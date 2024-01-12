SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:
NHL
Flyers 4, Wild 3 – F/OT
USHL
Team USA 8, Stampede 5
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 83, U-Mary 50
Minot State 78, USF 60
Wayne State 70, Northern State 69
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 68, U-Mary 62
Minot State 62, USF 60
Northern State 62, Wayne State 53
BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Custer 57, Red Cloud 54
Webster 81, Wilmot 24
Jones County Invitational=
Lyman 58, Bennett County 41
St. Francis Indian 59, Todd County 56
Stanley County 84, Colome 60
Jones County Invittational=
White River 64, Kadoka Area 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Aberdeen Christian vs. Potter County, ppd.
Brandon Valley vs. Spearfish, ppd.
Ethan vs. Canistota, ppd.
Sioux Falls Washington vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Deuel 51, Clark-Willow Lake 41
Langford 47, Tiospa Zina 30
Red Cloud 53, Custer 22
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 50, Wolsey-Wessington 35
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 46, Sturgis Brown 33
Waubay/Summit 53, Tri-State, N.D. 49
Webster 50, Wilmot 32
281 Conference Tournament
James Valley Christian 53, Highmore-Harrold 32
Wessington Springs 51, Sunshine Bible Academy 14
West River Tournament
Edgemont 51, Oelrichs 26