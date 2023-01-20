SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here:
College Wrestling
SDSU 29, Utah Valley 12
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MN Duluth 68, USF 53
Augustana 80, MN Crookston 62
Northern State 104, Minnesota 87
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MN Duluth 72, USF 54
Augustana 69, MN Crookston 60
Northern State 72, Minnesota 69
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Northwestern 45
Castlewood 77, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25
Colome 68, Gayville-Volin 41
Custer 66, Hill City 65
DeSmet 73, Estelline/Hendricks 29
Ethan 62, Corsica/Stickney 46
Freeman 60, Menno 34
Great Plains Lutheran 65, Sioux Falls Lutheran 37
Ipswich 54, Faulkton 30
Jones County 58, Kadoka Area 49
Lennox 76, Platte-Geddes 44
Leola/Frederick 56, Langford 48
Lower Brule 112, Flandreau Indian 42
McCook Central/Montrose 48, Flandreau 47
Milbank 56, Florence/Henry 53
Philip 73, Bennett County 28
Rapid City Christian 58, Lakota Tech 55
Sioux Falls Christian 68, Madison 64
Sioux Falls Jefferson 72, Harrisburg 61
Sioux Falls Lincoln 74, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61
Vermillion 76, Garretson 46
Viborg-Hurley 31, Baltic 18
Waverly-South Shore 58, Wilmot 34
Webster 56, Sisseton 42
Yankton 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Avon 39
Bison 62, Wakpala 31
Brookings 47, Rapid City Central 33
Canton 58, Beresford 50
Castlewood 67, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23
Dakota Valley 63, Tri-Valley 54
DeSmet 50, Estelline/Hendricks 44
Deubrook 57, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42
Ethan 49, Corsica/Stickney 43
Flandreau 50, McCook Central/Montrose 32
Freeman 62, Menno 36
Hanson 67, Canistota 32
Herreid/Selby Area 64, North Central Co-Op 63
Howard 67, Chester 46
Irene-Wakonda 57, Alcester-Hudson 49
Jones County 63, Kadoka Area 38
Lemmon 79, Timber Lake 54
Lennox 52, Platte-Geddes 36
Mitchell Christian 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 37
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Kimball/White Lake 34
Rapid City Stevens 66, Watertown 42
Red Cloud 48, Spearfish 47, OT
Sioux Falls Christian 55, Madison 29
Sioux Valley 78, Dell Rapids 58
Sturgis Brown 58, Lead-Deadwood 9
Tiospaye Topa 57, McIntosh 32
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Colome 19
Vermillion 51, Garretson 25
Viborg-Hurley 58, Baltic 23
Yankton 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, 2OT
Panhandle Tournament
Edgemont 43, Morrill, Neb. 30
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 64, Little Falls 53
Albert Lea 59, Red Wing 51
Andover 86, Centennial 52
Austin 63, Rochester John Marshall 44
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 74, Ashby 45
Bethlehem Academy 84, Medford 62
Blaine 67, Rogers 60
Blake 56, Providence Academy 43
Blooming Prairie 65, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 63
Breck 64, Chisholm 46
Cambridge-Isanti 69, Becker 50
Cretin-Derham Hall 63, Roseville 56
Crosby-Ironton 42, Aitkin 36
Dassel-Cokato 67, Hutchinson 58
Dawson-Boyd 63, Yellow Medicine East 32
East Ridge 63, Woodbury 45
Eden Valley-Watkins 57, Annandale 48
Ely 56, Mountain Iron-Buhl 52
Forest Lake 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 63
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 67, Wabasso 65
Glencoe-Silver Lake 59, Litchfield 50
Hayfield 49, Maple River 39
Kaleidoscope Charter 72, Cromwell 65
Lake of the Woods 46, Bagley 38
Littlefork-Big Falls 81, Hill City 48
Mabel-Canton 78, Alden-Conger 65
Mahtomedi 98, Hill-Murray 39
Mankato East 53, Owatonna 48
Maple Grove 72, Coon Rapids 41
Milaca 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 54
Minnehaha Academy 83, Mounds Park Academy 40
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, Blue Earth Area 60
Minnetonka 83, Hopkins 73
Mora 69, Foley 24
New Ulm 84, St. Peter 43
North Woods 76, Kelliher/Northome 49
Northfield 85, Faribault 57
Northland 75, Greenway 32
Orono 90, New Prague 77
Osakis 74, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44
Park Center 93, Robbinsdale Armstrong 54
Perham 61, Hawley 51
Princeton 85, North Branch 53
Randolph 63, New Richland-H-E-G 48
