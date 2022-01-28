SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area below:

NHL

Wild 3, Rangers 2

USHL

Sioux City 7, Stampede 4

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SDSU 23, West Virginia 16

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Augustana 73, Bemidji St. 69

Northern St. 76, Concordia-St. Paul 72

Minnesota Duluth 91, SMSU 62

St. Cloud State 72, USF 63

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Augustana 69, Bemidji St. 64

Concordia-St. Paul 78, Northern St. 70

Minnesota Duluth 65, SMSU 49

St. Cloud St. 72, USF 63

SD BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 61, Wilmot 34

Burke 56, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46

Chamberlain 49, Mobridge-Pollock 47

Corsica/Stickney 54, Menno 33

DeSmet 93, Colman-Egan 32

Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36

Hanson 52, Bridgewater-Emery 51

Harrisburg 73, Marshall, Minn. 59

Hay Springs, Neb. 57, Edgemont 30

Highmore-Harrold 64, Iroquois/Doland 36

Howard 49, Ethan 46

Huron 55, Brookings 53

Ipswich 41, Herreid/Selby Area 30

Lakota Tech 68, Hot Springs 53

Langford 61, Northwestern 54

Platte-Geddes 62, Colome 44

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 55, Pierre 49

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Sioux Falls Washington 43

St. Thomas More 48, Rapid City Christian 39

Watertown 66, Douglas 54

Waubay/Summit 69, Warner 41

Winner 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51

Wolsey-Wessington 57, Kimball/White Lake 32

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Consolation Semifinal

Crow Creek 64, Tiospaye Topa 33

Omaha Nation, Neb. 89, Takini 25

Semifinal

Tiospa Zina Tribal 98, Flandreau Indian 36

SD GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 51, Wilmot 33

Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Sisseton 51

Bowman County, N.D. 67, Lemmon 48

Chamberlain 55, Mobridge-Pollock 52

Chester 69, Baltic 64

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 51, McLaughlin 33

Custer 48, Hill City 47

Edgemont 51, Hay Springs, Neb. 14

Faith 50, Newell 37

Flandreau 60, Beresford 16

Florence/Henry 66, Great Plains Lutheran 38

Freeman 46, Bon Homme 45

Garretson 52, Sioux Valley 44

Hamlin 53, Webster 14

Hanson 57, Bridgewater-Emery 42

Highmore-Harrold 62, Iroquois/Doland 35

Howard 43, Ethan 42

McCook Central/Montrose 55, Parker 40

Milbank 55, Redfield 38

Mitchell 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 33

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Winner 35

Northwestern 52, Langford 48

Platte-Geddes 61, Colome 23

Rapid City Stevens 51, Rapid City Central 40

Red Cloud 88, Lead-Deadwood 27

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 75, Pierre 54

Tea Area 55, Madison 40

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Burke 20

Warner 53, Waubay/Summit 25

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Consolation Semifinal

Marty Indian 75, Flandreau Indian 32

Tiospaye Topa 64, Takini 40

Semifinal

Crow Creek 65, Omaha Nation, Neb. 42

Lower Brule 71, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38

IOWA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 69, Logan-Magnolia 31

Ankeny Centennial 80, Marshalltown 75

Ballard 72, Carroll 65

Bettendorf 65, Davenport, Central 57

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 65, Sioux City, West 49

Camanche 61, Northeast, Goose Lake 50

Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, North Cedar, Stanwood 34

Cedar Falls 49, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 48

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 84, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 71

