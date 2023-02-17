SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here:

NHL
Wild 2, Stars 1 Final/SO

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 59, Brookings 49

Bridgeport, Neb. 54, Lakota Tech 51

Canistota 60, Colman-Egan 54

Castlewood 74, Estelline/Hendricks 33

Dakota Valley 86, Madison 66

DeSmet 86, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25

Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Baltic 62

Ethan 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41

Faith 83, Belle Fourche 56

Gregory 67, Bon Homme 26

Groton Area 70, Britton-Hecla 35

Harding County 80, New England, N.D. 37

Harrisburg 76, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51

Highmore-Harrold 79, Potter County 43

Howard 62, Arlington 19

Jones County 78, Bennett County 59

Lennox 59, Dell Rapids 40

Leola/Frederick 47, Herreid/Selby Area 46

Little Wound 54, Stanley County 25

Lyman 74, Kadoka Area 55

Marty Indian 84, Flandreau Indian 41

Milbank 52, Webster 31

Platte-Geddes 60, Wagner 54, OT

Rapid City Stevens 56, Rapid City Central 40

Scotland 59, Menno 44

Sioux Falls Christian 71, Sioux Valley 63

Sioux Falls Jefferson 62, Sioux Falls Lincoln 60

Sioux Falls Washington 49, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40

Sunshine Bible Academy 53, North Central Co-Op 46

Tea Area 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 53

Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Redfield 48

Vermillion 60, Parker 32

Watertown 69, Huron 57

Waubay/Summit 63, Great Plains Lutheran 27

Wessington Springs 62, James Valley Christian 51

West Central 60, Chamberlain 33

White River 79, New Underwood 46

Winner 52, Mobridge-Pollock 29

Yankton 74, Douglas 60

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 58, Brookings 47

Belle Fourche 55, Faith 42

Bon Homme 60, Gregory 58

Centerville 59, Beresford 42

Dakota Valley 52, Madison 28

Dupree 67, Leola/Frederick 45

Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 21

Ethan 46, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25

Flandreau 77, Chester 41

Florence/Henry 57, Waverly-South Shore 23

Freeman 66, Gayville-Volin 42

Great Plains Lutheran 50, Waubay/Summit 35

Groton Area 53, Britton-Hecla 29

Ipswich 56, Langford 50

Lemmon 53, Bison 46

Marty Indian 62, Flandreau Indian 24

McLaughlin 33, Pine Ridge 30

Miller 54, Faulkton 27

North Central Co-Op 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Pierre 64, Mitchell 48

Redfield 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 34

Tea Area 71, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

Timber Lake 56, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 30

Vermillion 61, Parker 35

Wagner 81, Platte-Geddes 13

Wakpala 64, Oelrichs 31

Wall 59, Hill City 39

Wessington Springs 54, James Valley Christian 43

West Central 67, Chamberlain 25

White River 57, Philip 37

Winner 66, Mobridge-Pollock 45

Yankton 59, Douglas 36

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aitkin 64, Park Rapids 51

Albany 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 54

Alexandria 86, St. Cloud Apollo 57

Andover 99, Coon Rapids 65

Barnesville 86, New York Mills 38

Belle Plaine 81, New Ulm 60

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 68, Chanhassen 55

Bigfork 74, Lake of the Woods 31

Blaine 76, Centennial 54

Blooming Prairie 83, Bethlehem Academy 65

Bloomington Jefferson 76, Chaska 61

Border West 80, Hancock 57

Breck 77, Blake 69

Brooklyn Center 87, Fridley 86

Caledonia 76, Cannon Falls 69

Cambridge-Isanti 79, Becker 53

Carlton 53, Cromwell 50

Central Minnesota Christian 71, Ortonville 35

Chatfield 75, St. Charles 42

DeLaSalle 90, Columbia Heights 67

Detroit Lakes 81, Staples-Motley 51

Duluth Marshall 93, International Falls 75

Eastview 68, Rosemount 65

Ely 62, Chisholm 51

Fairmont 72, Windom 71

Farmington 76, Prior Lake 68

Fillmore Central 72, Winona Cotter 61

Foley 61, Zimmerman 46

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 82, McGregor 68

Frazee 55, Breckenridge 51

Goodhue 68, Kasson-Mantorville 45

Hawley 69, Pelican Rapids 63

Hayfield 43, Randolph 35

Heritage Christian Academy 79, Avail Academy 73

Holy Family Catholic 76, Jordan 35

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 67, Annandale 60

Irondale 80, Park (Cottage Grove) 77

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 75, Sibley East 59

Kenyon-Wanamingo 66, Triton 48

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 74, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 71

