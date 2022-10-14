SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:

MLB PLAYOFFS

Guardians 4, Yankees 2 F/10

Phillies 9, Braves 1

COLLEGE SOCCER

SDSU 1, Oral Roberts 0

Augustana 2, St. Cloud State 0

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Augustana 3, Minot State 0

SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL

Aberdeen Central 29, Yankton 7

Alcester-Hudson 36, Irene-Wakonda 14

Beresford 22, Dakota Valley 20

Burke 33, Gayville-Volin 22

Canistota 22, Platte-Geddes 8

Canton def. Custer, forfeit

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38, Marty Indian 22

Dell Rapids 42, St. Thomas More 19

Deuel 26, Redfield 13

Elk Point-Jefferson 28, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14

Elkton-Lake Benton 32, Castlewood 26

Faith 42, Stanley County 16

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 36, Florence/Henry 14

Garretson 33, Centerville 14

Gregory 23, Bon Homme 12

Hanson 45, Colome 14

Harrisburg 41, Brookings 7

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Britton-Hecla 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Hot Springs 42, Hill City 0

Howard 45, Chester 7

Ipswich 54, North Central Co-Op 0

Kadoka Area 56, New Underwood 6

Kimball/White Lake 53, Bennett County 0

Lead-Deadwood 53, Lakota Tech 30

Leola/Frederick 56, Faulkton 34

Lower Brule 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 0

Lyman 60, Lemmon/McIntosh 7

McCook Central/Montrose 44, Parker 0

Milbank 16, Chamberlain 8

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 41, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 16

Mitchell 21, Huron 14

Mobridge-Pollock 30, Groton Area 12

Philip 50, White River 0

Pierre 35, Tea Area 30

Potter County 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 14

Red Cloud 48, Winnebago, Neb. 42

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Belle Fourche 7

Sioux Falls Jefferson 38, Brandon Valley 14

Sioux Falls Lincoln 38, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Rapid City Central 7

Sioux Valley 29, Flandreau 13

Sisseton 20, Baltic 6

St. Francis Indian 26, Pine Ridge 6

Sturgis Brown 27, Douglas 0

Sully Buttes 32, Corsica/Stickney 14

Todd County 30, Standing Rock, N.D. 22

Tri-Valley 48, Wagner 6

Vermillion 28, Madison 20

Warner 55, Northwestern 0

Watertown 26, Spearfish 7

Waverly-South Shore 55, Langford 0

West Central 38, Lennox 16

Winner 34, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 8

Wolsey-Wessington 34, Avon 16

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Rapid City Christian 6

IOWA PREP FOOTBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 28, West Fork, Sheffield 6

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Assumption, Davenport 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Atlantic 55, Saydel 6

B-G-M 73, Melcher-Dallas 0

Ballard 35, Algona 19

Bishop Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett 0

Boone def. Perry, forfeit

CAM, Anita 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 20

Camanche 31, Tipton 13

Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Newton 3

Centerville 44, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Central Lyon 62, Okoboji, Milford 6

Clarinda 52, Red Oak 7

Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 26

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 10, Des Moines, East 6

Decorah 45, Waterloo, East 6

Denver 43, South Hardin 26

Des Moines Christian def. Shenandoah, forfeit

Dike-New Hartford 67, Central Springs 34

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Valley, West Des Moines 3

Earlham 42, Riverside, Oakland 14

East Buchanan, Winthrop 69, South Winneshiek, Calmar 13

East Mills 69, Stanton 8

East Sac County 21, West Monona 16

Easton Valley 62, Kee, Lansing 12

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14

Forest City 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Fort Dodge 28, Denison-Schleswig 7

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, Collins-Maxwell 14

Glenwood 69, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7

Harlan 56, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 12

Harris-Lake Park 68, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41, Akron-Westfield 8

Hinton 26, South O’Brien, Paullina 6

Independence 21, West Delaware, Manchester 20

Iowa Valley, Marengo 36, Lone Tree 22

Johnston 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 7

LeMars 38, Spencer 28

Lenox 28, Fremont Mills, Tabor 2

Lewis Central 41, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Linn-Mar, Marion 72, Davenport, Central 0

Lynnville-Sully 48, Belle Plaine 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 61, Beckman, Dyersville 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Madrid 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 8

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 49, Sidney 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Seymour 42