Red Lake County 77, Win-E-Mac 53
Richfield 95, Brooklyn Center 75
Robbinsdale Cooper 77, Bloomington Kennedy 54
Rochester Mayo 77, Winona 55
Sauk Centre 49, Melrose 36
Shakopee 72, Apple Valley 53
South Ridge 81, Cook County 41
South St. Paul 72, Simley 55
Spectrum 75, PACT Charter 59
Spring Lake Park 70, Elk River 53
St. Anthony 107, Holy Angels 76
St. James Area 96, LeSueur-Henderson 63
St. Michael-Albertville 73, Eden Prairie 57
St. Paul Como Park 80, St. Paul Humboldt 51
St. Paul Highland Park 59, St. Paul Harding 55
St. Thomas Academy 80, North St. Paul 67
Staples-Motley 60, Park Rapids 55
Superior, Wis. 76, Cloquet 48
Two Harbors 88, Barnum 55
Two Rivers 66, Hastings 45
Waconia 78, Bloomington Jefferson 60
Waseca 62, Fairmont 41
Wayzata 75, Champlin Park 43
White Bear Lake 64, Mounds View 46
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Kasson-Mantorville 48
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GE 70, Madelia 53
Annandale 60, Eden Valley-Watkins 54
Austin 81, Rochester John Marshall 54
BOLD 59, West Central 56
Barnesville 69, Roseau 46
Becker 72, Cambridge-Isanti 44
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 85, St. Louis Park 39
Blaine 49, Rogers 43
Bloomington Jefferson 65, Waconia 57
Braham 60, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 22
Breck 53, St. Paul Academy 29
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 41
Centennial 65, Andover 52
Chaska 68, Chanhassen 40
Cloquet 61, Two Harbors 31
Cromwell 78, Silver Bay 25
Delano 64, Jordan 62
East Ridge 56, Woodbury 25
Elk River 61, Spring Lake Park 45
Fertile-Beltrami 51, Fosston 44
Fridley 74, St. Paul Central 35
Grand Meadow 51, Southland 32
Hastings 48, Two Rivers 25
Henning 57, Menahga 37
Holy Angels 61, St. Anthony 30
Holy Family Catholic 72, Hutchinson 54
Hopkins 86, Minnetonka 60
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 60, Canby 33
Lac qui Parle Valley 73, Yellow Medicine East 36
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 54, Martin County West 26
Lake Park-Audubon 61, Ada-Borup 58
Lanesboro 70, LeRoy-Ostrander 49
Maple Grove 65, Coon Rapids 18
Mayer Lutheran 80, Sibley East 40
Minnehaha Academy 80, Buffalo 65
Minneota 55, MACCRAY 37
Mountain Lake Area 47, Hills-Beaver Creek 36
New Richland-H-E-G 52, Randolph 48
North St. Paul 54, Tartan 51
Ogilvie 51, East Central 41
Orono 57, New Prague 49
Owatonna 48, Mankato East 37
Pequot Lakes 55, Rock Ridge 48
Providence Academy 87, Hill-Murray 52
Red Wing 60, Albert Lea 44
Rochester Lourdes 61, Pine Island 14
Rochester Mayo 64, Winona 53
Roseville 75, Cretin-Derham Hall 60
Rothsay 67, Battle Lake 44
Rush City 61, Mille Lacs Co-op 20
Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Big Lake 34
Simley 52, South St. Paul 42
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 68, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 66
South Ridge 94, Cook County 26
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 51, Mound Westonka 42
Southwest Minnesota Christian 67, Edgerton 46
St. Agnes 49, Columbia Heights 45
St. Clair 63, Mankato Loyola 36
St. Cloud Cathedral 47, Melrose 45
St. Croix Prep 87, New Life Academy 52
St. Michael-Albertville 97, Eden Prairie 92
St. Paul Harding 51, St. Paul Highland Park 41
Stillwater 62, Irondale 43
Swanville 62, Sebeka 52
Underwood 86, Ashby 29
Waseca 42, Fairmont 36
Watertown-Mayer 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52, Murray County Central 13
White Bear Lake 77, Mounds View 54
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 60, Audubon 38
Albia 53, Centerville 35
Ankeny Centennial 70, Omaha Burke, Neb. 36
Ankeny Christian Academy 73, Seymour 37
Aplington-Parkersburg 85, Denver 41
Beckman, Dyersville 58, Northeast, Goose Lake 41
Bedford 60, Wayne, Corydon 42
Benton Community 66, South Tama County, Tama 38
Bettendorf 75, Muscatine 51
Bishop Garrigan 75, Eagle Grove 49
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 77, Sioux City, North 44
Boyden-Hull 55, George-Little Rock 53
Burlington Notre Dame 48, Danville 43
Calamus-Wheatland 80, North Cedar, Stanwood 52
Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids Xavier 59
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 27
Cedar Rapids, Washington 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 29
