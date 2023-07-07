SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday including South Dakota State Softball and the Gopher Classic, featuring 16 South Dakota teams.
WNBA
Phoenix vs. Minnesota – 7:00 p.m.
MLB
Orioles vs. Twins – 7:10 p.m.
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION
Chicago Dogs vs. Sioux Falls Canaries – 7:05 p.m.
SD STATE SOFTBALL – 18U DIVISION ‘A’
Brookings 8, Yankton Fury 7
Sanford Sports Acad. Red 15, Yankton Fury 5
South Dakota Renegades 4, Watertown Impact 2
South Dakota Thunder 5, Impact (Rapid City) 4
LEGION BASEBALL
GOPHER CLASSIC – MINNESOTA
Edina, MN 5, Brandon Valley 4
Exclesior, MN 8, Huron 0 – F/6
Harrisburg Gold 7, East Grand Forks 0
Harrisburg Gold 5, Chanhassen, MN 3
Huron 4, Providence Academy, MN 0
Mankato American 10, Rapid City Post 320 6
Omaha Roncalli, NE 3, Rapid City Post 22 Expos 2 – F/8
Omaha Skutt, NE 9, Pierre 1 – F/5
Rapid City Post 22 17, Bellevue East, NE 3
Rapid City Post 22 Expos 5, Waconia, MN 0
Rapid City Post 320 12, New Prague, MN 9
Sartell-St. Stephen 5, Rapid City Post 22 3
Sioux Falls East 8, Rogers, MN 0
Sioux Falls East 13, Rosetown, MN 4 – F/5
Spearfish 11, Excelsior 2, MN 5
Yankton 1, Elkhorn, NE 0 – F/9