SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area below:
NHL
Wild 3, Rangers 2
USHL
Sioux City 7, Stampede 4
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SDSU 23, West Virginia 16
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 73, Bemidji St. 69
Northern St. 76, Concordia-St. Paul 72
Minnesota Duluth 91, SMSU 62
St. Cloud State 72, USF 63
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 69, Bemidji St. 64
Concordia-St. Paul 78, Northern St. 70
Minnesota Duluth 65, SMSU 49
St. Cloud St. 72, USF 63
SD BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 61, Wilmot 34
Burke 56, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46
Chamberlain 49, Mobridge-Pollock 47
Corsica/Stickney 54, Menno 33
DeSmet 93, Colman-Egan 32
Elkton-Lake Benton 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36
Hanson 52, Bridgewater-Emery 51
Harrisburg 73, Marshall, Minn. 59
Hay Springs, Neb. 57, Edgemont 30
Highmore-Harrold 64, Iroquois/Doland 36
Howard 49, Ethan 46
Huron 55, Brookings 53
Ipswich 41, Herreid/Selby Area 30
Lakota Tech 68, Hot Springs 53
Langford 61, Northwestern 54
Platte-Geddes 62, Colome 44
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 55, Pierre 49
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Sioux Falls Washington 43
St. Thomas More 48, Rapid City Christian 39
Watertown 66, Douglas 54
Waubay/Summit 69, Warner 41
Winner 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51
Wolsey-Wessington 57, Kimball/White Lake 32
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Crow Creek 64, Tiospaye Topa 33
Omaha Nation, Neb. 89, Takini 25
Semifinal
Tiospa Zina Tribal 98, Flandreau Indian 36
SD GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 51, Wilmot 33
Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Sisseton 51
Bowman County, N.D. 67, Lemmon 48
Chamberlain 55, Mobridge-Pollock 52
Chester 69, Baltic 64
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 51, McLaughlin 33
Custer 48, Hill City 47
Edgemont 51, Hay Springs, Neb. 14
Faith 50, Newell 37
Flandreau 60, Beresford 16
Florence/Henry 66, Great Plains Lutheran 38
Freeman 46, Bon Homme 45
Garretson 52, Sioux Valley 44
Hamlin 53, Webster 14
Hanson 57, Bridgewater-Emery 42
Highmore-Harrold 62, Iroquois/Doland 35
Howard 43, Ethan 42
McCook Central/Montrose 55, Parker 40
Milbank 55, Redfield 38
Mitchell 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 33
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Winner 35
Northwestern 52, Langford 48
Platte-Geddes 61, Colome 23
Rapid City Stevens 51, Rapid City Central 40
Red Cloud 88, Lead-Deadwood 27
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 75, Pierre 54
Tea Area 55, Madison 40
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Burke 20
Warner 53, Waubay/Summit 25
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Consolation Semifinal
Marty Indian 75, Flandreau Indian 32
Tiospaye Topa 64, Takini 40
Semifinal
Crow Creek 65, Omaha Nation, Neb. 42
Lower Brule 71, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38
IOWA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 69, Logan-Magnolia 31
Ankeny Centennial 80, Marshalltown 75
Ballard 72, Carroll 65
Bettendorf 65, Davenport, Central 57
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 65, Sioux City, West 49
Camanche 61, Northeast, Goose Lake 50
Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, North Cedar, Stanwood 34
Cedar Falls 49, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 48
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 84, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 71
Cedar Rapids, Washington 52, Linn-Mar, Marion 37
Central Springs 56, Rockford 52
Clear Creek-Amana 66, South Tama County, Tama 39
Des Moines Christian 96, Ogden 69
Dubuque, Senior 44, Dubuque, Hempstead 37
Edgewood-Colesburg 71, Central City 27
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 79, BCLUW, Conrad 21
Grundy Center 57, AGWSR, Ackley 30
Harlan 67, Creston 63
Highland, Riverside 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 31
Independence 55, Vinton-Shellsburg 33
Iowa City Liberty High School 53, Iowa City High 52
