SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 7, Clark-Willow Lake 2
Alcester-Hudson 52, Irene-Wakonda 0
Avon 22, Wolsey-Wessington 14
Brandon Valley 34, Sioux Falls Jefferson 6
Bon Homme 18, Gregory 0
Burke 18, Gayville-Volin 8
Canton 55, Custer 23
Castlewood 38, Estelline-Hendricks 8
Centerville 34, Garretson 14
Chamberlain 33, Milbank 13
Colman-Egan 42, Arlington 0
Corsicka-Stickney 14, Sully Buttes 0
Dakota Valley 36, Beresford 0
Dell Rapids 42, St. Thomas More 15
Dell Rapids-St. Mary 20, Deubrook Area 18 (2OT)
Deuel 50, Redfield 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 35, Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 6
Elkton-Lake Benton 12, De Smet 2
Faulkton Area 14, Leola-Frederick Area 6
Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy 54, Florence-Henry 0
Great Plain Lutheran 28, Hitchcock-Tulare 20
Groton Area 20, Mobridge-Pollock 8
Hanson 52, Colome 0
Harrisburg 61, Brookings 0
Herreid-Selby Area 46, Britton-Hecla 14
Hot Springs 56, Hill City 6
Howard 46, Chester Area 13
Huron 19, Mitchell 14
Kimball/White Lake 50, Bennett County 6
Lead-Deadwood 51, Lakota Tech 6
Lincoln 56, Washington 7
Lyman 22, Lemmon-McIntosh 16
Kadoka Area 46, New Underwood 0
Madison 14, Vermillion 2
O’Gorman 42, Rapid City Central 7
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 44, Iroquois-Lake Preston 12
Parker 13, McCook Central-Montrose 0
Philip 54, White River 0
Pierre 26, Tea Area 18
Platte-Geddes 28, Canistota 14
Potter County 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 23
Rapid City Christian 7, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Roosevelt 35, Rapid City Stevens 21
Sioux Falls Christian 42, Belle Fourche 6
Sioux Valley 47, Flandreau 7
Sisseton 14, Baltic 6
Stanley County 38, Faith 8
Sturgis Brown 45, Douglas 21
Tiospa Zina Tribal 60, Flandreau Indian 0
Tri-Valley 38, Wagner 6
Tripp-Delmojnt-Armour-AC-AD 44, Miller-Highmore-Harrold 14
Warner 51, Northwestern 0
Watertown 42, Spearfish 7
West Central 36, Lennox 6
Winner 50, Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 0
Yankton 31, Aberdeen Central 21
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-9, 25-8
Marshall, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-16
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-16, 25-9, 25-12
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 50, Shenandoah 7
AC/GC 41, Southwest Valley 0
Audubon 42, Baxter 26
Bedford 63, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 34, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
CAM, Anita 42, Stanton 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Central City 66, Midland, Wyoming 18
Central Lyon 7, West Lyon, Inwood 0
Cherokee, Washington 40, Sheldon 21
Clarinda 30, Centerville 8
Clarke, Osceola 21, Chariton 18
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 19, South Hardin 6
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 63, Danville 18
Coon Rapids-Bayard 34, Colo-NESCO 20
Denison-Schleswig 16, Le Mars 14
Dike-New Hartford 14, Denver 8
Earlham 52, South Central Calhoun 14
East Sac County 13, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6
Emmetsburg 54, Manson Northwest Webster 6
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 48, Griswold 6
Fort Dodge 48, Sioux City, West 6
Fremont Mills, Tabor 56, Sidney 6
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 16, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 8
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, GMG, Garwin 16
Glenwood 42, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46, Charles City 0
Harlan 27, Atlantic 6
Hinton 26, West Sioux 0
Humboldt 34, Clear Lake 0
Indianola 24, ADM, Adel 0
Kingsley-Pierson 14, Tri-Center, Neola 6
Lenox 56, Lamoni 8
Logan-Magnolia 31, IKM-Manning 21
Lone Tree 58, Easton Valley 0
Lynnville-Sully 22, Central Decatur, Leon 0
Madrid 40, Wayne, Corydon 14
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 25, Alta-Aurelia 0
Marion 38, Mason City 0
Marshalltown 27, Des Moines, Lincoln 14
Monticello 57, Tipton 6
