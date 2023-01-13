SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here:
NBA
Timberwolves 121, Suns 116
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USF 70, Northern State 68
Augustana 77, U-Mary 70
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USF 49, Northern State 44
Augustana 77, U-Mary 57
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 81, Potter County 36
Belle Fourche 57, Redfield 54
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Chamberlain 44
Campbell County, Wyo. 58, Rapid City Stevens 52
Clark/Willow Lake 60, Deuel 40
Colman-Egan 66, Garretson 58
Dell Rapids 77, Baltic 40
Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Ponca, Neb. 46
Estelline/Hendricks 58, Deubrook 54
Ethan 45, Canistota 43
Faith 65, Upton, Wyo. 44
Freeman Academy/Marion 66, Flandreau Indian 43
Gregory 58, Burke 40
Hamlin 70, Webster 31
Harrisburg 57, Douglas 40
Herreid/Selby Area 63, Faulkton 55
Hot Springs 57, Moorcroft, Wyo. 21
Kimball/White Lake 57, Corsica/Stickney 38
Lakota Tech 71, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 32
Leola/Frederick 56, Oakes, N.D. 45
Madison 64, Flandreau 34
Mitchell 69, Brookings 31
New Underwood 69, Newell 28
Oelrichs 46, Edgemont 32
Red Cloud 70, Custer 57
Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Sioux Falls Washington 56
Sioux Falls Lincoln 83, Huron 48
Sioux Valley 74, McCook Central/Montrose 37
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Platte-Geddes 48
Waubay/Summit 79, Tri-State, N.D. 35
Yankton 59, Watertown 43
Jones County Tournament
Kadoka Area 35, Stanley County 26
Lyman 73, Bennett County 43
Philip 57, Jones County 48
White River 59, Colome 40
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 36
Akron-Westfield 52, Trinity Christian High School 42
Alburnett 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 52
Ankeny Centennial 77, Urbandale 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Denver 30
Ballard 44, ADM, Adel 26
Bedford 45, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36
Benton Community 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 45
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 65, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 39
Boone 44, Denison-Schleswig 32
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 56
Burlington Notre Dame 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 24
CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 25
Calamus-Wheatland 31, Midland, Wyoming 24
Carroll 44, Gilbert 43
Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, Anamosa 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Iowa City High 52
Centerville 53, Eldon Cardinal 46
Central Elkader 62, Kee, Lansing 22
Central Lee, Donnellson 72, New London 35
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Okoboji, Milford 39
Clear Creek-Amana 55, Center Point-Urbana 34
Clear Lake 47, Humboldt 31
Collins-Maxwell 51, Baxter 38
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 43, Louisa-Muscatine 36
Coon Rapids-Bayard 47, Paton-Churdan 26
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 64, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18
Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella 34
Des Moines Christian 46, Madrid 26
Des Moines, North 59, Des Moines, Hoover 21
Diagonal 59, Seymour 30
Dike-New Hartford 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 15
Earlham 51, AC/GC 38
East Buchanan, Winthrop 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 40
East Mills 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 52
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 75, Davis County, Bloomfield 43
Estherville Lincoln Central 61, Spirit Lake 42
Forest City 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35
Fort Madison 46, Burlington 28
GMG, Garwin 55, Meskwaki Settlement School 24
Grundy Center 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33
Harlan 57, Atlantic 46
Hudson 69, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 44
Indianola 49, Pella Christian 34
Iowa Falls-Alden 42, Webster City 34
Janesville 59, Tripoli 53
Jesup 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29
Johnston 63, Waukee Northwest 49
Keokuk 47, Washington 28
Kingsley-Pierson 66, Woodbury Central, Moville 18
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53, Glenwood 50
Lewis Central 71, Creston 47
Lone Tree 51, Highland, Riverside 38
Lynnville-Sully 36, English Valleys, North English 26
MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Sheldon 43
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
Mediapolis 60, Danville 42
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, Tipton 43
Murray 48, Lamoni 29
Nevada 44, PCM, Monroe 40
Newell-Fonda 79, West Bend-Mallard 27
Newman Catholic, Mason City 44, North Butler, Greene 22
Nodaway Valley 77, East Union, Afton 27
North Fayette Valley 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 33
North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Springville 44
North Polk, Alleman 64, Carlisle 40
Northwood-Kensett 38, Nashua-Plainfield 19
Osage 41, Central Springs 20
Pleasant Valley 76, Muscatine 22
Postville 40, West Central, Maynard 39