Iowa City West 46, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40
Kingsley-Pierson 75, Siouxland Christian 43
LeMars 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 24
Lewis Central 54, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 44
Lisbon 75, Cedar Valley Christian School 43
MOC-Floyd Valley 80, George-Little Rock 46
Martensdale-St. Marys 52, Bedford 21
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 54, Bellevue 45
Mount Pleasant 43, Keokuk 27
Nevada 74, South Hamilton, Jewell 30
Newton 42, Pella 38
Nodaway Valley 74, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 56
North Linn, Troy Mills 52, East Buchanan, Winthrop 49
Ottumwa 54, Des Moines, North 48
PCM, Monroe 80, Perry 42
Pella Christian 75, Grinnell 52
Red Oak 65, Clarinda 55
Ruthven-Ayrshire 85, Southeast Valley 75
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, OT
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, East Sac County 42
Sioux City, East 67, Sioux City, North 46
Solon 59, Benton Community 34
Spencer 82, Storm Lake 59
Springville 72, Starmont 15
Waterloo, West 60, Waterloo, East 51
West Sioux 77, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 41
Williamsburg 55, Center Point-Urbana 47
Winterset 81, Gilbert 44
IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 59, Boone 39
Akron-Westfield 57, Harris-Lake Park 18
Algona 52, Webster City 24
Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 24
Assumption, Davenport 45, Muscatine 38
Ballard 58, Carroll 16
Baxter 58, North Tama, Traer 15
Bishop Garrigan 68, North Union 51
Bondurant Farrar 70, Carlisle 56
Calamus-Wheatland 59, Midland, Wyoming 33
Cascade,Western Dubuque 69, North Cedar, Stanwood 23
Cedar Falls 54, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 46
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 58
Centerville 52, Knoxville 43
Central Decatur, Leon 51, Southwest Valley 34
Central Elkader 40, South Winneshiek, Calmar 15
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 55, Okoboji, Milford 34
Central Springs 66, Rockford 21
Cherokee, Washington 54, Western Christian 47
Clarinda 57, Red Oak 34
Clear Lake 51, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 47, OT
Colfax-Mingo 57, H-L-V, Victor 43
Collins-Maxwell 55, GMG, Garwin 28
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Ar-We-Va, Westside 15
Crestwood, Cresco 60, Charles City 37
Dallas Center-Grimes 48, Indianola 26
Decorah 70, New Hampton 46
Denver 70, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 23
Des Moines Christian 53, Ogden 14
Des Moines, North 42, Ottumwa 18
Des Moines, Roosevelt 72, Des Moines, Hoover 13
Dike-New Hartford 70, Hudson 33
Dubuque, Senior 42, Dubuque, Hempstead 40
Emmetsburg 55, West Bend-Mallard 36
English Valleys, North English 46, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, Lake Mills 38
Gilbert 54, Winterset 46
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 35, BCLUW, Conrad 27
Grinnell 55, Pella Christian 32
Grundy Center 54, AGWSR, Ackley 28
Harlan 74, Creston 39
Highland, Riverside 64, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 35
Hinton 53, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 39
Humboldt 54, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 27
Iowa City High 73, Iowa City Liberty High School 59
Iowa City West 47, Cedar Rapids Xavier 41
Iowa Falls-Alden 48, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46
Jesup 60, Oelwein 23
Johnston 74, Valley, West Des Moines 51
Lenox 38, Wayne, Corydon 24
Linn-Mar, Marion 54, Cedar Rapids, Washington 53
MOC-Floyd Valley 64, George-Little Rock 37
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 58, West Sioux 31
Martensdale-St. Marys 54, Bedford 16
Meskwaki Settlement School 74, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 8
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 52, Bellevue 45
Nevada 42, South Hamilton, Jewell 40
Newell-Fonda 55, South Central Calhoun 46
Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, Northwood-Kensett 45
Nodaway Valley 65, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35
