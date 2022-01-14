Friday Scoreboard – January 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:
NHL
Wild 7, Ducks 3
USHL
Stars 2, Stampede 0
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern State 69, SMSU 68
DSU 87, Mayville State 60
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern State 74, SMSU 64
Augustana 79, Minot State 71
DSU 77, Mayville State 65
SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 62, Redfield 51
Sioux Falls Washington 70, Sioux Falls Jefferson 64
Jones County Invite
Consolation Semifinal
Colome 60, Jones County 57, OT
Semifinal
White River 75, Philip 52
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Moorcroft, Wyo. 53, Newell 24
Wall 66, Edgemont 29
SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
New Underwood 56, Timber Lake 50
Philip 69, Colome 20
Rapid City Stevens 74, Campbell County, Wyo. 38
Tri-State, N.D. 69, Waubay/Summit 31
Washington 64, Roosevelt 43
West Central 64, St. Thomas More 42
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65, Underwood 45
Cascade,Western Dubuque 64, Anamosa 22
Nodaway Valley 71, East Union, Afton 27
Ridge View 58, OA-BCIG 32
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 55, St. Cloud Cathedral 50
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 77, St. Louis Park 60
Blake 75, Breck 57
Bloomington Jefferson 50, Chaska 48
Chisholm 95, Mesabi East 46
Deer River 79, Eveleth-Gilbert 58
East Central 64, Hinckley-Finlayson 53
East Ridge 57, Mounds View 46
Great River 78, Christ’s Household of Faith 65
Holy Angels 95, St. Anthony 77
Hopkins 69, Eden Prairie 58
Mahtomedi 77, Anoka 56
Minneapolis North 85, Minneapolis South 70
Minnetonka 90, Buffalo 73
Nashwauk-Keewatin 65, Ely 58
Park (Cottage Grove) 59, Stillwater 52
Pine City 67, Chisago Lakes 63
Pine River-Backus 62, Blackduck 55
Princeton 83, North Branch 72
Rosemount 72, Burnsville 42
Roseville 63, Forest Lake 58
Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Maple Grove 49
Simley 74, Hill-Murray 47
South St. Paul 85, Hastings 55
St. Paul Central 66, St. Paul Humboldt 36
Tartan 74, St. Thomas Academy 56
Two Harbors 56, Cromwell 51
Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Sebeka 22
Wayzata 65, St. Michael-Albertville 46
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 68, St. Cloud Cathedral 33
Alexandria 56, Bemidji 36
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 65, St. Louis Park 43
Breck 53, Blake 40
Browerville/Eagle Valley 61, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54
DeLaSalle 68, Visitation 37
Eagan 54, Prior Lake 51
East Ridge 46, Mounds View 34
Esko 70, Hibbing 32
Foley 63, Zimmerman 57
Fosston 64, Norman County East 50
Goodhue 58, Rochester Lourdes 52
Hastings 53, South St. Paul 50
Heritage Christian Academy 63, PACT Charter 25
Hill City/Northland 59, Milaca 53
Holy Angels 74, St. Anthony 44
Holy Family Catholic 69, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 35
Lakeville South 49, Eastview 31
Minnetonka 69, Buffalo 27
North St. Paul 69, Two Rivers 58
Providence Academy 72, Minneapolis North 27
Rosemount 65, Burnsville 41
Shakopee 51, Farmington 43
Spectrum 67, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 27
St. Michael-Albertville 55, Wayzata 52
St. Paul Central 56, St. Paul Humboldt 43
St. Paul Como Park 95, St. Paul Highland Park 28
Stillwater 79, Moorhead 32
White Bear Lake 53, Cretin-Derham Hall 50