SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here:

College Wrestling
SDSU 29, Utah Valley 12

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MN Duluth 68, USF 53
Augustana 80, MN Crookston 62
Northern State 104, Minnesota 87

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MN Duluth 72, USF 54
Augustana 69, MN Crookston 60
Northern State 72, Minnesota 69

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Northwestern 45

Castlewood 77, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25

Colome 68, Gayville-Volin 41

Custer 66, Hill City 65

DeSmet 73, Estelline/Hendricks 29

Ethan 62, Corsica/Stickney 46

Freeman 60, Menno 34

Great Plains Lutheran 65, Sioux Falls Lutheran 37

Ipswich 54, Faulkton 30

Jones County 58, Kadoka Area 49

Lennox 76, Platte-Geddes 44

Leola/Frederick 56, Langford 48

Lower Brule 112, Flandreau Indian 42

McCook Central/Montrose 48, Flandreau 47

Milbank 56, Florence/Henry 53

Philip 73, Bennett County 28

Rapid City Christian 58, Lakota Tech 55

Sioux Falls Christian 68, Madison 64

Sioux Falls Jefferson 72, Harrisburg 61

Sioux Falls Lincoln 74, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61

Vermillion 76, Garretson 46

Viborg-Hurley 31, Baltic 18

Waverly-South Shore 58, Wilmot 34

Webster 56, Sisseton 42

Yankton 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Avon 39

Bison 62, Wakpala 31

Brookings 47, Rapid City Central 33

Canton 58, Beresford 50

Castlewood 67, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23

Dakota Valley 63, Tri-Valley 54

DeSmet 50, Estelline/Hendricks 44

Deubrook 57, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42

Ethan 49, Corsica/Stickney 43

Flandreau 50, McCook Central/Montrose 32

Freeman 62, Menno 36

Hanson 67, Canistota 32

Herreid/Selby Area 64, North Central Co-Op 63

Howard 67, Chester 46

Irene-Wakonda 57, Alcester-Hudson 49

Jones County 63, Kadoka Area 38

Lemmon 79, Timber Lake 54

Lennox 52, Platte-Geddes 36

Mitchell Christian 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 37

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Kimball/White Lake 34

Rapid City Stevens 66, Watertown 42

Red Cloud 48, Spearfish 47, OT

Sioux Falls Christian 55, Madison 29

Sioux Valley 78, Dell Rapids 58

Sturgis Brown 58, Lead-Deadwood 9

Tiospaye Topa 57, McIntosh 32

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Colome 19

Vermillion 51, Garretson 25

Viborg-Hurley 58, Baltic 23

Yankton 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, 2OT

Panhandle Tournament

Edgemont 43, Morrill, Neb. 30

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 64, Little Falls 53

Albert Lea 59, Red Wing 51

Andover 86, Centennial 52

Austin 63, Rochester John Marshall 44

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 74, Ashby 45

Bethlehem Academy 84, Medford 62

Blaine 67, Rogers 60

Blake 56, Providence Academy 43

Blooming Prairie 65, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 63

Breck 64, Chisholm 46

Cambridge-Isanti 69, Becker 50

Cretin-Derham Hall 63, Roseville 56

Crosby-Ironton 42, Aitkin 36

Dassel-Cokato 67, Hutchinson 58

Dawson-Boyd 63, Yellow Medicine East 32

East Ridge 63, Woodbury 45

Eden Valley-Watkins 57, Annandale 48

Ely 56, Mountain Iron-Buhl 52

Forest Lake 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 63

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 67, Wabasso 65

Glencoe-Silver Lake 59, Litchfield 50

Hayfield 49, Maple River 39

Kaleidoscope Charter 72, Cromwell 65

Lake of the Woods 46, Bagley 38

Littlefork-Big Falls 81, Hill City 48

Mabel-Canton 78, Alden-Conger 65

Mahtomedi 98, Hill-Murray 39

Mankato East 53, Owatonna 48

Maple Grove 72, Coon Rapids 41

Milaca 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 54

Minnehaha Academy 83, Mounds Park Academy 40

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, Blue Earth Area 60

Minnetonka 83, Hopkins 73

