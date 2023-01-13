SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here:

NBA
Timberwolves 121, Suns 116

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USF 70, Northern State 68
Augustana 77, U-Mary 70

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USF 49, Northern State 44
Augustana 77, U-Mary 57

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 81, Potter County 36

Belle Fourche 57, Redfield 54

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Chamberlain 44

Campbell County, Wyo. 58, Rapid City Stevens 52

Clark/Willow Lake 60, Deuel 40

Colman-Egan 66, Garretson 58

Dell Rapids 77, Baltic 40

Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Ponca, Neb. 46

Estelline/Hendricks 58, Deubrook 54

Ethan 45, Canistota 43

Faith 65, Upton, Wyo. 44

Freeman Academy/Marion 66, Flandreau Indian 43

Gregory 58, Burke 40

Hamlin 70, Webster 31

Harrisburg 57, Douglas 40

Herreid/Selby Area 63, Faulkton 55

Hot Springs 57, Moorcroft, Wyo. 21

Kimball/White Lake 57, Corsica/Stickney 38

Lakota Tech 71, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 32

Leola/Frederick 56, Oakes, N.D. 45

Madison 64, Flandreau 34

Mitchell 69, Brookings 31

New Underwood 69, Newell 28

Oelrichs 46, Edgemont 32

Red Cloud 70, Custer 57

Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Sioux Falls Washington 56

Sioux Falls Lincoln 83, Huron 48

Sioux Valley 74, McCook Central/Montrose 37

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Platte-Geddes 48

Waubay/Summit 79, Tri-State, N.D. 35

Yankton 59, Watertown 43

Jones County Tournament

Kadoka Area 35, Stanley County 26

Lyman 73, Bennett County 43

Philip 57, Jones County 48

White River 59, Colome 40

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 83, Stephen-Argyle 73

Aquinas, Wis. 74, Caledonia 64

BOLD 88, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 59

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 95, Maple Lake 22

Breck 52, Blake 43

Cambridge-Isanti 67, St. Francis 62

Central Minnesota Christian 83, Yellow Medicine East 61

Concordia Academy 76, Trinity 52

Dawson-Boyd 65, Minneota 19

DeLaSalle 86, Brooklyn Center 58

Detroit Lakes 84, Barnesville 62

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 83, Park Rapids 53

East Ridge 62, Mounds View 50

Eastview 78, Apple Valley 49

Edina 75, Waconia 56

Fertile-Beltrami 72, Win-E-Mac 47

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 61, New Ulm Cathedral 57, OT

Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, Dassel-Cokato 68

Hayfield 75, Randolph 61

Holy Angels 65, Richfield 63

Hopkins 94, Eden Prairie 84

Jackson County Central 61, Fairmont 56

Kimball 79, Holdingford 59

Lac qui Parle Valley 77, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 59

Lake City 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62

Lakeville North 75, Eagan 63

Lakeville South 66, Prior Lake 57

Lanesboro 64, Kingsland 49

Luverne 74, St. James Area 65

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 62, Rushford-Peterson 40

Maple Grove 71, Esko 46

Maranatha Christian 78, St. Croix Lutheran 38

Marshall 75, St. Peter 56

Menahga 74, Sebeka 53

Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, LILA 37

Moose Lake/Willow River 73, Carlton 37

Mountain Iron-Buhl 98, North Woods 62

Murray County Central 72, Red Rock Central 38

New Life Academy 67, St. Agnes 56

New London-Spicer 74, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 39

New Prague 65, Albert Lea 56

Northfield 71, Winona 52

Norwood-Young America 71, Belle Plaine 61

Owatonna 57, Rochester John Marshall 40

Pipestone 73, Redwood Valley 48

Robbinsdale Cooper 77, St. Anthony 37

Roseville 69, Forest Lake 66

Royalton 49, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 44

Shakopee 83, Burnsville 58

Simley 76, Hill-Murray 46

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 66, Springfield 64

South Ridge 63, Cromwell 49

South St. Paul 75, Hastings 65

Spring Grove 85, Mabel-Canton 36

St. Paul Academy 75, Mounds Park Academy 41

St. Thomas Academy 61, Tartan 49

Staples-Motley 82, Greenway 41

Stillwater 84, Park (Cottage Grove) 51

Thief River Falls 54, Pequot Lakes 48

Two Rivers 70, North St. Paul 68

Underwood 88, Hancock 87, OT

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 83, Red Lake County 67

Warroad 81, Bagley 56

Waseca 69, Blue Earth Area 52

Watertown-Mayer 55, Rockford 42

Wayzata 76, St. Michael-Albertville 58

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 63, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 50

Woodbury 61, Irondale 54

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Annandale 64, Litchfield 42

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 68, Roseau 43

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 65, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 72, Wabasso 38

