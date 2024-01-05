SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:

NBA
Timberwolves 122, Rockets 95

COLLEGE HOCKEY
Augustana 3, Minnesota State 3

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Minnesota State 69, Northern State 48
MSU Moorhead 63, Augustana 60
USF 70, St. Cloud State 63

MEN’S BASKETBALL
Minnesota State 81, Northern State 66
MSU Moorhead 83, Augustana 74
USF 92, St. Cloud State 83

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Brandon Valley 70, Brookings 48

Centerville 63, Burke 43

Colman-Egan 78, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43

Crazy Horse 67, Marty Indian 61

DeSmet 73, Arlington 17

Deubrook 73, James Valley Christian 42

Faulkton 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 38

Flandreau 58, Baltic 51

Gayville-Volin High School 57, Irene-Wakonda 33

Great Plains Lutheran 57, Britton-Hecla 19

Groton Area 84, Clark-Willow Lake 20

Herreid/Selby Area 53, Langford 51

McCook Central-Montrose 47, Beresford 45

McLaughlin 53, Crow Creek Tribal School 45

Mitchell 51, Yankton 41

Parker 46, Garretson 43

Rapid City Christian 71, Dickinson Trinity, N.D. 46

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Rapid City Stevens 41

Sioux Valley 66, Chester 52

Takini 67, Bison 63

Tea Area 59, Madison 46

Tiospa Zina 63, Hankinson, N.D. 56

Vermillion 59, Parkston 51

Wall 82, Jones County 39

Watertown 72, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67

Wessington Springs 49, Ethan 38

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOLS BASKETBALL

Beresford 63, McCook Central-Montrose 54

Brandon Valley 49, Brookings 42

Centerville 71, Burke 45

Dakota Valley 64, Viborg-Hurley 62

Dickinson Trinity, N.D. 55, Rapid City Christian 33

Ethan 61, Wessington Springs 48

Gayville-Volin High School 44, Irene-Wakonda 43

Great Plains Lutheran 45, Britton-Hecla 27

Herreid/Selby Area 60, Langford 34

Highmore-Harrold 58, Sully Buttes 42

Hill City 64, Philip 60, OT

James Valley Christian 46, Deubrook 43

Marty Indian 82, Crazy Horse 14

McLaughlin 39, Crow Creek Tribal School 37

Mitchell 51, Yankton 41

New Underwood 27, Lead-Deadwood 23

Potter County 53, Timber Lake 37

Rapid City Stevens 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Sioux Falls Christian 45, Garretson 34

Sioux Falls Jefferson 47, Rapid City Central 20

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Watertown 26

Sisseton 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 55

Vermillion 57, Parkston 50

Wagner 60, Bon Homme 56

Wall 70, Jones County 41

Warner 50, North Central Co-Op 34