Mora 69, Foley 24

New Ulm 84, St. Peter 43

North Woods 76, Kelliher/Northome 49

Northfield 85, Faribault 57

Northland 75, Greenway 32

Orono 90, New Prague 77

Osakis 74, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44

Park Center 93, Robbinsdale Armstrong 54

Perham 61, Hawley 51

Princeton 85, North Branch 53

Randolph 63, New Richland-H-E-G 48

Red Lake County 77, Win-E-Mac 53

Richfield 95, Brooklyn Center 75

Robbinsdale Cooper 77, Bloomington Kennedy 54

Rochester Mayo 77, Winona 55

Sauk Centre 49, Melrose 36

Shakopee 72, Apple Valley 53

South Ridge 81, Cook County 41

South St. Paul 72, Simley 55

Spectrum 75, PACT Charter 59

Spring Lake Park 70, Elk River 53

St. Anthony 107, Holy Angels 76

St. James Area 96, LeSueur-Henderson 63

St. Michael-Albertville 73, Eden Prairie 57

St. Paul Como Park 80, St. Paul Humboldt 51

St. Paul Highland Park 59, St. Paul Harding 55

St. Thomas Academy 80, North St. Paul 67

Staples-Motley 60, Park Rapids 55

Superior, Wis. 76, Cloquet 48

Two Harbors 88, Barnum 55

Two Rivers 66, Hastings 45

Waconia 78, Bloomington Jefferson 60

Waseca 62, Fairmont 41

Wayzata 75, Champlin Park 43

White Bear Lake 64, Mounds View 46

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Kasson-Mantorville 48

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GE 70, Madelia 53

Annandale 60, Eden Valley-Watkins 54

Austin 81, Rochester John Marshall 54

BOLD 59, West Central 56

Barnesville 69, Roseau 46

Becker 72, Cambridge-Isanti 44

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 85, St. Louis Park 39

Blaine 49, Rogers 43

Bloomington Jefferson 65, Waconia 57

Braham 60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 22

Breck 53, St. Paul Academy 29

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 41

Centennial 65, Andover 52

Chaska 68, Chanhassen 40

Cloquet 61, Two Harbors 31

Cromwell 78, Silver Bay 25

Delano 64, Jordan 62

East Ridge 56, Woodbury 25

Elk River 61, Spring Lake Park 45

Fertile-Beltrami 51, Fosston 44

Fridley 74, St. Paul Central 35

Grand Meadow 51, Southland 32

Hastings 48, Two Rivers 25

Henning 57, Menahga 37

Holy Angels 61, St. Anthony 30

Holy Family Catholic 72, Hutchinson 54

Hopkins 86, Minnetonka 60

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 60, Canby 33

Lac qui Parle Valley 73, Yellow Medicine East 36

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 54, Martin County West 26

Lake Park-Audubon 61, Ada-Borup 58

Lanesboro 70, LeRoy-Ostrander 49

Maple Grove 65, Coon Rapids 18

Mayer Lutheran 80, Sibley East 40

Minnehaha Academy 80, Buffalo 65

Minneota 55, MACCRAY 37

Mountain Lake Area 47, Hills-Beaver Creek 36

New Richland-H-E-G 52, Randolph 48

North St. Paul 54, Tartan 51

Ogilvie 51, East Central 41

Orono 57, New Prague 49

Owatonna 48, Mankato East 37

Pequot Lakes 55, Rock Ridge 48

Providence Academy 87, Hill-Murray 52

Red Wing 60, Albert Lea 44

Rochester Lourdes 61, Pine Island 14

Rochester Mayo 64, Winona 53

Roseville 75, Cretin-Derham Hall 60

Rothsay 67, Battle Lake 44

Rush City 61, Mille Lacs Co-op 20

Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Big Lake 34

Simley 52, South St. Paul 42

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 68, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 66

South Ridge 94, Cook County 26

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 51, Mound Westonka 42

Southwest Minnesota Christian 67, Edgerton 46

St. Agnes 49, Columbia Heights 45

St. Clair 63, Mankato Loyola 36

St. Cloud Cathedral 47, Melrose 45

St. Croix Prep 87, New Life Academy 52

St. Michael-Albertville 97, Eden Prairie 92

St. Paul Harding 51, St. Paul Highland Park 41

Stillwater 62, Irondale 43

Swanville 62, Sebeka 52

Underwood 86, Ashby 29

Waseca 42, Fairmont 36

Watertown-Mayer 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52, Murray County Central 13

