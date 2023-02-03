SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here:
NBA
Orlando Magic 127, Minnesota Timberwolves 120
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dakota State 80, Presentation 64
Northern State 79, St. Cloud State 61
Concordia-St. Paul 69, USF 67
Winona State 74, Augustana 69
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dakota State 81, Presentation 51
Northern State 59, St. Cloud State 50
Concordia-St. Paul 64, USF 46
Augustana 79, Winona State 71
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Baltic 65, Parker 36
Bon Homme 53, Avon 44
Brandon Valley 78, Rapid City Central 58
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Gayville-Volin 27
Clark/Willow Lake 73, Sisseton 33
Colome 66, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 33
Corsica/Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39
Deubrook 79, Arlington 42
Ethan 50, Kimball/White Lake 38
Great Plains Lutheran 63, Wilmot 56
Harrisburg 66, Aberdeen Central 33
Huron 65, Spearfish 58
Ipswich 64, North Central Co-Op 47
Irene-Wakonda 56, Menno 26
James Valley Christian 63, Faulkton 38
McCook Central/Montrose 51, Garretson 46
Milbank 42, Aberdeen Roncalli 34
Mitchell 57, Sturgis Brown 31
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Chamberlain 50
Newell 40, Edgemont 34
Parkston 56, Gregory 43
Pine Ridge 55, Red Cloud 47
Rapid City Christian 73, Chadron, Neb. 61
Redfield 65, Webster 43
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Rapid City Stevens 44
St. Thomas More 48, Winner 26
Sully Buttes 81, Potter County 71
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 59, Marty Indian 51
Viborg-Hurley 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 42
Wall 53, Kadoka Area 42
Watertown 57, Sioux Falls Washington 54
Waubay/Summit 78, Northwestern 55
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 64, Colome 19
Arlington 58, Deubrook 35
Brandon Valley 45, Rapid City Central 38
Colman-Egan 59, Estelline/Hendricks 36
Elkton-Lake Benton 52, DeSmet 49
Ethan 61, Kimball/White Lake 28
Flandreau 49, Sioux Valley 47
Gayville-Volin 47, Bridgewater-Emery 35
Harrisburg 40, Aberdeen Central 38
Huron 58, Spearfish 54
Irene-Wakonda 45, Menno 25
James Valley Christian 41, Faulkton 33
Mitchell 55, Sturgis Brown 30
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Chamberlain 17
Newell 50, Edgemont 45
North Central Co-Op 51, Ipswich 44
Northwestern 44, Waubay/Summit 34
Parkston 56, Gregory 43
Pierre 59, Yankton 18
Rapid City Christian 62, Chadron, Neb. 36
Red Cloud 53, Pine Ridge 29
Sioux Falls Lincoln 51, Brookings 48
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 68, Rapid City Stevens 42
Sioux Falls Washington 49, Watertown 36
St. Thomas More 48, Winner 26
Sully Buttes 63, Potter County 52
Tiospa Zina Tribal 52, Flandreau Indian 24
Todd County 69, Bennett County 25
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Marty Indian 42
Wall 65, Kadoka Area 43
West Central 64, Madison 31
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 46, Mora 45
Alexandria 67, Willmar 33
Annandale 67, Glencoe-Silver Lake 60
Apple Valley 47, Rosemount 45
BOLD 59, Melrose 44
Barnum 71, Cook County 48
Battle Lake 74, Brandon-Evansville 52
Big Lake 77, Monticello 56
Blooming Prairie 84, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 76
Border West 81, Hillcrest Lutheran 50
Brainerd 98, St. Cloud Apollo 63
Breck 66, Mounds Park Academy 27
Brooklyn Center 78, Bloomington Kennedy 73
Burnsville 53, Lakeville South 49
Central Minnesota Christian 73, Lac qui Parle Valley 40
Columbia Heights 91, Holy Angels 47
Concordia Academy 74, St. Agnes 59
Cristo Rey Jesuit 78, Nova Classical Academy 57
Crosby-Ironton 69, Staples-Motley 64
Dawson-Boyd 67, Renville County West 49
DeLaSalle 89, St. Anthony 53
Deer River 95, Chisholm 67
Detroit Lakes 85, Park Rapids 55
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 68, Barnesville 57
Eagan 60, Farmington 59
East Central 57, Cromwell 48
Eastview 79, Shakopee 65
Elk River 69, St. Michael-Albertville 50
Fairmont 60, Tri-City United 49
Fillmore Central 66, Rushford-Peterson 55
Foley 60, Pierz 44
Goodhue 62, Stewartville 58
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 58, Kittson County Central 49