Cedar Rapids, Washington 52, Linn-Mar, Marion 37

Central Springs 56, Rockford 52

Clear Creek-Amana 66, South Tama County, Tama 39

Des Moines Christian 96, Ogden 69

Dubuque, Senior 44, Dubuque, Hempstead 37

Edgewood-Colesburg 71, Central City 27

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 79, BCLUW, Conrad 21

Grundy Center 57, AGWSR, Ackley 30

Harlan 67, Creston 63

Highland, Riverside 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 31

Independence 55, Vinton-Shellsburg 33

Iowa City Liberty High School 53, Iowa City High 52

Iowa City West 46, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40

Kingsley-Pierson 75, Siouxland Christian 43

LeMars 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 24

Lewis Central 54, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 44

Lisbon 75, Cedar Valley Christian School 43

MOC-Floyd Valley 80, George-Little Rock 46

Martensdale-St. Marys 52, Bedford 21

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 54, Bellevue 45

Mount Pleasant 43, Keokuk 27

Nevada 74, South Hamilton, Jewell 30

Newton 42, Pella 38

Nodaway Valley 74, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 56

North Linn, Troy Mills 52, East Buchanan, Winthrop 49

Ottumwa 54, Des Moines, North 48

PCM, Monroe 80, Perry 42

Pella Christian 75, Grinnell 52

Red Oak 65, Clarinda 55

Ruthven-Ayrshire 85, Southeast Valley 75

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, OT

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, East Sac County 42

Sioux City, East 67, Sioux City, North 46

Solon 59, Benton Community 34

Spencer 82, Storm Lake 59

Springville 72, Starmont 15

Waterloo, West 60, Waterloo, East 51

West Sioux 77, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 41

Williamsburg 55, Center Point-Urbana 47

Winterset 81, Gilbert 44

IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 59, Boone 39

Akron-Westfield 57, Harris-Lake Park 18

Algona 52, Webster City 24

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 24

Assumption, Davenport 45, Muscatine 38

Ballard 58, Carroll 16

Baxter 58, North Tama, Traer 15

Bishop Garrigan 68, North Union 51

Bondurant Farrar 70, Carlisle 56

Calamus-Wheatland 59, Midland, Wyoming 33

Cascade,Western Dubuque 69, North Cedar, Stanwood 23

Cedar Falls 54, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 46

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 58

Centerville 52, Knoxville 43

Central Decatur, Leon 51, Southwest Valley 34

Central Elkader 40, South Winneshiek, Calmar 15

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 55, Okoboji, Milford 34

Central Springs 66, Rockford 21

Cherokee, Washington 54, Western Christian 47

Clarinda 57, Red Oak 34

Clear Lake 51, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 47, OT

Colfax-Mingo 57, H-L-V, Victor 43

Collins-Maxwell 55, GMG, Garwin 28

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Ar-We-Va, Westside 15

Crestwood, Cresco 60, Charles City 37

Dallas Center-Grimes 48, Indianola 26

Decorah 70, New Hampton 46

Denver 70, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 23

Des Moines Christian 53, Ogden 14

Des Moines, North 42, Ottumwa 18

Des Moines, Roosevelt 72, Des Moines, Hoover 13

Dike-New Hartford 70, Hudson 33

Dubuque, Senior 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 40

Emmetsburg 55, West Bend-Mallard 36

English Valleys, North English 46, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, Lake Mills 38

Gilbert 54, Winterset 46

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 35, BCLUW, Conrad 27

Grinnell 55, Pella Christian 32

Grundy Center 54, AGWSR, Ackley 28

Harlan 74, Creston 39

Highland, Riverside 64, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 35

Hinton 53, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 39

Humboldt 54, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 27

Iowa City High 73, Iowa City Liberty High School 59

Iowa City West 47, Cedar Rapids Xavier 41

Iowa Falls-Alden 48, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46

Jesup 60, Oelwein 23

Johnston 74, Valley, West Des Moines 51

Lenox 38, Wayne, Corydon 24

Linn-Mar, Marion 54, Cedar Rapids, Washington 53

MOC-Floyd Valley 64, George-Little Rock 37

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 58, West Sioux 31

Martensdale-St. Marys 54, Bedford 16

Meskwaki Settlement School 74, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 8