White Bear Lake 77, Mounds View 54

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 60, Audubon 38

Albia 53, Centerville 35

Ankeny Centennial 70, Omaha Burke, Neb. 36

Ankeny Christian Academy 73, Seymour 37

Aplington-Parkersburg 85, Denver 41

Beckman, Dyersville 58, Northeast, Goose Lake 41

Bedford 60, Wayne, Corydon 42

Benton Community 66, South Tama County, Tama 38

Bettendorf 75, Muscatine 51

Bishop Garrigan 75, Eagle Grove 49

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 77, Sioux City, North 44

Boyden-Hull 55, George-Little Rock 53

Burlington Notre Dame 48, Danville 43

Calamus-Wheatland 80, North Cedar, Stanwood 52

Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 59

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 27

Cedar Rapids, Washington 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 29

Center Point-Urbana 70, Vinton-Shellsburg 59

Central City 82, Edgewood-Colesburg 53

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, MOC-Floyd Valley 65

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, LeMars 43

Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Grinnell 48

Decorah 85, Crestwood, Cresco 57

Des Moines, Hoover 66, Ottumwa 59

Diagonal 47, Murray 46, OT

Dike-New Hartford 77, Jesup 64

Dubuque, Senior 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49

East Buchanan, Winthrop 85, Springville 64

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 79, Clarke, Osceola 64

Emmetsburg 64, PAC-LM 38

Estherville Lincoln Central 74, Storm Lake 63

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62, CAM, Anita 51

GMG, Garwin 59, BCLUW, Conrad 32

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 86, AGWSR, Ackley 17

Greene County 54, PCM, Monroe 51

Grundy Center 62, South Hardin 49

Hinton 72, Harris-Lake Park 55, OT

Hudson 74, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48

IKM-Manning 59, Tri-Center, Neola 56

Indianola 52, Newton 47

Iowa City Liberty High School 67, Iowa City High 56

Keota 67, Sigourney 55

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 88, Creston 66

Lake Mills 79, Osage 47

Lawton-Bronson 83, River Valley, Correctionville 26

Lewis Central 61, Shenandoah 9

Linn-Mar, Marion 72, Iowa City West 71

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 83, Starmont 33

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, West Liberty 48

Missouri Valley 57, Riverside, Oakland 53

Monticello 52, Anamosa 15

Mount Ayr 64, Martensdale-St. Marys 32

Mount Pleasant 58, Washington 51

New Hampton 57, Waukon 37

New London 68, Holy Trinity 47

Nodaway Valley 57, Central Decatur, Leon 42

North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Alburnett 47

North Polk, Alleman 57, Gilbert 43

North Scott, Eldridge 50, Assumption, Davenport 44

Northwood-Kensett 80, Rockford 59

Norwalk 65, Pella 35

Ogden 53, Woodward-Granger 52

Pella Christian 54, Oskaloosa 37

Pleasant Valley 71, Davenport, North 46

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 63, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 57

Quad Cities, Ill. 69, Morning Star 36

Regina, Iowa City 63, Durant-Bennett 33

Rock Valley 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52

Ruthven-Ayrshire 68, West Bend-Mallard 54

Saint Ansgar 43, North Butler, Greene 41

Sioux Center 60, Okoboji, Milford 40

Sioux City, East 93, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 37

Sioux City, West 60, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45

South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Akron-Westfield 44

Spirit Lake 84, Cherokee, Washington 43

Underwood 64, Parkview Christian, Neb. 43

Valley, West Des Moines 63, Urbandale 46

Van Meter 58, Earlham 30

WACO, Wayland 94, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 29

Wahlert, Dubuque 75, Dubuque, Hempstead 50

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 74, Sumner-Fredericksburg 45

Waukee 77, Waukee Northwest 55

West Fork, Sheffield 62, Newman Catholic, Mason City 24

West Lyon, Inwood 86, Sheldon 47

West Sioux 78, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 49

Western Christian 70, Spencer 39

Westwood, Sloan 82, MVAOCOU 35

Williamsburg 76, Clear Creek-Amana 62

Wilton 71, Tipton 43

Winfield-Mount Union 58, Wapello 25

Winterset 75, Carlisle 61

Woodward Academy 66, Interstate 35,Truro 62

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, IKM-Manning 52

AGWSR, Ackley 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38

Akron-Westfield 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 25

Ankeny Christian Academy 53, Seymour 42

Aplington-Parkersburg 51, Denver 40

Ballard 60, Boone 23

Beckman, Dyersville 50, Northeast, Goose Lake 46

Belmond-Klemme 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35

Benton Community 67, South Tama County, Tama 12

Bishop Garrigan 80, Eagle Grove 34

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61, Sioux City, North 25

Bondurant Farrar 36, ADM, Adel 26

Burlington 68, Fairfield 62

Burlington Notre Dame 68, Danville 45

Calamus-Wheatland 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 24

Carlisle 63, Winterset 49

Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, Maquoketa 58, OT

Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 62, Cedar Rapids, Washington 37

