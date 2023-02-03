SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here:

NBA
Orlando Magic 127, Minnesota Timberwolves 120

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dakota State 80, Presentation 64
Northern State 79, St. Cloud State 61
Concordia-St. Paul 69, USF 67
Winona State 74, Augustana 69

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dakota State 81, Presentation 51
Northern State 59, St. Cloud State 50
Concordia-St. Paul 64, USF 46
Augustana 79, Winona State 71

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Baltic 65, Parker 36

Bon Homme 53, Avon 44

Brandon Valley 78, Rapid City Central 58

Bridgewater-Emery 59, Gayville-Volin 27

Clark/Willow Lake 73, Sisseton 33

Colome 66, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 33

Corsica/Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39

Deubrook 79, Arlington 42

Ethan 50, Kimball/White Lake 38

Great Plains Lutheran 63, Wilmot 56

Harrisburg 66, Aberdeen Central 33

Huron 65, Spearfish 58

Ipswich 64, North Central Co-Op 47

Irene-Wakonda 56, Menno 26

James Valley Christian 63, Faulkton 38

McCook Central/Montrose 51, Garretson 46

Milbank 42, Aberdeen Roncalli 34

Mitchell 57, Sturgis Brown 31

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Chamberlain 50

Newell 40, Edgemont 34

Parkston 56, Gregory 43

Pine Ridge 55, Red Cloud 47

Rapid City Christian 73, Chadron, Neb. 61

Redfield 65, Webster 43

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Rapid City Stevens 44

St. Thomas More 48, Winner 26

Sully Buttes 81, Potter County 71

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 59, Marty Indian 51

Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 42

Wall 53, Kadoka Area 42

Watertown 57, Sioux Falls Washington 54

Waubay/Summit 78, Northwestern 55

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 64, Colome 19

Arlington 58, Deubrook 35

Brandon Valley 45, Rapid City Central 38

Colman-Egan 59, Estelline/Hendricks 36

Elkton-Lake Benton 52, DeSmet 49

Ethan 61, Kimball/White Lake 28

Flandreau 49, Sioux Valley 47

Gayville-Volin 47, Bridgewater-Emery 35

Harrisburg 40, Aberdeen Central 38

Huron 58, Spearfish 54

Irene-Wakonda 45, Menno 25

James Valley Christian 41, Faulkton 33

Mitchell 55, Sturgis Brown 30

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Chamberlain 17

Newell 50, Edgemont 45

North Central Co-Op 51, Ipswich 44

Northwestern 44, Waubay/Summit 34

Parkston 56, Gregory 43

Pierre 59, Yankton 18

Rapid City Christian 62, Chadron, Neb. 36

Red Cloud 53, Pine Ridge 29

Sioux Falls Lincoln 51, Brookings 48

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 68, Rapid City Stevens 42

Sioux Falls Washington 49, Watertown 36

St. Thomas More 48, Winner 26

Sully Buttes 63, Potter County 52

Tiospa Zina Tribal 52, Flandreau Indian 24

Todd County 69, Bennett County 25

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Marty Indian 42

Wall 65, Kadoka Area 43

West Central 64, Madison 31

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 46, Mora 45

Alexandria 67, Willmar 33

Annandale 67, Glencoe-Silver Lake 60

Apple Valley 47, Rosemount 45

BOLD 59, Melrose 44

Barnum 71, Cook County 48

Battle Lake 74, Brandon-Evansville 52

Big Lake 77, Monticello 56

Blooming Prairie 84, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 76

Border West 81, Hillcrest Lutheran 50

Brainerd 98, St. Cloud Apollo 63

Breck 66, Mounds Park Academy 27

Brooklyn Center 78, Bloomington Kennedy 73

Burnsville 53, Lakeville South 49

Central Minnesota Christian 73, Lac qui Parle Valley 40

Columbia Heights 91, Holy Angels 47

Concordia Academy 74, St. Agnes 59

Cristo Rey Jesuit 78, Nova Classical Academy 57

Crosby-Ironton 69, Staples-Motley 64

Dawson-Boyd 67, Renville County West 49

DeLaSalle 89, St. Anthony 53

Deer River 95, Chisholm 67

Detroit Lakes 85, Park Rapids 55

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 68, Barnesville 57

Eagan 60, Farmington 59

East Central 57, Cromwell 48

Eastview 79, Shakopee 65

Elk River 69, St. Michael-Albertville 50

Fairmont 60, Tri-City United 49

Fillmore Central 66, Rushford-Peterson 55

Foley 60, Pierz 44

Goodhue 62, Stewartville 58

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 58, Kittson County Central 49