Montezuma 78, Woodward Academy 0

Monticello 58, Northeast, Goose Lake 28

Mount Ayr 33, Southwest Valley 14

Nevada 16, Humboldt 8

New London 72, H-L-V, Victor 14

Newell-Fonda def. Ar-We-Va, Westside, forfeit

Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, North Union 27

North Fayette Valley 48, Oelwein 0

North Polk, Alleman 28, Gilbert 0

Ogden 39, IKM-Manning 20

PCM, Monroe 28, Roland-Story, Story City 13

Pekin 35, Highland, Riverside 8

Pella 35, Clear Creek-Amana 2

Pella Christian 48, Central Decatur, Leon 14

Pleasant Valley 49, Dubuque, Senior 7

Regina, Iowa City 26, Durant-Bennett 12

Ridge View 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35

Saint Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 28

Sigourney-Keota 69, Van Buren, Keosauqua 20

Sioux Center 25, Carroll 0

Sioux City, North 70, Sioux City, West 0

South Central Calhoun 56, Belmond-Klemme 12

South Hamilton, Jewell 60, Eagle Grove 14

Southeast Polk 42, Ankeny Centennial 16

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 67, Lamoni 24

Spirit Lake 24, Southeast Valley 6

St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Glidden-Ralston 6

Treynor 23, MVAOCOU 0

Tri-Center, Neola 40, Westwood, Sloan 29

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 73, West Central, Maynard 32

Underwood 28, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 20

Unity Christian 30, Sheldon 8

Van Meter 54, AC/GC 0

WACO, Wayland 42, Tri-County, Thornburg 10

Wahlert, Dubuque 71, Jesup 6

Wapello 45, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52, BCLUW, Conrad 6

Webster City 55, Storm Lake 7

West Branch 54, Wilton 7

West Central Valley, Stuart 17, Interstate 35,Truro 13

West Hancock, Britt 52, North Butler, Greene 0

West Harrison, Mondamin 52, Griswold 16

West Liberty 32, Anamosa 13

West Lyon, Inwood 42, Cherokee, Washington 12

West Marshall, State Center 47, Albia 0

West Sioux 68, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

Western Christian 43, Emmetsburg 10

Williamsburg 76, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21

Winfield-Mount Union 71, English Valleys, North English 8

Woodbury Central, Moville 56, Missouri Valley 14

Woodward-Granger 55, Manson Northwest Webster 6

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL

PREP FOOTBALL

Ada-Borup 52, Underwood 34

Adrian/Ellsworth 48, New Ulm Cathedral 0

Albany 34, Foley 0

Andover 46, Monticello 7

Annandale 42, Princeton 20

Bagley 32, Fosston 6

Becker 49, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Bemidji 29, St. Cloud Tech 13

Bloomington Kennedy 7, SMB-Wolfpack 0

Blue Earth Area 52, Norwood-Young America 21

Centennial 8, Minnetonka 7

Chaska 14, Robbinsdale Armstrong 7

Columbia Heights 26, Minneapolis Roosevelt 8

Coon Rapids 56, Cambridge-Isanti 20

Cretin-Derham Hall 24, Two Rivers 12

Cromwell 10, McGregor 8

Dassel-Cokato 28, Litchfield 14

DeLaSalle 6, Minneapolis Southwest 0

Duluth Denfeld 20, Duluth East 19

Eagan 13, Burnsville 3

East Ridge 42, Eastview 14

Eden Prairie 42, Edina 16

Elk River 58, Alexandria 29

Fertile-Beltrami 42, Blackduck 12

Forest Lake 47, Roseville 14

Fridley 44, St. Paul Como Park 0

Hill-Murray 28, South St. Paul 12

Holdingford 42, Montevideo 21

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 43, Minnewaska 16

Hutchinson 40, Delano 7

Irondale 33, Robbinsdale Cooper 27

Jackson County Central 12, Pipestone 7

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Red Wing 7

La Crescent 42, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 48, Windom 8

Lake Park-Audubon 44, Warroad 22

Lanesboro 57, Mabel-Canton 30

Mahnomen/Waubun 38, Menahga 6

Mahtomedi 38, Simley 13

Mankato West 42, Northfield 0

Maple Grove 30, St. Michael-Albertville 0

Minneapolis North 38, Minneapolis Washburn 0

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 34, Paynesville 22

Mound Westonka 42, St. Paul Central 0

Nevis 56, Park Christian 8

New London-Spicer 35, Glencoe-Silver Lake 12

New Ulm 35, Belle Plaine 28

Orono 21, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13

Ortonville 52, Hillcrest Lutheran 14

Pelican Rapids 50, Roseau 6

Red Lake County 26, Polk County West 0

Redwood Valley 30, Sibley East 6

Rochester Century 34, Rochester John Marshall 14

Rochester Mayo 57, Austin 26

Rogers 31, Buffalo 13

Rosemount 27, Prior Lake 17

Rothsay 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14

Royalton 22, Rockford 15

Sauk Centre 13, Melrose 7

St. Agnes 24, Concordia Academy 13

St. James Area 20, Wabasso 0

St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 57, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 0

St. Peter 7, Tri-City United 3

Stillwater 35, Mounds View 7

Thief River Falls 43, Pequot Lakes 42

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38, Sleepy Eye 8

Two Harbors 59, Hibbing 14

Upsala/Swanville 23, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8

Waconia 55, St. Louis Park 7

Watertown-Mayer 49, Holy Family Catholic 12

Wayzata 42, Blaine 7

Woodbury 50, Hopkins 0