Roland-Story, Story City 60, Greene County 25
Sibley-Ocheyedan 51, Boyden-Hull 26
Sioux Center 63, George-Little Rock 44
Solon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 46
South Central Calhoun 70, Alta-Aurelia 57
South Hamilton, Jewell 76, Perry 39
Southwest Valley 47, Wayne, Corydon 39
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Red Oak 23
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 41, East Sac County 27
Stanton 83, Griswold 14
Treynor 72, Missouri Valley 18
Tri-Center, Neola 44, Audubon 18
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 37, South Winneshiek, Calmar 28
Underwood 40, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 23
Unity Christian 62, Hinton 55
WACO, Wayland 60, Wapello 27
Waterloo, East 56, Marshalltown 38
Waterloo, West 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 56
Waukee 69, Ankeny 58
Waverly-Shell Rock 71, New Hampton 37
West Fork, Sheffield 74, Rockford 15
West Lyon, Inwood 52, Rock Valley 51
Western Christian 49, Sioux City, North 38
Westwood, Sloan 68, River Valley, Correctionville 30
Winfield-Mount Union 65, Pekin 31
Winterset 36, Bondurant Farrar 35
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 83, Stephen-Argyle 73
Aquinas, Wis. 74, Caledonia 64
BOLD 88, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 59
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 95, Maple Lake 22
Breck 52, Blake 43
Cambridge-Isanti 67, St. Francis 62
Central Minnesota Christian 83, Yellow Medicine East 61
Concordia Academy 76, Trinity 52
Dawson-Boyd 65, Minneota 19
DeLaSalle 86, Brooklyn Center 58
Detroit Lakes 84, Barnesville 62
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 83, Park Rapids 53
East Ridge 62, Mounds View 50
Eastview 78, Apple Valley 49
Edina 75, Waconia 56
Fertile-Beltrami 72, Win-E-Mac 47
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 61, New Ulm Cathedral 57, OT
Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, Dassel-Cokato 68
Hayfield 75, Randolph 61
Holy Angels 65, Richfield 63
Hopkins 94, Eden Prairie 84
Jackson County Central 61, Fairmont 56
Kimball 79, Holdingford 59
Lac qui Parle Valley 77, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 59
Lake City 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62
Lakeville North 75, Eagan 63
Lakeville South 66, Prior Lake 57
Lanesboro 64, Kingsland 49
Luverne 74, St. James Area 65
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 62, Rushford-Peterson 40
Maple Grove 71, Esko 46
Maranatha Christian 78, St. Croix Lutheran 38
Marshall 75, St. Peter 56
Menahga 74, Sebeka 53
Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, LILA 37
Moose Lake/Willow River 73, Carlton 37
Mountain Iron-Buhl 98, North Woods 62
Murray County Central 72, Red Rock Central 38
New Life Academy 67, St. Agnes 56
New London-Spicer 74, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 39
New Prague 65, Albert Lea 56
Northfield 71, Winona 52
Norwood-Young America 71, Belle Plaine 61
Owatonna 57, Rochester John Marshall 40
Pipestone 73, Redwood Valley 48
Robbinsdale Cooper 77, St. Anthony 37
Roseville 69, Forest Lake 66
Royalton 49, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 44
Shakopee 83, Burnsville 58
Simley 76, Hill-Murray 46
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 66, Springfield 64
South Ridge 63, Cromwell 49
South St. Paul 75, Hastings 65
Spring Grove 85, Mabel-Canton 36
St. Paul Academy 75, Mounds Park Academy 41
St. Thomas Academy 61, Tartan 49
Staples-Motley 82, Greenway 41
Stillwater 84, Park (Cottage Grove) 51
Thief River Falls 54, Pequot Lakes 48
Two Rivers 70, North St. Paul 68
Underwood 88, Hancock 87, OT
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 83, Red Lake County 67
Warroad 81, Bagley 56
Waseca 69, Blue Earth Area 52
Watertown-Mayer 55, Rockford 42
Wayzata 76, St. Michael-Albertville 58
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 63, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 50
Woodbury 61, Irondale 54
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Annandale 64, Litchfield 42
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 68, Roseau 43
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 65, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 72, Wabasso 38
Chanhassen 73, Bloomington Jefferson 50
Chaska 61, Orono 49
Crosby-Ironton 80, Aitkin 25
DeLaSalle 67, Visitation 63
East Ridge 64, Mounds View 48
Foley 56, Zimmerman 50
Fosston 61, Bagley 23
Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Dassel-Cokato 32
Grand Meadow 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 18
Hastings 48, South St. Paul 45
Henning 78, Sebeka 22
Heritage Christian Academy 47, West Lutheran 40
Hill-Murray 47, Simley 31
Holdingford 55, Melrose 31
Holy Angels 71, Richfield 36
Hopkins 86, Eden Prairie 51
Hutchinson 44, Willmar 42
Lac qui Parle Valley 74, Ortonville 9
Lake Park-Audubon 55, Battle Lake 40
Legacy Christian 47, PACT Charter 37
Maple River 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51
Marshall 51, St. Peter 47
Martin County West 51, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 38
Minneapolis Southwest 71, Columbia Heights 22
Minnetonka 94, Buffalo 64
Montevideo 61, Sauk Centre 46
Mounds Park Academy 65, St. Paul Academy 21