Chanhassen 73, Bloomington Jefferson 50

Chaska 61, Orono 49

Crosby-Ironton 80, Aitkin 25

DeLaSalle 67, Visitation 63

East Ridge 64, Mounds View 48

Foley 56, Zimmerman 50

Fosston 61, Bagley 23

Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Dassel-Cokato 32

Grand Meadow 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 18

Hastings 48, South St. Paul 45

Henning 78, Sebeka 22

Heritage Christian Academy 47, West Lutheran 40

Hill-Murray 47, Simley 31

Holdingford 55, Melrose 31

Holy Angels 71, Richfield 36

Hopkins 86, Eden Prairie 51

Hutchinson 44, Willmar 42

Lac qui Parle Valley 74, Ortonville 9

Lake Park-Audubon 55, Battle Lake 40

Legacy Christian 47, PACT Charter 37

Maple River 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51

Marshall 51, St. Peter 47

Martin County West 51, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 38

Minneapolis Southwest 71, Columbia Heights 22

Minnetonka 94, Buffalo 64

Montevideo 61, Sauk Centre 46

Mounds Park Academy 65, St. Paul Academy 21

Mountain Lake Area 64, Nicollet 53

New London-Spicer 90, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28

New Richland-H-E-G 54, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 46

Pelican Rapids 58, Breckenridge 44

Pequot Lakes 61, Detroit Lakes 50

Perham 59, Hawley 54

Pipestone 58, Redwood Valley 42

Prior Lake 67, Lakeville South 65

Red Wing 56, Mankato West 50

Robbinsdale Cooper 68, St. Anthony 46

Rochester Century 60, Faribault 27

Rochester Mayo 55, Austin 44

Rosemount 49, Farmington 35

Shakopee 50, Burnsville 46

Sibley East 62, Mankato Loyola 49

Spectrum 70, United Christian 39

St. Agnes 56, New Life Academy 27

St. Croix Lutheran 77, Maranatha Christian 44

Stillwater 84, Park (Cottage Grove) 27

Tartan 72, Concordia Academy 49

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 73, Lake of the Woods 40

Waseca 58, Blue Earth Area 24

Wayzata 54, St. Michael-Albertville 44

West Central 83, Benson 37

White Bear Lake 66, Cretin-Derham Hall 57

Winona 59, Northfield 38

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GC 66, Earlham 46

Alburnett 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 31

Algona 67, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52

Ames 65, Mason City 37

Ankeny Centennial 61, Urbandale 48

Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Denver 52

Bellevue 54, Beckman, Dyersville 36

Benton Community 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 37

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 59, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56

Bondurant Farrar 67, Winterset 62

Boyden-Hull 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 43

Burlington 63, Fort Madison 46

CAM, Anita 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 34

Calamus-Wheatland 47, Midland, Wyoming 43

Cascade,Western Dubuque 51, Anamosa 26

Cedar Falls 54, Iowa City West 51

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 86, Wahlert, Dubuque 55

Cedar Rapids, Washington 56, Dubuque, Senior 53

Center Point-Urbana 67, Clear Creek-Amana 59

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 95, Okoboji, Milford 49

Charles City 78, Decorah 69

Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Pella 47

Davenport, Central 74, Assumption, Davenport 71

Des Moines, Lincoln 59, Des Moines, Roosevelt 57

Diagonal 51, Seymour 30

Dike-New Hartford 83, Union Community, LaPorte City 59

Eagle Grove 47, West Hancock, Britt 38

Emmetsburg 63, Manson Northwest Webster 51

Epworth, Western Dubuque 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 40

Essex 57, Heartland Christian 45

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 85, Glidden-Ralston 33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Forest City 27

Gilbert 71, Carroll 59

Grundy Center 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52

H-L-V, Victor 47, Belle Plaine 38

IKM-Manning 59, Riverside, Oakland 53, OT

Indianola 63, Pella Christian 60

Keota 84, Colfax-Mingo 43

Kingsley-Pierson 64, Woodbury Central, Moville 27

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, Glenwood 70

Lake Mills 73, Belmond-Klemme 31

Lynnville-Sully 73, English Valleys, North English 36

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 37

Mediapolis 54, Danville 53

Montezuma 85, Tri-County, Thornburg 43

Monticello 64, Maquoketa 48

Mount Pleasant 57, Fairfield 48

Mount Vernon 42, Marion 37

Muscatine 61, Pleasant Valley 42

Nevada 60, PCM, Monroe 33

Newell-Fonda 82, West Bend-Mallard 50

Nodaway Valley 71, East Union, Afton 50

North Linn, Troy Mills 98, Springville 30

North Mahaska, New Sharon 69, Sigourney 42

North Polk, Alleman 48, Carlisle 41

Northeast, Goose Lake 49, Camanche 47

Ogden 56, Woodward Academy 13

Osage 83, Central Springs 63

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Dubuque, Hempstead 60

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 62, Lisbon 48

Red Oak 84, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48

Roland-Story, Story City 72, Greene County 48

Ruthven-Ayrshire 70, PAC-LM 31

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 46

Sioux Center 65, George-Little Rock 51

Sioux City, East 60, LeMars 46

Sioux City, West 65, Sioux City, North 59

Solon 72, West Delaware, Manchester 47

South Central Calhoun 59, Alta-Aurelia 39

Southwest Valley 68, Wayne, Corydon 41

Spirit Lake 50, Estherville Lincoln Central 48

Storm Lake 50, Spencer 47

Treynor 64, Missouri Valley 35

Tri-Center, Neola 56, Audubon 22

Underwood 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53

Unity Christian 59, Hinton 37

Unity Christian, Ill. 59, Morning Star 37

Valley, West Des Moines 62, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 56, Jesup 54

