Western Dubuque 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 55, Hudson 3
OABCIG 49, Shenandoah 14
Pella Christian 43, Ogden 0
Regina, Iowa City 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School 20
Sigourney-Keota 52, West Central Valley, Stuart 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 24, Denver 8
Sumner-Fredericksburg 31, South Hardin 26
Treynor 31, West Sioux 13
Underwood 44, East Sac County 6
West Branch 35, Pleasantville 20
Wilton 49, Woodward-Granger 21
Class 2A=
Central Lyon 42, Okoboji, Milford 7
Clarinda 56, Des Moines Christian 28
Jesup 20, Crestwood, Cresco 14
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 47, Cherokee, Washington 18
Monticello 42, North Fayette Valley High School 13
New Hampton 41, West Marshall, State Center 21
Roland-Story, Story City 42, Clarke, Osceola 7
Spirit Lake 49, Southeast Valley 0
Union Community, LaPorte City 21, Waukon 7
Van Meter 56, Albia 7
Western Christian 26, Estherville-Lincoln Central 14
Class A=
AC/GC 34, Mount Ayr 18
Akron-Westfield 35, Tri-Center, Neola 0
Central Decatur, Leon 14, Earlham 13
Lake Mills 21, Nashua-Plainfield 14
Lisbon 14, North Linn, Troy Mills 6
Logan-Magnolia 26, South Central Calhoun 20, OT
Lynnville-Sully 28, Pekin 6
Madrid 45, IKM-Manning 7
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 57, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 21
Saint Ansgar 23, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
Starmont 17, North Butler, Greene 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 43, Danville 6
West Hancock, Britt 38, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 22
Woodbury Central, Moville 51, North Union 13