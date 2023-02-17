SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here:
NHL
Wild 2, Stars 1 Final/SO
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 59, Brookings 49
Bridgeport, Neb. 54, Lakota Tech 51
Canistota 60, Colman-Egan 54
Castlewood 74, Estelline/Hendricks 33
Dakota Valley 86, Madison 66
DeSmet 86, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25
Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Baltic 62
Ethan 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41
Faith 83, Belle Fourche 56
Gregory 67, Bon Homme 26
Groton Area 70, Britton-Hecla 35
Harding County 80, New England, N.D. 37
Harrisburg 76, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51
Highmore-Harrold 79, Potter County 43
Howard 62, Arlington 19
Jones County 78, Bennett County 59
Lennox 59, Dell Rapids 40
Leola/Frederick 47, Herreid/Selby Area 46
Little Wound 54, Stanley County 25
Lyman 74, Kadoka Area 55
Marty Indian 84, Flandreau Indian 41
Milbank 52, Webster 31
Platte-Geddes 60, Wagner 54, OT
Rapid City Stevens 56, Rapid City Central 40
Scotland 59, Menno 44
Sioux Falls Christian 71, Sioux Valley 63
Sioux Falls Jefferson 62, Sioux Falls Lincoln 60
Sioux Falls Washington 49, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
Sunshine Bible Academy 53, North Central Co-Op 46
Tea Area 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 53
Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Redfield 48
Vermillion 60, Parker 32
Watertown 69, Huron 57
Waubay/Summit 63, Great Plains Lutheran 27
Wessington Springs 62, James Valley Christian 51
West Central 60, Chamberlain 33
White River 79, New Underwood 46
Winner 52, Mobridge-Pollock 29
Yankton 74, Douglas 60
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 58, Brookings 47
Belle Fourche 55, Faith 42
Bon Homme 60, Gregory 58
Centerville 59, Beresford 42
Dakota Valley 52, Madison 28
Dupree 67, Leola/Frederick 45
Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 21
Ethan 46, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25
Flandreau 77, Chester 41
Florence/Henry 57, Waverly-South Shore 23
Freeman 66, Gayville-Volin 42
Great Plains Lutheran 50, Waubay/Summit 35
Groton Area 53, Britton-Hecla 29
Ipswich 56, Langford 50
Lemmon 53, Bison 46
Marty Indian 62, Flandreau Indian 24
McLaughlin 33, Pine Ridge 30
Miller 54, Faulkton 27
North Central Co-Op 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Pierre 64, Mitchell 48
Redfield 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 34
Tea Area 71, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Timber Lake 56, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 30
Vermillion 61, Parker 35
Wagner 81, Platte-Geddes 13
Wakpala 64, Oelrichs 31
Wall 59, Hill City 39
Wessington Springs 54, James Valley Christian 43
West Central 67, Chamberlain 25
White River 57, Philip 37
Winner 66, Mobridge-Pollock 45
Yankton 59, Douglas 36
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aitkin 64, Park Rapids 51
Albany 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 54
Alexandria 86, St. Cloud Apollo 57
Andover 99, Coon Rapids 65
Barnesville 86, New York Mills 38
Belle Plaine 81, New Ulm 60
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 68, Chanhassen 55
Bigfork 74, Lake of the Woods 31
Blaine 76, Centennial 54
Blooming Prairie 83, Bethlehem Academy 65
Bloomington Jefferson 76, Chaska 61
Border West 80, Hancock 57
Breck 77, Blake 69
Brooklyn Center 87, Fridley 86
Caledonia 76, Cannon Falls 69
Cambridge-Isanti 79, Becker 53
Carlton 53, Cromwell 50
Central Minnesota Christian 71, Ortonville 35
Chatfield 75, St. Charles 42
DeLaSalle 90, Columbia Heights 67
Detroit Lakes 81, Staples-Motley 51
Duluth Marshall 93, International Falls 75
Eastview 68, Rosemount 65
Ely 62, Chisholm 51
Fairmont 72, Windom 71
Farmington 76, Prior Lake 68
Fillmore Central 72, Winona Cotter 61
Foley 61, Zimmerman 46
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 82, McGregor 68
Frazee 55, Breckenridge 51
Goodhue 68, Kasson-Mantorville 45
Hawley 69, Pelican Rapids 63
Hayfield 43, Randolph 35
Heritage Christian Academy 79, Avail Academy 73
Holy Family Catholic 76, Jordan 35
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 67, Annandale 60
Irondale 80, Park (Cottage Grove) 77
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 75, Sibley East 59
Kenyon-Wanamingo 66, Triton 48
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 74, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 71
Kingman, Kan. 67, Belle Plaine 52
Kittson County Central 53, Win-E-Mac 51
Lake City 70, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 80, Alden-Conger 52
Lakeville North 81, Burnsville 46
Mahtomedi 86, Hastings 45
Mankato West 70, Mankato East 69
Maple Grove 63, Champlin Park 28
Maranatha Christian 72, St. Croix Prep 36
