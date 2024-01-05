SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:
NBA
Timberwolves 122, Rockets 95
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Augustana 3, Minnesota State 3
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Minnesota State 69, Northern State 48
MSU Moorhead 63, Augustana 60
USF 70, St. Cloud State 63
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Minnesota State 81, Northern State 66
MSU Moorhead 83, Augustana 74
USF 92, St. Cloud State 83
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 70, Brookings 48
Centerville 63, Burke 43
Colman-Egan 78, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43
Crazy Horse 67, Marty Indian 61
DeSmet 73, Arlington 17
Deubrook 73, James Valley Christian 42
Faulkton 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 38
Flandreau 58, Baltic 51
Gayville-Volin High School 57, Irene-Wakonda 33
Great Plains Lutheran 57, Britton-Hecla 19
Groton Area 84, Clark-Willow Lake 20
Herreid/Selby Area 53, Langford 51
McCook Central-Montrose 47, Beresford 45
McLaughlin 53, Crow Creek Tribal School 45
Mitchell 51, Yankton 41
Parker 46, Garretson 43
Rapid City Christian 71, Dickinson Trinity, N.D. 46
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Rapid City Stevens 41
Sioux Valley 66, Chester 52
Takini 67, Bison 63
Tea Area 59, Madison 46
Tiospa Zina 63, Hankinson, N.D. 56
Vermillion 59, Parkston 51
Wall 82, Jones County 39
Watertown 72, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67
Wessington Springs 49, Ethan 38
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOLS BASKETBALL
Beresford 63, McCook Central-Montrose 54
Brandon Valley 49, Brookings 42
Centerville 71, Burke 45
Dakota Valley 64, Viborg-Hurley 62
Dickinson Trinity, N.D. 55, Rapid City Christian 33
Ethan 61, Wessington Springs 48
Gayville-Volin High School 44, Irene-Wakonda 43
Great Plains Lutheran 45, Britton-Hecla 27
Herreid/Selby Area 60, Langford 34
Highmore-Harrold 58, Sully Buttes 42
Hill City 64, Philip 60, OT
James Valley Christian 46, Deubrook 43
Marty Indian 82, Crazy Horse 14
McLaughlin 39, Crow Creek Tribal School 37
Mitchell 51, Yankton 41
New Underwood 27, Lead-Deadwood 23
Potter County 53, Timber Lake 37
Rapid City Stevens 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Sioux Falls Christian 45, Garretson 34
Sioux Falls Jefferson 47, Rapid City Central 20
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Watertown 26
Sisseton 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 55
Vermillion 57, Parkston 50
Wagner 60, Bon Homme 56
Wall 70, Jones County 41
Warner 50, North Central Co-Op 34