Mountain Lake Area 64, Nicollet 53
New London-Spicer 90, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28
New Richland-H-E-G 54, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 46
Pelican Rapids 58, Breckenridge 44
Pequot Lakes 61, Detroit Lakes 50
Perham 59, Hawley 54
Pipestone 58, Redwood Valley 42
Prior Lake 67, Lakeville South 65
Red Wing 56, Mankato West 50
Robbinsdale Cooper 68, St. Anthony 46
Rochester Century 60, Faribault 27
Rochester Mayo 55, Austin 44
Rosemount 49, Farmington 35
Shakopee 50, Burnsville 46
Sibley East 62, Mankato Loyola 49
Spectrum 70, United Christian 39
St. Agnes 56, New Life Academy 27
St. Croix Lutheran 77, Maranatha Christian 44
Stillwater 84, Park (Cottage Grove) 27
Tartan 72, Concordia Academy 49
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 73, Lake of the Woods 40
Waseca 58, Blue Earth Area 24
Wayzata 54, St. Michael-Albertville 44
West Central 83, Benson 37
White Bear Lake 66, Cretin-Derham Hall 57
Winona 59, Northfield 38
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GC 66, Earlham 46
Alburnett 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 31
Algona 67, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52
Ames 65, Mason City 37
Ankeny Centennial 61, Urbandale 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Denver 52
Bellevue 54, Beckman, Dyersville 36
Benton Community 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 37
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 59, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56
Bondurant Farrar 67, Winterset 62
Boyden-Hull 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 43
Burlington 63, Fort Madison 46
CAM, Anita 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 34
Calamus-Wheatland 47, Midland, Wyoming 43
Cascade,Western Dubuque 51, Anamosa 26
Cedar Falls 54, Iowa City West 51
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 86, Wahlert, Dubuque 55
Cedar Rapids, Washington 56, Dubuque, Senior 53
Center Point-Urbana 67, Clear Creek-Amana 59
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 95, Okoboji, Milford 49
Charles City 78, Decorah 69
Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Pella 47
Davenport, Central 74, Assumption, Davenport 71
Des Moines, Lincoln 59, Des Moines, Roosevelt 57
Diagonal 51, Seymour 30
Dike-New Hartford 83, Union Community, LaPorte City 59
Eagle Grove 47, West Hancock, Britt 38
Emmetsburg 63, Manson Northwest Webster 51
Epworth, Western Dubuque 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 40
Essex 57, Heartland Christian 45
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 85, Glidden-Ralston 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Forest City 27
Gilbert 71, Carroll 59
Grundy Center 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52
H-L-V, Victor 47, Belle Plaine 38
IKM-Manning 59, Riverside, Oakland 53, OT
Indianola 63, Pella Christian 60
Keota 84, Colfax-Mingo 43
Kingsley-Pierson 64, Woodbury Central, Moville 27
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, Glenwood 70
Lake Mills 73, Belmond-Klemme 31
Lynnville-Sully 73, English Valleys, North English 36
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 37
Mediapolis 54, Danville 53
Montezuma 85, Tri-County, Thornburg 43
Monticello 64, Maquoketa 48
Mount Pleasant 57, Fairfield 48
Mount Vernon 42, Marion 37
Muscatine 61, Pleasant Valley 42
Nevada 60, PCM, Monroe 33
Newell-Fonda 82, West Bend-Mallard 50
Nodaway Valley 71, East Union, Afton 50
North Linn, Troy Mills 98, Springville 30
North Mahaska, New Sharon 69, Sigourney 42
North Polk, Alleman 48, Carlisle 41
Northeast, Goose Lake 49, Camanche 47
Ogden 56, Woodward Academy 13
Osage 83, Central Springs 63
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Dubuque, Hempstead 60
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 62, Lisbon 48
Red Oak 84, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48
Roland-Story, Story City 72, Greene County 48
Ruthven-Ayrshire 70, PAC-LM 31
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 46
Sioux Center 65, George-Little Rock 51
Sioux City, East 60, LeMars 46
Sioux City, West 65, Sioux City, North 59
Solon 72, West Delaware, Manchester 47
South Central Calhoun 59, Alta-Aurelia 39
Southwest Valley 68, Wayne, Corydon 41
Spirit Lake 50, Estherville Lincoln Central 48
Storm Lake 50, Spencer 47
Treynor 64, Missouri Valley 35
Tri-Center, Neola 56, Audubon 22
Underwood 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53
Unity Christian 59, Hinton 37
Unity Christian, Ill. 59, Morning Star 37
Valley, West Des Moines 62, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 56, Jesup 54
Washington 69, Keokuk 45
Waterloo, East 62, Marshalltown 55
Waterloo, West 78, Iowa City Liberty High School 62
Waukee Northwest 59, Johnston 46
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, New Hampton 41
Webster City 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 50
West Fork, Sheffield 68, Rockford 57
West Harrison, Mondamin 77, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30
Westwood, Sloan 67, River Valley, Correctionville 47
Wilton 90, West Liberty 50
Winfield-Mount Union 58, Pekin 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Paton-Churdan, ccd.