Washington 69, Keokuk 45

Waterloo, East 62, Marshalltown 55

Waterloo, West 78, Iowa City Liberty High School 62

Waukee Northwest 59, Johnston 46

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, New Hampton 41

Webster City 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

West Fork, Sheffield 68, Rockford 57

West Harrison, Mondamin 77, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30

Westwood, Sloan 67, River Valley, Correctionville 47

Wilton 90, West Liberty 50

Winfield-Mount Union 58, Pekin 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Paton-Churdan, ccd.

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 36

Akron-Westfield 52, Trinity Christian High School 42

Alburnett 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 52

Ankeny Centennial 77, Urbandale 48

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Denver 30

Ballard 44, ADM, Adel 26

Bedford 45, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36

Benton Community 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 45

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 65, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 39

Boone 44, Denison-Schleswig 32

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 56

Burlington Notre Dame 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 24

CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 25

Calamus-Wheatland 31, Midland, Wyoming 24

Carroll 44, Gilbert 43

Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, Anamosa 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Iowa City High 52

Centerville 53, Eldon Cardinal 46

Central Elkader 62, Kee, Lansing 22

Central Lee, Donnellson 72, New London 35

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Okoboji, Milford 39

Clear Creek-Amana 55, Center Point-Urbana 34

Clear Lake 47, Humboldt 31

Collins-Maxwell 51, Baxter 38

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 43, Louisa-Muscatine 36

Coon Rapids-Bayard 47, Paton-Churdan 26

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 64, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18

Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella 34

Des Moines Christian 46, Madrid 26

Des Moines, North 59, Des Moines, Hoover 21

Diagonal 59, Seymour 30

Dike-New Hartford 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 15

Earlham 51, AC/GC 38

East Buchanan, Winthrop 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 40

East Mills 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 52

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 75, Davis County, Bloomfield 43

Estherville Lincoln Central 61, Spirit Lake 42

Forest City 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35

Fort Madison 46, Burlington 28

GMG, Garwin 55, Meskwaki Settlement School 24

Grundy Center 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33

Harlan 57, Atlantic 46

Hudson 69, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 44

Indianola 49, Pella Christian 34

Iowa Falls-Alden 42, Webster City 34

Janesville 59, Tripoli 53

Jesup 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29

Johnston 63, Waukee Northwest 49

Keokuk 47, Washington 28

Kingsley-Pierson 66, Woodbury Central, Moville 18

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53, Glenwood 50

Lewis Central 71, Creston 47

Lone Tree 51, Highland, Riverside 38

Lynnville-Sully 36, English Valleys, North English 26

MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Sheldon 43

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

Mediapolis 60, Danville 42

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, Tipton 43

Murray 48, Lamoni 29

Nevada 44, PCM, Monroe 40

Newell-Fonda 79, West Bend-Mallard 27

Newman Catholic, Mason City 44, North Butler, Greene 22

Nodaway Valley 77, East Union, Afton 27

North Fayette Valley 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 33

North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Springville 44

North Polk, Alleman 64, Carlisle 40

Northwood-Kensett 38, Nashua-Plainfield 19

Osage 41, Central Springs 20

Pleasant Valley 76, Muscatine 22

Postville 40, West Central, Maynard 39

Roland-Story, Story City 60, Greene County 25

Sibley-Ocheyedan 51, Boyden-Hull 26

Sioux Center 63, George-Little Rock 44

Solon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 46

South Central Calhoun 70, Alta-Aurelia 57

South Hamilton, Jewell 76, Perry 39

Southwest Valley 47, Wayne, Corydon 39

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Red Oak 23

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 41, East Sac County 27

Stanton 83, Griswold 14

Treynor 72, Missouri Valley 18

Tri-Center, Neola 44, Audubon 18

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 37, South Winneshiek, Calmar 28

Underwood 40, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 23

Unity Christian 62, Hinton 55

WACO, Wayland 60, Wapello 27

Waterloo, East 56, Marshalltown 38

Waterloo, West 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 56

Waukee 69, Ankeny 58

Waverly-Shell Rock 71, New Hampton 37

West Fork, Sheffield 74, Rockford 15

West Lyon, Inwood 52, Rock Valley 51

Western Christian 49, Sioux City, North 38

Westwood, Sloan 68, River Valley, Correctionville 30

Winfield-Mount Union 65, Pekin 31

Winterset 36, Bondurant Farrar 35