Hawley 75, Breckenridge 57

Heritage Christian Academy 37, United Christian 16

Hermantown 80, Bemidji 79

Hills-Beaver Creek 67, Edgerton 46

Holy Family Catholic 66, Delano 43

Hopkins 80, Edina 69

Hutchinson 59, Mound Westonka 44

Lake Park-Audubon 72, Rothsay 60

Lakeville North 79, Prior Lake 60

Mahtomedi 83, Two Rivers 62

Mankato Loyola 71, St. Clair 43

Maple River 69, Caledonia 52

Marshall 78, St. Peter 66

Minnetonka 92, Eden Prairie 72

NMSD, N.M. 45, Metro Deaf School 30

North Branch 58, Cambridge-Isanti 48

North Woods 87, Greenway 60

Northland 85, Ogilvie 36

Pequot Lakes 63, Aitkin 21

Perham 63, Frazee 33

Princeton 79, Chisago Lakes 48

Providence Academy 61, St. Paul Academy 51

Redwood Valley 62, Pipestone 60

Robbinsdale Cooper 81, Fridley 74

Rockford 61, New London-Spicer 50

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 76, Canby 61

Sartell-St. Stephen 53, Fergus Falls 51

Sauk Centre 74, Minnewaska 55

Spectrum 93, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 37

Spring Grove 46, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 40

Springfield 74, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 58

St. Croix Prep 73, Minneapolis Roosevelt 47

St. Paul Central 76, St. Paul Humboldt 35

St. Paul Harding 84, Washington Tech 57

St. Paul Highland Park 69, St. Paul Como Park 63

St. Thomas Academy 74, Simley 43

Tartan 61, Hastings 33

Triton 59, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49

Underwood 63, Parkers Prairie 58

United South Central 65, Bethlehem Academy 53

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 94, Lake of the Woods 34

Waseca 69, Blue Earth Area 35

Watertown-Mayer 61, Dassel-Cokato 55

Wayzata 77, Buffalo 49

Woodbury 57, North St. Paul 53

Wrenshall 49, McGregor 42

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59, Cannon Falls 55

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60, Red Lake Falls 46

Barnesville 56, Osakis 39

Becker 67, St. Francis 21

Bigfork 76, Littlefork-Big Falls 28

Blooming Prairie 58, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44

Braham 66, Ogilvie 57

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 76, Springfield 38

Caledonia 82, Winona Cotter 75

Chisago Lakes 64, Princeton 56

Cleveland 59, Mankato Loyola 50

DeLaSalle 63, St. Anthony 47

Delano 66, Holy Family Catholic 57

Detroit Lakes 54, Fergus Falls 35

Eagan 61, Farmington 45

East Grand Forks 67, Breckenridge 58

Eastview 42, Shakopee 35

Eden Prairie 69, Minnetonka 66

Fertile-Beltrami 69, Park Christian 62

Foley 46, St. Cloud Cathedral 33

Fosston 58, Ada-Borup 36

Glencoe-Silver Lake 50, Annandale 48

Grand Meadow 47, Kingsland 36

Hastings 69, Tartan 41

Hayfield 58, New Richland-H-E-G 56

Heritage Christian Academy 59, United Christian 45

Hill-Murray 46, South St. Paul 42

Holy Angels 84, Columbia Heights 29

Hopkins 85, Edina 45

Houston 86, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

Jordan 61, Blake 19

Kansas Deaf, Kan. 56, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 13

Kittson County Central 57, Red Lake County 36

Lakeville North 59, Prior Lake 57

Lakeville South 77, Burnsville 67

Mahtomedi 73, Two Rivers 32

Martin County West 67, Madelia 35

Mayer Lutheran 72, Belle Plaine 56

Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, St. Paul Como Park 60

Mound Westonka 64, Hutchinson 60

Mounds Park Academy 51, Breck 21

Nevis 40, Cass Lake-Bena 37

New London-Spicer 69, Rockford 30

Northern Freeze 60, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 53

Norwood-Young America 51, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 33

Nova Classical Academy 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26

Park Rapids 58, Thief River Falls 38

Pequot Lakes 63, Perham 52

Pipestone 49, Redwood Valley 39

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, Wabasha-Kellogg 38

Randolph 51, Medford 26

Rochester Lourdes 57, Kasson-Mantorville 24

Rock Ridge 86, International Falls 34

Rosemount 72, Apple Valley 19

Rushford-Peterson 57, Fillmore Central 49

Sacred Heart 51, Bagley 31

St. Clair 70, AC/GE 64

Stephen-Argyle 63, Warroad 40

Tri-City United 41, Sibley East 38

Waseca 55, Blue Earth Area 37

Watertown-Mayer 60, Dassel-Cokato 35

Wayzata 85, Buffalo 30

West Central 70, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Superior, Wis. vs. St. Paul Johnson, ccd.