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 36
Akron-Westfield 52, Trinity Christian High School 42
Alburnett 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 52
Ankeny Centennial 77, Urbandale 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Denver 30
Ballard 44, ADM, Adel 26
Bedford 45, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36
Benton Community 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 45
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 65, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 39
Boone 44, Denison-Schleswig 32
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 56
Burlington Notre Dame 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 24
CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 25
Calamus-Wheatland 31, Midland, Wyoming 24
Carroll 44, Gilbert 43
Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, Anamosa 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Iowa City High 52
Centerville 53, Eldon Cardinal 46
Central Elkader 62, Kee, Lansing 22
Central Lee, Donnellson 72, New London 35
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Okoboji, Milford 39
Clear Creek-Amana 55, Center Point-Urbana 34
Clear Lake 47, Humboldt 31
Collins-Maxwell 51, Baxter 38
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 43, Louisa-Muscatine 36
Coon Rapids-Bayard 47, Paton-Churdan 26
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 64, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18
Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella 34
Des Moines Christian 46, Madrid 26
Des Moines, North 59, Des Moines, Hoover 21
Diagonal 59, Seymour 30
Dike-New Hartford 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 15
Earlham 51, AC/GC 38
East Buchanan, Winthrop 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 40
East Mills 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 52
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 75, Davis County, Bloomfield 43
Estherville Lincoln Central 61, Spirit Lake 42
Forest City 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35
Fort Madison 46, Burlington 28
GMG, Garwin 55, Meskwaki Settlement School 24
Grundy Center 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33
Harlan 57, Atlantic 46
Hudson 69, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 44
Indianola 49, Pella Christian 34
Iowa Falls-Alden 42, Webster City 34
Janesville 59, Tripoli 53
Jesup 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29
Johnston 63, Waukee Northwest 49
Keokuk 47, Washington 28
Kingsley-Pierson 66, Woodbury Central, Moville 18
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53, Glenwood 50
Lewis Central 71, Creston 47
Lone Tree 51, Highland, Riverside 38
Lynnville-Sully 36, English Valleys, North English 26
MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Sheldon 43
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
Mediapolis 60, Danville 42
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, Tipton 43
Murray 48, Lamoni 29
Nevada 44, PCM, Monroe 40
Newell-Fonda 79, West Bend-Mallard 27
Newman Catholic, Mason City 44, North Butler, Greene 22
Nodaway Valley 77, East Union, Afton 27
North Fayette Valley 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 33
North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Springville 44
North Polk, Alleman 64, Carlisle 40
Northwood-Kensett 38, Nashua-Plainfield 19
Osage 41, Central Springs 20
Pleasant Valley 76, Muscatine 22
Postville 40, West Central, Maynard 39
Roland-Story, Story City 60, Greene County 25
Sibley-Ocheyedan 51, Boyden-Hull 26
Sioux Center 63, George-Little Rock 44
Solon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 46
South Central Calhoun 70, Alta-Aurelia 57
South Hamilton, Jewell 76, Perry 39
Southwest Valley 47, Wayne, Corydon 39
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Red Oak 23
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 41, East Sac County 27
Stanton 83, Griswold 14
Treynor 72, Missouri Valley 18
Tri-Center, Neola 44, Audubon 18
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 37, South Winneshiek, Calmar 28
Underwood 40, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 23
Unity Christian 62, Hinton 55
WACO, Wayland 60, Wapello 27
Waterloo, East 56, Marshalltown 38
Waterloo, West 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 56
Waukee 69, Ankeny 58
Waverly-Shell Rock 71, New Hampton 37
West Fork, Sheffield 74, Rockford 15
West Lyon, Inwood 52, Rock Valley 51
Western Christian 49, Sioux City, North 38
Westwood, Sloan 68, River Valley, Correctionville 30
Winfield-Mount Union 65, Pekin 31
Winterset 36, Bondurant Farrar 35