Mt Vernon 65, Washington 6
North Butler, Greene 6, AGWSR, Ackley 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 56, Bellevue 6
North Scott, Eldridge 55, Clinton 0
Northeast, Goose Lake 12, Anamosa 7
Osage 52, Oelwein 0
Pekin 61, Louisa-Muscatine 6
Regina, Iowa City 35, Wilton 0
Riverside, Oakland 62, Panorama, Panora 12
Roland-Story, Story City 49, Saydel 0
Sigourney-Keota 62, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12
Sioux Center 25, Carroll 6
South Hamilton, Jewell 60, Grand View Christian 13
Spencer 61, Storm Lake 0
Spirit Lake 21, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
St. Mary’s, Remsen 1, West Harrison, Mondamin 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Treynor 59, Missouri Valley 0
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 14, Riceville 8
Underwood 56, Red Oak 0
Union Community, LaPorte City 14, West Marshall, State Center 6
Valley, West Des Moines 24, Ankeny 23
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 32, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Webster City 47, Algona 0
West Branch 42, Durant-Bennett 0
West Central, Maynard 36, Central Elkader 0
West Delaware, Manchester 29, Independence 21
West Hancock, Britt 67, Newman Catholic, Mason City 13
Western Christian 36, Unity Christian 14
Westwood, Sloan 12, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7
Williamsburg 63, Grinnell 8
Winfield-Mount Union 66, H-L-V, Victor 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 55, West Monona 0
Woodward-Granger 27, West Central Valley, Stuart 6
MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Ada-Borup-West 20, Red Lake County 8
Andover 29, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8
Barnesville 66, Crookston 0
Becker 19, Big Lake 14
Blackduck 72, Lake of the Woods 22
Bloomington Kennedy 28, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 6
Brainerd 42, Bemidji 7
Brandon-Evansville 56, Ortonville 7
Caledonia 48, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
Cannon Falls 58, St. Charles 12
Chanhassen 21, Chaska 0
Chisago Lakes 42, Willmar 14
Cretin-Derham Hall 20, St. Louis Park 6
Dassel-Cokato 35, Watertown-Mayer 7
Deer River 28, Braham 0
Delano 37, Benilde-St Margaret’s 19
Edina 14, Stillwater 7
Fairmont 45, Worthington 7
Fertile-Beltrami 67, Northern Freeze 8
Forest Lake 35, Eagan 13
Grand Meadow 26, Lanesboro 22
Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 20, Madelia 6
Holdingford 40, Paynesville 6
Holy Family Catholic 38, Concordia Academy 7
Houston 36, Southland 6
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 20, Sauk Centre 14
Hutchinson 40, Princeton 8
Lakeville North 42, East Ridge 7
LeRoy-Ostrander 51, Mabel-Canton 50
Mahnomen/Waubun 32, Lake Park-Audubon 8
Marshall 16, St. Peter 7
Milaca 44, Spectrum 0
Minneapolis Washburn 29, St. Paul Highland Park 0
Minneota 67, Lac qui Parle Valley 0
Minnetonka 61, Buffalo 21
Montevideo 37, Pierz 12
Mounds View 36, Park (Cottage Grove) 10
Nevis 57, Verndale 6
New London-Spicer 62, St. Cloud Apollo 12
New Prague 29, Waconia 28
New Ulm Cathedral 16, Renville County West 0
North Woods 36, Bigfork 20
Orono 31, Totino-Grace 7
Owatonna 32, Rochester John Marshall 14
Pelican Rapids 44, Roseau 14
Pequot Lakes 61, Proctor 8
Pipestone 14, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 8
Prior Lake 39, Woodbury 13
Providence Academy 21, SMB 14
Robbinsdale Armstrong 36, Mahtomedi 20
Robbinsdale Cooper 19, Tartan 0
Rockford 36, Melrose 6
Rogers 31, Park Center 0
Rushford-Peterson 20, Lewiston-Altura 14
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 22, Murray County Central 0
Shakopee 35, Rosemount 12
Spring Lake Park 20, Monticello 12
St. Agnes 35, St. Croix Lutheran 10
St. Paul Johnson 21, Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 14
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 21, St. James Area 0
Tri-City United 14, Belle Plaine 12
Two Harbors 45, Pine City 0
Two Rivers 41, St. Paul Central 0
Warroad 19, Hawley 18
Wayzata 56, Hopkins 6
White Bear Lake 10, Roseville 7