Hawley 75, Breckenridge 57
Heritage Christian Academy 37, United Christian 16
Hermantown 80, Bemidji 79
Hills-Beaver Creek 67, Edgerton 46
Holy Family Catholic 66, Delano 43
Hopkins 80, Edina 69
Hutchinson 59, Mound Westonka 44
Lake Park-Audubon 72, Rothsay 60
Lakeville North 79, Prior Lake 60
Mahtomedi 83, Two Rivers 62
Mankato Loyola 71, St. Clair 43
Maple River 69, Caledonia 52
Marshall 78, St. Peter 66
Minnetonka 92, Eden Prairie 72
NMSD, N.M. 45, Metro Deaf School 30
North Branch 58, Cambridge-Isanti 48
North Woods 87, Greenway 60
Northland 85, Ogilvie 36
Pequot Lakes 63, Aitkin 21
Perham 63, Frazee 33
Princeton 79, Chisago Lakes 48
Providence Academy 61, St. Paul Academy 51
Redwood Valley 62, Pipestone 60
Robbinsdale Cooper 81, Fridley 74
Rockford 61, New London-Spicer 50
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 76, Canby 61
Sartell-St. Stephen 53, Fergus Falls 51
Sauk Centre 74, Minnewaska 55
Spectrum 93, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 37
Spring Grove 46, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 40
Springfield 74, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 58
St. Croix Prep 73, Minneapolis Roosevelt 47
St. Paul Central 76, St. Paul Humboldt 35
St. Paul Harding 84, Washington Tech 57
St. Paul Highland Park 69, St. Paul Como Park 63
St. Thomas Academy 74, Simley 43
Tartan 61, Hastings 33
Triton 59, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49
Underwood 63, Parkers Prairie 58
United South Central 65, Bethlehem Academy 53
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 94, Lake of the Woods 34
Waseca 69, Blue Earth Area 35
Watertown-Mayer 61, Dassel-Cokato 55
Wayzata 77, Buffalo 49
Woodbury 57, North St. Paul 53
Wrenshall 49, McGregor 42
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 59, Cannon Falls 55
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60, Red Lake Falls 46
Barnesville 56, Osakis 39
Becker 67, St. Francis 21
Bigfork 76, Littlefork-Big Falls 28
Blooming Prairie 58, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44
Braham 66, Ogilvie 57
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 76, Springfield 38
Caledonia 82, Winona Cotter 75
Chisago Lakes 64, Princeton 56
Cleveland 59, Mankato Loyola 50
DeLaSalle 63, St. Anthony 47
Delano 66, Holy Family Catholic 57
Detroit Lakes 54, Fergus Falls 35
Eagan 61, Farmington 45
East Grand Forks 67, Breckenridge 58
Eastview 42, Shakopee 35
Eden Prairie 69, Minnetonka 66
Fertile-Beltrami 69, Park Christian 62
Foley 46, St. Cloud Cathedral 33
Fosston 58, Ada-Borup 36
Glencoe-Silver Lake 50, Annandale 48
Grand Meadow 47, Kingsland 36
Hastings 69, Tartan 41
Hayfield 58, New Richland-H-E-G 56
Heritage Christian Academy 59, United Christian 45
Hill-Murray 46, South St. Paul 42
Holy Angels 84, Columbia Heights 29
Hopkins 85, Edina 45
Houston 86, LeRoy-Ostrander 46
Jordan 61, Blake 19
Kansas Deaf, Kan. 56, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 13
Kittson County Central 57, Red Lake County 36
Lakeville North 59, Prior Lake 57
Lakeville South 77, Burnsville 67
Mahtomedi 73, Two Rivers 32
Martin County West 67, Madelia 35
Mayer Lutheran 72, Belle Plaine 56
Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, St. Paul Como Park 60
Mound Westonka 64, Hutchinson 60
Mounds Park Academy 51, Breck 21
Nevis 40, Cass Lake-Bena 37
New London-Spicer 69, Rockford 30
Northern Freeze 60, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 53
Norwood-Young America 51, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 33
Nova Classical Academy 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26
Park Rapids 58, Thief River Falls 38
Pequot Lakes 63, Perham 52
Pipestone 49, Redwood Valley 39
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, Wabasha-Kellogg 38
Randolph 51, Medford 26
Rochester Lourdes 57, Kasson-Mantorville 24
Rock Ridge 86, International Falls 34
Rosemount 72, Apple Valley 19
Rushford-Peterson 57, Fillmore Central 49
Sacred Heart 51, Bagley 31
St. Clair 70, AC/GE 64
Stephen-Argyle 63, Warroad 40
Tri-City United 41, Sibley East 38
Waseca 55, Blue Earth Area 37
Watertown-Mayer 60, Dassel-Cokato 35
Wayzata 85, Buffalo 30
West Central 70, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Superior, Wis. vs. St. Paul Johnson, ccd.