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 38

Centerville 46, Albia 34

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 68, MOC-Floyd Valley 49

Cherokee, Washington 63, Spirit Lake 58

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 48

Clear Lake 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23

Clinton 64, Davenport, West 39

Collins-Maxwell 68, Meskwaki Settlement School 26

Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, Woodbine 45

Dallas Center-Grimes 69, Grinnell 40

Decorah 71, Crestwood, Cresco 38

Des Moines Christian 54, Pleasantville 29

Diagonal 42, Murray 36

Dike-New Hartford 71, Jesup 29

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 62, Johnston 48

East Sac County 60, Alta-Aurelia 58

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65, Clarke, Osceola 53

Edgewood-Colesburg 79, Central City 48

English Valleys, North English 66, Belle Plaine 29

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Senior 42

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62, CAM, Anita 39

Forest City 55, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 28

Fort Dodge 47, Ames 35

GMG, Garwin 59, BCLUW, Conrad 32

George-Little Rock 48, Boyden-Hull 35

Glidden-Ralston 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51

Grundy Center 39, South Hardin 38

Harris-Lake Park 65, Hinton 35

Highland, Riverside 46, Pekin 24

Holy Trinity 60, New London 38

Hudson 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50

Independence 59, Solon 23

Indianola 73, Newton 28

Iowa City Liberty High School 39, Iowa City High 25

Kingsley-Pierson 63, West Monona 45

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 70, Creston 44

LeMars 62, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 49

Lewis Central 54, Shenandoah 31

Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Iowa City West 48

Logan-Magnolia 42, Treynor 35

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 93, Starmont 13

Mediapolis 76, West Burlington 62

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, West Liberty 48

Midland, Wyoming 50, Easton Valley 47

Mount Pleasant 44, Washington 35

Mount Vernon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 42

Newell-Fonda 80, Southeast Valley 37

Nodaway Valley 57, Central Decatur, Leon 44

North Fayette Valley 62, Postville 27

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Alburnett 24

North Polk, Alleman 75, Gilbert 41

North Scott, Eldridge 67, Assumption, Davenport 58

Northwood-Kensett 55, Rockford 20

Oelwein 53, Union Community, LaPorte City 30

Oskaloosa 53, Pella Christian 43

Ottumwa 67, Des Moines, Hoover 8

PAC-LM 47, Emmetsburg 40

PCM, Monroe 39, Greene County 17

Pella 52, Norwalk 42

Pleasant Valley 55, Davenport, North 46

Quad Cities, Ill. 40, Morning Star 22

Regina, Iowa City 63, Durant-Bennett 33

River Valley, Correctionville 57, Lawton-Bronson 46

Riverside, Oakland 43, Missouri Valley 39

Saint Ansgar 53, North Butler, Greene 24

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Sioux City, West 44

Sibley-Ocheyedan 71, Rock Valley 34

Sioux Center 69, Okoboji, Milford 39

Sioux City, East 94, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22

South Winneshiek, Calmar 65, West Central, Maynard 27

Southeast Polk 77, Ankeny 65

Springville 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 57

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 65, Denison-Schleswig 34

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28

Tri-Center, Neola 52, IKM-Manning 36

Unity Christian 66, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 40

Valley, West Des Moines 56, Urbandale 20

Vinton-Shellsburg 60, Center Point-Urbana 43

WACO, Wayland 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 38
Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Dubuque, Hempstead 38

Waukee Northwest 46, Waukee 38

Waukon 51, New Hampton 38

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 11

Wayne, Corydon 52, Bedford 42

West Lyon, Inwood 63, Sheldon 26

West Sioux 66, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

Westwood, Sloan 77, MVAOCOU 47

Winfield-Mount Union 64, Wapello 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Baxter vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.