North Fayette Valley 52, Kee, Lansing 47
North Linn, Troy Mills 52, East Buchanan, Winthrop 49
Northeast, Goose Lake 48, Camanche 39
Norwalk 65, Oskaloosa 39
Osage 49, Nashua-Plainfield 39
Pella 55, Newton 23
Pleasant Valley 58, Davenport, North 37
Regina, Iowa City 43, Durant-Bennett 21
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 37
Sigourney 40, Belle Plaine 36
Sioux Center 56, Boyden-Hull 32
Sioux City, West 45, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 41
South Hardin 40, East Marshall, LeGrand 33
Southeast Polk 52, Urbandale 24
Spencer 51, Storm Lake 40
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48, Atlantic 27
Tri-Center, Neola 59, Missouri Valley 39
Underwood 41, Audubon 39
Van Meter 59, West Central Valley, Stuart 23
Waterloo Christian School 51, Tripoli 33
Waterloo, West 60, Waterloo, East 36
Waukee Northwest 63, Ankeny 25
Waverly-Shell Rock 38, Waukon 29
West Burlington 48, WACO, Wayland 30
West Fork, Sheffield 63, Saint Ansgar 27
Wilton 53, West Branch 47
Winfield-Mount Union 62, Wapello 25
MINNESOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Ashby 51, Battle Lake 33
Belle Plaine 61, Tri-City United 55
Chanhassen 61, Waconia 50
Cherry 79, Hill City 52
East Ridge 66, Cretin-Derham Hall 64
Edina 64, Buffalo 58
Fairmont 56, St. James Area 52
Farmington 68, Eagan 33
Harrisburg, S.D. 73, Marshall 59
Hayfield 91, Watertown-Mayer 50
Hopkins 74, St. Michael-Albertville 64
Hutchinson 74, Jordan 71
Kasson-Mantorville 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40
Kimball 51, Eden Valley-Watkins 50
Lakeville North 62, Prior Lake 60
Lakeville South 78, Burnsville 34
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 60, LeSueur-Henderson 56, OT
Mahtomedi 71, North St. Paul 67
Maple River 64, Randolph 47
Martin County West 50, Mankato Loyola 43
McGregor 61, Carlton 53
Monticello 85, Becker 75
New Life Academy 81, Concordia Academy 67
Norwood-Young America 63, Sibley East 54
Nova Classical Academy 61, Trinity 26
Park (Cottage Grove) 69, Roseville 47
Princeton 77, Big Lake 69
Rosemount 49, Apple Valley 39
Royalton 58, Maple Lake 33
Shakopee 85, Eastview 58
Simley 72, Hastings 44
Spectrum 77, Heritage Christian Academy 35
Springfield 70, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 58
St. Croix Prep 61, St. Agnes 58
Stephen-Argyle 50, Kittson County Central 34
Stillwater 66, Woodbury 54
Tartan 68, Hill-Murray 30
Twin Cities Academy 83, St. Paul Harding 72
Two Harbors 77, Cook County 39
Warroad 72, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 41
Wayzata 72, Minnetonka 57
White Bear Lake 78, Forest Lake 58
MINNESOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Albany 71, Foley 33
Bloomington Kennedy 59, New Prague 48
Buffalo 44, Edina 42
East Ridge 49, Cretin-Derham Hall 41
Fairmont 58, St. James Area 33
Fridley 52, St. Anthony 45
Hill-Murray 70, Tartan 34
Holy Family Catholic 55, Mound Westonka 41
Hopkins 84, St. Michael-Albertville 71
Hutchinson 62, Jordan 47
Kingsland 52, Grand Meadow 45
Lakeville North 77, Prior Lake 55
Lakeville South 58, Burnsville 31
Lanesboro 73, Schaeffer Academy 16
Litchfield 49, Rockford 39
Luverne 67, Redwood Valley 14
Mahtomedi 64, North St. Paul 50
Mankato West 74, Northfield 33
Maranatha Christian 79, Cristo Rey Jesuit 45
Mayer Lutheran 65, Blake 35
Minnehaha Academy 74, Breck 31
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 68, Melrose 40
Park (Cottage Grove) 55, Roseville 52
Pequot Lakes 81, Aitkin 27
Red Lake 75, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52
Red Rock Central 60, Mountain Lake Area 41
Red Wing 55, Rochester Century 50
Rochester John Marshall 42, Winona 26
Roseau 65, Northern Freeze 36
Simley 59, Hastings 45
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 59, Delano 56
Spectrum 63, Heritage Christian Academy 45
St. Cloud Cathedral 60, Mora 32
St. Croix Lutheran 69, South St. Paul 41
St. Paul Central 53, St. Paul Highland Park 34
St. Peter 50, Waseca 28
Swanville 62, Paynesville 31
Waconia 76, Chanhassen 71
Warroad 58, Laporte 14
West Lutheran 58, PACT Charter 20
White Bear Lake 56, Forest Lake 34
Willmar 61, Alexandria 51