Center Point-Urbana 70, Vinton-Shellsburg 59
Central City 82, Edgewood-Colesburg 53
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 75, MOC-Floyd Valley 65
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, LeMars 43
Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Grinnell 48
Decorah 85, Crestwood, Cresco 57
Des Moines, Hoover 66, Ottumwa 59
Diagonal 47, Murray 46, OT
Dike-New Hartford 77, Jesup 64
Dubuque, Senior 68, Epworth, Western Dubuque 49
East Buchanan, Winthrop 85, Springville 64
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 79, Clarke, Osceola 64
Emmetsburg 64, PAC-LM 38
Estherville Lincoln Central 74, Storm Lake 63
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62, CAM, Anita 51
GMG, Garwin 59, BCLUW, Conrad 32
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 86, AGWSR, Ackley 17
Greene County 54, PCM, Monroe 51
Grundy Center 62, South Hardin 49
Hinton 72, Harris-Lake Park 55, OT
Hudson 74, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48
IKM-Manning 59, Tri-Center, Neola 56
Indianola 52, Newton 47
Iowa City Liberty High School 67, Iowa City High 56
Keota 67, Sigourney 55
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 88, Creston 66
Lake Mills 79, Osage 47
Lawton-Bronson 83, River Valley, Correctionville 26
Lewis Central 61, Shenandoah 9
Linn-Mar, Marion 72, Iowa City West 71
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 83, Starmont 33
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, West Liberty 48
Missouri Valley 57, Riverside, Oakland 53
Monticello 52, Anamosa 15
Mount Ayr 64, Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Mount Pleasant 58, Washington 51
New Hampton 57, Waukon 37
New London 68, Holy Trinity 47
Nodaway Valley 57, Central Decatur, Leon 42
North Linn, Troy Mills 64, Alburnett 47
North Polk, Alleman 57, Gilbert 43
North Scott, Eldridge 50, Assumption, Davenport 44
Northwood-Kensett 80, Rockford 59
Norwalk 65, Pella 35
Ogden 53, Woodward-Granger 52
Pella Christian 54, Oskaloosa 37
Pleasant Valley 71, Davenport, North 46
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 63, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 57
Quad Cities, Ill. 69, Morning Star 36
Regina, Iowa City 63, Durant-Bennett 33
Rock Valley 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52
Ruthven-Ayrshire 68, West Bend-Mallard 54
Saint Ansgar 43, North Butler, Greene 41
Sioux Center 60, Okoboji, Milford 40
Sioux City, East 93, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 37
Sioux City, West 60, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45
South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Akron-Westfield 44
Spirit Lake 84, Cherokee, Washington 43
Underwood 64, Parkview Christian, Neb. 43
Valley, West Des Moines 63, Urbandale 46
Van Meter 58, Earlham 30
WACO, Wayland 94, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 29
Wahlert, Dubuque 75, Dubuque, Hempstead 50
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 74, Sumner-Fredericksburg 45
Waukee 77, Waukee Northwest 55
West Fork, Sheffield 62, Newman Catholic, Mason City 24
West Lyon, Inwood 86, Sheldon 47
West Sioux 78, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 49
Western Christian 70, Spencer 39
Westwood, Sloan 82, MVAOCOU 35
Williamsburg 76, Clear Creek-Amana 62
Wilton 71, Tipton 43
Winfield-Mount Union 58, Wapello 25
Winterset 75, Carlisle 61
Woodward Academy 66, Interstate 35,Truro 62
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, IKM-Manning 52
AGWSR, Ackley 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38
Akron-Westfield 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 25
Ankeny Christian Academy 53, Seymour 42
Aplington-Parkersburg 51, Denver 40
Ballard 60, Boone 23
Beckman, Dyersville 50, Northeast, Goose Lake 46
Belmond-Klemme 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35
Benton Community 67, South Tama County, Tama 12
Bishop Garrigan 80, Eagle Grove 34
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61, Sioux City, North 25
Bondurant Farrar 36, ADM, Adel 26
Burlington 68, Fairfield 62
Burlington Notre Dame 68, Danville 45
Calamus-Wheatland 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 24
Carlisle 63, Winterset 49
Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, Maquoketa 58, OT
Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 62, Cedar Rapids, Washington 37
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 38
Centerville 46, Albia 34
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 68, MOC-Floyd Valley 49
Cherokee, Washington 63, Spirit Lake 58
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 48
Clear Lake 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23
Clinton 64, Davenport, West 39
Collins-Maxwell 68, Meskwaki Settlement School 26
Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, Woodbine 45
Dallas Center-Grimes 69, Grinnell 40
Decorah 71, Crestwood, Cresco 38
Des Moines Christian 54, Pleasantville 29
Diagonal 42, Murray 36
Dike-New Hartford 71, Jesup 29
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 62, Johnston 48
East Sac County 60, Alta-Aurelia 58
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65, Clarke, Osceola 53
Edgewood-Colesburg 79, Central City 48
English Valleys, North English 66, Belle Plaine 29
Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Senior 42
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62, CAM, Anita 39
Forest City 55, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 28
Fort Dodge 47, Ames 35
GMG, Garwin 59, BCLUW, Conrad 32
George-Little Rock 48, Boyden-Hull 35
Glidden-Ralston 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51
Grundy Center 39, South Hardin 38
Harris-Lake Park 65, Hinton 35
Highland, Riverside 46, Pekin 24
Holy Trinity 60, New London 38
Hudson 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50
Independence 59, Solon 23
Indianola 73, Newton 28
Iowa City Liberty High School 39, Iowa City High 25
Kingsley-Pierson 63, West Monona 45
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 70, Creston 44
LeMars 62, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 49
Lewis Central 54, Shenandoah 31
Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Iowa City West 48
Logan-Magnolia 42, Treynor 35
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 93, Starmont 13
Mediapolis 76, West Burlington 62
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, West Liberty 48
Midland, Wyoming 50, Easton Valley 47
Mount Pleasant 44, Washington 35
Mount Vernon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 42
Newell-Fonda 80, Southeast Valley 37
Nodaway Valley 57, Central Decatur, Leon 44
North Fayette Valley 62, Postville 27
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Alburnett 24
North Polk, Alleman 75, Gilbert 41
North Scott, Eldridge 67, Assumption, Davenport 58
Northwood-Kensett 55, Rockford 20
Oelwein 53, Union Community, LaPorte City 30
Oskaloosa 53, Pella Christian 43
Ottumwa 67, Des Moines, Hoover 8
PAC-LM 47, Emmetsburg 40
PCM, Monroe 39, Greene County 17
Pella 52, Norwalk 42
Pleasant Valley 55, Davenport, North 46
Quad Cities, Ill. 40, Morning Star 22
Regina, Iowa City 63, Durant-Bennett 33
River Valley, Correctionville 57, Lawton-Bronson 46
Riverside, Oakland 43, Missouri Valley 39
Saint Ansgar 53, North Butler, Greene 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Sioux City, West 44
Sibley-Ocheyedan 71, Rock Valley 34
Sioux Center 69, Okoboji, Milford 39
Sioux City, East 94, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22
South Winneshiek, Calmar 65, West Central, Maynard 27
Southeast Polk 77, Ankeny 65
Springville 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 57
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 65, Denison-Schleswig 34
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28
Tri-Center, Neola 52, IKM-Manning 36
Unity Christian 66, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 40
Valley, West Des Moines 56, Urbandale 20
Vinton-Shellsburg 60, Center Point-Urbana 43
WACO, Wayland 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 38
Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Dubuque, Hempstead 38
Waukee Northwest 46, Waukee 38
Waukon 51, New Hampton 38
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 11
Wayne, Corydon 52, Bedford 42
West Lyon, Inwood 63, Sheldon 26
West Sioux 66, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
Westwood, Sloan 77, MVAOCOU 47
Winfield-Mount Union 64, Wapello 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Baxter vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.