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 52, Bellevue 45

Nevada 42, South Hamilton, Jewell 40

Newell-Fonda 55, South Central Calhoun 46

Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, Northwood-Kensett 45

Nodaway Valley 65, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35

North Fayette Valley 52, Kee, Lansing 47

North Linn, Troy Mills 52, East Buchanan, Winthrop 49

Northeast, Goose Lake 48, Camanche 39

Norwalk 65, Oskaloosa 39

Osage 49, Nashua-Plainfield 39

Pella 55, Newton 23

Pleasant Valley 58, Davenport, North 37

Regina, Iowa City 43, Durant-Bennett 21

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 37

Sigourney 40, Belle Plaine 36

Sioux Center 56, Boyden-Hull 32

Sioux City, West 45, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 41

South Hardin 40, East Marshall, LeGrand 33

Southeast Polk 52, Urbandale 24

Spencer 51, Storm Lake 40

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48, Atlantic 27

Tri-Center, Neola 59, Missouri Valley 39

Underwood 41, Audubon 39

Van Meter 59, West Central Valley, Stuart 23

Waterloo Christian School 51, Tripoli 33

Waterloo, West 60, Waterloo, East 36

Waukee Northwest 63, Ankeny 25

Waverly-Shell Rock 38, Waukon 29

West Burlington 48, WACO, Wayland 30

West Fork, Sheffield 63, Saint Ansgar 27

Wilton 53, West Branch 47

Winfield-Mount Union 62, Wapello 25

MINNESOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Ashby 51, Battle Lake 33

Belle Plaine 61, Tri-City United 55

Chanhassen 61, Waconia 50

Cherry 79, Hill City 52

East Ridge 66, Cretin-Derham Hall 64

Edina 64, Buffalo 58

Fairmont 56, St. James Area 52

Farmington 68, Eagan 33

Harrisburg, S.D. 73, Marshall 59

Hayfield 91, Watertown-Mayer 50

Hopkins 74, St. Michael-Albertville 64

Hutchinson 74, Jordan 71

Kasson-Mantorville 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40

Kimball 51, Eden Valley-Watkins 50

Lakeville North 62, Prior Lake 60

Lakeville South 78, Burnsville 34

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 60, LeSueur-Henderson 56, OT

Mahtomedi 71, North St. Paul 67

Maple River 64, Randolph 47

Martin County West 50, Mankato Loyola 43

McGregor 61, Carlton 53

Monticello 85, Becker 75

New Life Academy 81, Concordia Academy 67

Norwood-Young America 63, Sibley East 54

Nova Classical Academy 61, Trinity 26

Park (Cottage Grove) 69, Roseville 47

Princeton 77, Big Lake 69

Rosemount 49, Apple Valley 39

Royalton 58, Maple Lake 33

Shakopee 85, Eastview 58

Simley 72, Hastings 44

Spectrum 77, Heritage Christian Academy 35

Springfield 70, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 58

St. Croix Prep 61, St. Agnes 58

Stephen-Argyle 50, Kittson County Central 34

Stillwater 66, Woodbury 54

Tartan 68, Hill-Murray 30

Twin Cities Academy 83, St. Paul Harding 72

Two Harbors 77, Cook County 39

Warroad 72, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 41

Wayzata 72, Minnetonka 57

White Bear Lake 78, Forest Lake 58

MINNESOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Albany 71, Foley 33

Bloomington Kennedy 59, New Prague 48

Buffalo 44, Edina 42

East Ridge 49, Cretin-Derham Hall 41

Fairmont 58, St. James Area 33

Fridley 52, St. Anthony 45

Hill-Murray 70, Tartan 34

Holy Family Catholic 55, Mound Westonka 41

Hopkins 84, St. Michael-Albertville 71

Hutchinson 62, Jordan 47

Kingsland 52, Grand Meadow 45

Lakeville North 77, Prior Lake 55

Lakeville South 58, Burnsville 31

Lanesboro 73, Schaeffer Academy 16

Litchfield 49, Rockford 39

Luverne 67, Redwood Valley 14

Mahtomedi 64, North St. Paul 50

Mankato West 74, Northfield 33

Maranatha Christian 79, Cristo Rey Jesuit 45

Mayer Lutheran 65, Blake 35

Minnehaha Academy 74, Breck 31

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 68, Melrose 40

Park (Cottage Grove) 55, Roseville 52

Pequot Lakes 81, Aitkin 27

Red Lake 75, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52

Red Rock Central 60, Mountain Lake Area 41

Red Wing 55, Rochester Century 50

Rochester John Marshall 42, Winona 26

Roseau 65, Northern Freeze 36

Simley 59, Hastings 45

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 59, Delano 56

Spectrum 63, Heritage Christian Academy 45

St. Cloud Cathedral 60, Mora 32

St. Croix Lutheran 69, South St. Paul 41

St. Paul Central 53, St. Paul Highland Park 34

St. Peter 50, Waseca 28

Swanville 62, Paynesville 31

Waconia 76, Chanhassen 71

Warroad 58, Laporte 14

West Lutheran 58, PACT Charter 20

White Bear Lake 56, Forest Lake 34

Willmar 61, Alexandria 51