Kingman, Kan. 67, Belle Plaine 52

Kittson County Central 53, Win-E-Mac 51

Lake City 70, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 80, Alden-Conger 52

Lakeville North 81, Burnsville 46

Mahtomedi 86, Hastings 45

Mankato West 70, Mankato East 69

Maple Grove 63, Champlin Park 28

Maranatha Christian 72, St. Croix Prep 36

Melrose 60, Montevideo 47

Milaca 65, Mora 52

Minneapolis Southwest 74, St. Anthony 71

Minnehaha Academy 88, Providence Academy 65

Moose Lake/Willow River 61, Barnum 54

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 79, Benson 48

Mountain Iron-Buhl 88, Nashwauk-Keewatin 40

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 81, Hills-Beaver Creek 54

New Prague 77, St. Louis Park 57

North St. Paul 89, Hill-Murray 62

North Woods 90, Mesabi East 49

Northern Freeze 91, Climax/Fisher 34

Northfield 85, Albert Lea 55

Osseo 43, Spring Lake Park 41

Park Center 88, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57

Park Christian 73, Brandon-Evansville 47

Parkers Prairie 78, Rothsay 45

Pequot Lakes 61, Crosby-Ironton 46

Perham 72, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50

Pillager 89, Sebeka 70

Pine City 78, Spectrum 61

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 75, Dover-Eyota 36

Princeton 86, North Branch 65

Red Lake County 100, Roseau 73

Richfield 67, Bloomington Kennedy 62

Robbinsdale Cooper 96, Holy Angels 66

Rochester Century 81, Rochester Mayo 63

Rockford 50, Dassel-Cokato 45

Rogers 91, Anoka 71

Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Fergus Falls 55

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 81, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 59

Southwest Minnesota Christian 68, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 54

Spring Grove 64, Grand Meadow 24

Springfield 84, Wabasso 51

St. Francis 81, Monticello 62

St. Paul Academy 92, Mounds Park Academy 53

St. Paul Highland Park 70, St. Paul Central 64

St. Paul Humboldt 82, Washington Tech 78

St. Thomas Academy 61, Two Rivers 53

Stewartville 66, St. Peter 32

Stillwater 79, East Ridge 39

Thief River Falls 90, Crookston 59

Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 85, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 51

