Friday Scoreboard – January 14

KELO Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:

NHL

Wild 7, Ducks 3

USHL

Stars 2, Stampede 0

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northern State 69, SMSU 68

DSU 87, Mayville State 60

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northern State 74, SMSU 64

Augustana 79, Minot State 71

DSU 77, Mayville State 65

SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Belle Fourche 62, Redfield 51

Sioux Falls Washington 70, Sioux Falls Jefferson 64

Jones County Invite

Consolation Semifinal

Colome 60, Jones County 57, OT

Semifinal

White River 75, Philip 52

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Moorcroft, Wyo. 53, Newell 24

Wall 66, Edgemont 29

SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

New Underwood 56, Timber Lake 50

Philip 69, Colome 20

Rapid City Stevens 74, Campbell County, Wyo. 38

Tri-State, N.D. 69, Waubay/Summit 31

Washington 64, Roosevelt 43

West Central 64, St. Thomas More 42

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65, Underwood 45

Cascade,Western Dubuque 64, Anamosa 22

Nodaway Valley 71, East Union, Afton 27

Ridge View 58, OA-BCIG 32

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany 55, St. Cloud Cathedral 50

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 77, St. Louis Park 60

Blake 75, Breck 57

Bloomington Jefferson 50, Chaska 48

Chisholm 95, Mesabi East 46

Deer River 79, Eveleth-Gilbert 58

East Central 64, Hinckley-Finlayson 53

East Ridge 57, Mounds View 46

Great River 78, Christ’s Household of Faith 65

Holy Angels 95, St. Anthony 77

Hopkins 69, Eden Prairie 58

Mahtomedi 77, Anoka 56

Minneapolis North 85, Minneapolis South 70

Minnetonka 90, Buffalo 73

Nashwauk-Keewatin 65, Ely 58

Park (Cottage Grove) 59, Stillwater 52

Pine City 67, Chisago Lakes 63

Pine River-Backus 62, Blackduck 55

Princeton 83, North Branch 72

Rosemount 72, Burnsville 42

Roseville 63, Forest Lake 58

Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Maple Grove 49

Simley 74, Hill-Murray 47

South St. Paul 85, Hastings 55

St. Paul Central 66, St. Paul Humboldt 36

Tartan 74, St. Thomas Academy 56

Two Harbors 56, Cromwell 51

Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Sebeka 22

Wayzata 65, St. Michael-Albertville 46

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany 68, St. Cloud Cathedral 33

Alexandria 56, Bemidji 36

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 65, St. Louis Park 43

Breck 53, Blake 40

Browerville/Eagle Valley 61, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54

DeLaSalle 68, Visitation 37

Eagan 54, Prior Lake 51

East Ridge 46, Mounds View 34

Esko 70, Hibbing 32

Foley 63, Zimmerman 57

Fosston 64, Norman County East 50

Goodhue 58, Rochester Lourdes 52

Hastings 53, South St. Paul 50

Heritage Christian Academy 63, PACT Charter 25

Hill City/Northland 59, Milaca 53

Holy Angels 74, St. Anthony 44

Holy Family Catholic 69, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 35

Lakeville South 49, Eastview 31

Minnetonka 69, Buffalo 27

North St. Paul 69, Two Rivers 58

Providence Academy 72, Minneapolis North 27

Rosemount 65, Burnsville 41

Shakopee 51, Farmington 43

Spectrum 67, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 27

St. Michael-Albertville 55, Wayzata 52

St. Paul Central 56, St. Paul Humboldt 43

St. Paul Como Park 95, St. Paul Highland Park 28

Stillwater 79, Moorhead 32

White Bear Lake 53, Cretin-Derham Hall 50

