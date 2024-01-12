SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:

NHL
Flyers 4, Wild 3 – F/OT

USHL
Team USA 8, Stampede 5

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 83, U-Mary 50
Minot State 78, USF 60
Wayne State 70, Northern State 69

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 68, U-Mary 62
Minot State 62, USF 60
Northern State 62, Wayne State 53

BOYS HS BASKETBALL

Custer 57, Red Cloud 54

Webster 81, Wilmot 24

Jones County Invitational=

Lyman 58, Bennett County 41

St. Francis Indian 59, Todd County 56

Stanley County 84, Colome 60

Jones County Invittational=

White River 64, Kadoka Area 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Aberdeen Christian vs. Potter County, ppd.

Brandon Valley vs. Spearfish, ppd.

Ethan vs. Canistota, ppd.

Sioux Falls Washington vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Deuel 51, Clark-Willow Lake 41

Langford 47, Tiospa Zina 30

Red Cloud 53, Custer 22

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 50, Wolsey-Wessington 35

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 46, Sturgis Brown 33

Waubay/Summit 53, Tri-State, N.D. 49

Webster 50, Wilmot 32

281 Conference Tournament

James Valley Christian 53, Highmore-Harrold 32

Wessington Springs 51, Sunshine Bible Academy 14

West River Tournament

Edgemont 51, Oelrichs 26