Melrose 60, Montevideo 47
Milaca 65, Mora 52
Minneapolis Southwest 74, St. Anthony 71
Minnehaha Academy 88, Providence Academy 65
Moose Lake/Willow River 61, Barnum 54
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 79, Benson 48
Mountain Iron-Buhl 88, Nashwauk-Keewatin 40
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 81, Hills-Beaver Creek 54
New Prague 77, St. Louis Park 57
North St. Paul 89, Hill-Murray 62
North Woods 90, Mesabi East 49
Northern Freeze 91, Climax/Fisher 34
Northfield 85, Albert Lea 55
Osseo 43, Spring Lake Park 41
Park Center 88, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57
Park Christian 73, Brandon-Evansville 47
Parkers Prairie 78, Rothsay 45
Pequot Lakes 61, Crosby-Ironton 46
Perham 72, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50
Pillager 89, Sebeka 70
Pine City 78, Spectrum 61
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 75, Dover-Eyota 36
Princeton 86, North Branch 65
Red Lake County 100, Roseau 73
Richfield 67, Bloomington Kennedy 62
Robbinsdale Cooper 96, Holy Angels 66
Rochester Century 81, Rochester Mayo 63
Rockford 50, Dassel-Cokato 45
Rogers 91, Anoka 71
Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Fergus Falls 55
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 81, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 59
Southwest Minnesota Christian 68, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 54
Spring Grove 64, Grand Meadow 24
Springfield 84, Wabasso 51
St. Francis 81, Monticello 62
St. Paul Academy 92, Mounds Park Academy 53
St. Paul Highland Park 70, St. Paul Central 64
St. Paul Humboldt 82, Washington Tech 78
St. Thomas Academy 61, Two Rivers 53
Stewartville 66, St. Peter 32
Stillwater 79, East Ridge 39
Thief River Falls 90, Crookston 59
Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 85, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 51
Two Harbors 77, South Ridge 63
United South Central 80, Medford 44
Upsala 62, East Central 59
Wadena-Deer Creek 73, Menahga 55
Waseca 70, Marshall 58
Watertown-Mayer 64, Litchfield 39
West Central 80, Minnewaska 46
West Lutheran 77, Liberty Classical 75
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 58, Edgerton 46
White Bear Lake 56, Woodbury 43
Winona 63, Austin 62
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 71, St. Cloud Cathedral 35
Albert Lea 65, Northfield 60
Andover 81, Coon Rapids 38
Annandale 54, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 26
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 80, Win-E-Mac 33
Becker 81, Cambridge-Isanti 58
Belle Plaine 58, Tri-City United 47
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 82, Chanhassen 63
Blaine 49, Centennial 31
Blake 44, Breck 34
Bloomington Kennedy 46, Richfield 40
Caledonia 69, Cannon Falls 28
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60, Madelia 29
Chaska 76, Bloomington Jefferson 38
Crookston 67, Bagley 29
Dassel-Cokato 53, Rockford 32
Delano 69, Big Lake 18
Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. 44, Hills-Beaver Creek 21
Forest Lake 61, Cretin-Derham Hall 52
Hayfield 57, Randolph 55
Hill-Murray 45, North St. Paul 36
Holy Angels 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 47
International Falls 64, Littlefork-Big Falls 27
Jordan 65, Holy Family Catholic 61
Lake City 58, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 49
Lakeville North 93, Burnsville 47
LeRoy-Ostrander 49, Mabel-Canton 46
Mahtomedi 83, Hastings 63
Maple Grove 72, Champlin Park 55
Mayer Lutheran 61, Minneota 43
Milaca 56, Mora 27
Minneapolis Southwest 73, St. Paul Highland Park 31
Monticello 65, St. Francis 29
Mountain Lake Area 56, Martin County West 50
New London-Spicer 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 33
Orono 57, Waconia 55
Pierz 36, Little Falls 34
Princeton 49, North Branch 40
Prior Lake 64, Farmington 55
Providence Academy 126, Minnehaha Academy 94
Red Wing 71, Rochester John Marshall 56
Robbinsdale Armstrong 61, Park Center 47
Rock Ridge 90, Two Harbors 58
Rogers 68, Anoka 65
Rosemount 49, Eastview 42
Rushford-Peterson 53, La Crescent 40
Sauk Centre 58, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 34
Shakopee 53, Lakeville South 49
Simley 47, Two Rivers 40
South Ridge 58, East Central 28
South St. Paul 48, Tartan 42
Southland 46, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 37
Spring Lake Park 72, Osseo 48
Springfield 48, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46
St. Clair 78, AC/GE 57
St. Louis Park 67, New Prague 62
Upsala 56, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 24
Visitation 52, Fridley 45
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 32
Watertown-Mayer 54, Litchfield 35
White Bear Lake 57, Woodbury 45
Winona Cotter 62, Fillmore Central 46
Zimmerman 62, Foley 58
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bettendorf 70, Davenport, West 55
Cedar Falls 69, Cedar Rapids, Washington 64
Cedar Rapids Xavier 67, Epworth, Western Dubuque 55
Central Clinton, DeWitt 67, Clinton 59
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Grand Island, Neb. 67
Davenport, Central 65, Assumption, Davenport 57
Dubuque, Hempstead 71, Iowa City Liberty High School 67
Dubuque, Senior 73, Iowa City West 43
Iowa City High 65, Wahlert, Dubuque 62
Johnston 53, Ankeny Centennial 46
Linn-Mar, Marion 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 55
North Scott, Eldridge 69, Davenport, North 61
Norwalk 46, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 34
Pleasant Valley 65, Muscatine 40
Quincy Notre Dame, Ill. 69, Keokuk 63
Solon 81, Washington 53
Southeast Polk 61, Marshalltown 44
Urbandale 51, Des Moines, Hoover 37
Valley, West Des Moines 60, Des Moines, Roosevelt 59
Waterloo, West 63, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 59
Waukee 77, Des Moines, Lincoln 62
Waukee Northwest 88, Des Moines, East 30
Class 1A District 6
Semifinal
Central City 58, Lisbon 49
Class 1A District 7
Semifinal
New London 61, WACO, Wayland 60
Winfield-Mount Union 63, Burlington Notre Dame 49
Class 1A District 8
Semifinal
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 67, Midland, Wyoming 46
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 79, Bellevue 74
Class 1A District 9
Semifinal
Baxter 68, Sigourney 46
Class 1A District 10
Semifinal
Madrid 85, Collins-Maxwell 31
Mount Ayr 74, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 41
Class 1A District 11
Semifinal
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 88, H-L-V, Victor 26
Keota 68, Belle Plaine 56
Class 1A District 12
Semifinal
Lynnville-Sully 56, Hillcrest Academy 48
North Mahaska, New Sharon 66, Pekin 60
Class 1A District 14
Semifinal
AC/GC 78, IKM-Manning 64
Class 2A District 3
Semifinal
South Central Calhoun 77, Ogden 54
Class 2A District 5
Semifinal
Roland-Story, Story City 67, PCM, Monroe 46
Class 2A District 6
Semifinal
Union Community, LaPorte City 65, Grundy Center 57
Class 2A District 8
Semifinal
Beckman, Dyersville 60, Denver 41
Class 2A District 9
Semifinal
Aplington-Parkersburg 69, West Branch 59
Class 2A District 10
Semifinal
Alburnett 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 58
Monticello 71, Camanche 54
Class 2A District 11
Semifinal
Albia 42, Mediapolis 41
West Burlington 75, Louisa-Muscatine 39
Class 2A District 12
Semifinal
Pella Christian 79, Eldon Cardinal 41
Wilton 83, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 61
Class 2A District 13
Semifinal
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 87, Panorama, Panora 57
Van Meter 64, Nodaway Valley 61
Class 2A District 14
Semifinal
Des Moines Christian 69, Centerville 38
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Chariton 36
Class 2A District 16
Semifinal
Treynor 70, Clarinda 43
Underwood 72, Red Oak 41
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A Region 1
Semifinal
Bishop Garrigan 71, Saint Ansgar 50
Riceville 53, West Hancock, Britt 42
Class 1A Region 2
Semifinal
AGWSR, Ackley 52, Ankeny Christian Academy 45
Newell-Fonda 78, Baxter 28
Class 1A Region 3
Semifinal
Montezuma 45, Springville 42
North Linn, Troy Mills 68, Calamus-Wheatland 17
Class 1A Region 4
Semifinal
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 47
St. Mary’s, Remsen 39, Kingsley-Pierson 37
Class 1A Region 5
Semifinal
Westwood, Sloan 59, Tri-Center, Neola 31
Woodbine 61, Stanton 45
Class 1A Region 6
Semifinal
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 47, Edgewood-Colesburg 43
West Fork, Sheffield 57, Clarksville 35
Class 1A Region 7
Semifinal
Martensdale-St. Marys 50, Earlham 41
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 70, East Mills 42
Class 1A Region 8
Semifinal
Lynnville-Sully 56, North Mahaska, New Sharon 48
Winfield-Mount Union 57, Burlington Notre Dame 54
Class 2A Region 1
Semifinal
Bellevue 53, West Branch 28
Dike-New Hartford 59, Jesup 28
Class 2A Region 2
Semifinal
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 55, West Sioux 36
Hinton 53, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 42
Class 2A Region 3
Semifinal
Sibley-Ocheyedan 71, Ridge View 27
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 61, Central Springs 45
Class 2A Region 4
Semifinal
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60, Grand View Christian 36
Hudson 66, Madrid 33
Class 2A Region 5
Semifinal
Aplington-Parkersburg 52, Denver 32
Beckman, Dyersville 43, Cascade,Western Dubuque 31
Class 2A Region 6
Semifinal
Mediapolis 52, Danville 46
Regina, Iowa City 63, Wilton 36
Class 2A Region 7
Semifinal
Panorama, Panora 74, Central Decatur, Leon 32
Treynor 51, Nodaway Valley 47
Class 2A Region 8
Semifinal
PAC-LM 50, South Central Calhoun 43
Underwood 64, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43