Two Harbors 77, South Ridge 63

United South Central 80, Medford 44

Upsala 62, East Central 59

Wadena-Deer Creek 73, Menahga 55

Waseca 70, Marshall 58

Watertown-Mayer 64, Litchfield 39

West Central 80, Minnewaska 46

West Lutheran 77, Liberty Classical 75

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 58, Edgerton 46

White Bear Lake 56, Woodbury 43

Winona 63, Austin 62

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 71, St. Cloud Cathedral 35

Albert Lea 65, Northfield 60

Andover 81, Coon Rapids 38

Annandale 54, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 26

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 80, Win-E-Mac 33

Becker 81, Cambridge-Isanti 58

Belle Plaine 58, Tri-City United 47

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 82, Chanhassen 63

Blaine 49, Centennial 31

Blake 44, Breck 34

Bloomington Kennedy 46, Richfield 40

Caledonia 69, Cannon Falls 28

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60, Madelia 29

Chaska 76, Bloomington Jefferson 38

Crookston 67, Bagley 29

Dassel-Cokato 53, Rockford 32

Delano 69, Big Lake 18

Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. 44, Hills-Beaver Creek 21

Forest Lake 61, Cretin-Derham Hall 52

Hayfield 57, Randolph 55

Hill-Murray 45, North St. Paul 36

Holy Angels 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 47

International Falls 64, Littlefork-Big Falls 27

Jordan 65, Holy Family Catholic 61

Lake City 58, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 49

Lakeville North 93, Burnsville 47

LeRoy-Ostrander 49, Mabel-Canton 46

Mahtomedi 83, Hastings 63

Maple Grove 72, Champlin Park 55

Mayer Lutheran 61, Minneota 43

Milaca 56, Mora 27

Minneapolis Southwest 73, St. Paul Highland Park 31

Monticello 65, St. Francis 29

Mountain Lake Area 56, Martin County West 50

New London-Spicer 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 33

Orono 57, Waconia 55

Pierz 36, Little Falls 34

Princeton 49, North Branch 40

Prior Lake 64, Farmington 55

Providence Academy 126, Minnehaha Academy 94

Red Wing 71, Rochester John Marshall 56

Robbinsdale Armstrong 61, Park Center 47

Rock Ridge 90, Two Harbors 58

Rogers 68, Anoka 65

Rosemount 49, Eastview 42

Rushford-Peterson 53, La Crescent 40

Sauk Centre 58, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 34

Shakopee 53, Lakeville South 49

Simley 47, Two Rivers 40

South Ridge 58, East Central 28

South St. Paul 48, Tartan 42

Southland 46, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 37

Spring Lake Park 72, Osseo 48

Springfield 48, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46

St. Clair 78, AC/GE 57

St. Louis Park 67, New Prague 62

Upsala 56, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 24

Visitation 52, Fridley 45

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 32

Watertown-Mayer 54, Litchfield 35

White Bear Lake 57, Woodbury 45

Winona Cotter 62, Fillmore Central 46

Zimmerman 62, Foley 58

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bettendorf 70, Davenport, West 55

Cedar Falls 69, Cedar Rapids, Washington 64

Cedar Rapids Xavier 67, Epworth, Western Dubuque 55

Central Clinton, DeWitt 67, Clinton 59

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Grand Island, Neb. 67

Davenport, Central 65, Assumption, Davenport 57

Dubuque, Hempstead 71, Iowa City Liberty High School 67

Dubuque, Senior 73, Iowa City West 43

Iowa City High 65, Wahlert, Dubuque 62

Johnston 53, Ankeny Centennial 46

Linn-Mar, Marion 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 55

North Scott, Eldridge 69, Davenport, North 61

Norwalk 46, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 34

Pleasant Valley 65, Muscatine 40

Quincy Notre Dame, Ill. 69, Keokuk 63

Solon 81, Washington 53

Southeast Polk 61, Marshalltown 44

Urbandale 51, Des Moines, Hoover 37

Valley, West Des Moines 60, Des Moines, Roosevelt 59

Waterloo, West 63, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 59

Waukee 77, Des Moines, Lincoln 62

Waukee Northwest 88, Des Moines, East 30

Class 1A District 6

Semifinal

Central City 58, Lisbon 49

Class 1A District 7

Semifinal

New London 61, WACO, Wayland 60

Winfield-Mount Union 63, Burlington Notre Dame 49

Class 1A District 8

Semifinal

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 67, Midland, Wyoming 46

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 79, Bellevue 74

Class 1A District 9

Semifinal

Baxter 68, Sigourney 46

Class 1A District 10

Semifinal

Madrid 85, Collins-Maxwell 31

Mount Ayr 74, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 41

Class 1A District 11

Semifinal

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 88, H-L-V, Victor 26

Keota 68, Belle Plaine 56

Class 1A District 12

Semifinal

Lynnville-Sully 56, Hillcrest Academy 48

North Mahaska, New Sharon 66, Pekin 60

Class 1A District 14

Semifinal

AC/GC 78, IKM-Manning 64

Class 2A District 3

Semifinal

South Central Calhoun 77, Ogden 54

Class 2A District 5

Semifinal

Roland-Story, Story City 67, PCM, Monroe 46

Class 2A District 6

Semifinal

Union Community, LaPorte City 65, Grundy Center 57

Class 2A District 8

Semifinal

Beckman, Dyersville 60, Denver 41

Class 2A District 9

Semifinal

Aplington-Parkersburg 69, West Branch 59

Class 2A District 10

Semifinal

Alburnett 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 58

Monticello 71, Camanche 54

Class 2A District 11

Semifinal

Albia 42, Mediapolis 41

West Burlington 75, Louisa-Muscatine 39

Class 2A District 12

Semifinal

Pella Christian 79, Eldon Cardinal 41

Wilton 83, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 61

Class 2A District 13

Semifinal

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 87, Panorama, Panora 57

Van Meter 64, Nodaway Valley 61

Class 2A District 14

Semifinal

Des Moines Christian 69, Centerville 38

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Chariton 36

Class 2A District 16

Semifinal

Treynor 70, Clarinda 43

Underwood 72, Red Oak 41

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A Region 1

Semifinal

Bishop Garrigan 71, Saint Ansgar 50

Riceville 53, West Hancock, Britt 42

Class 1A Region 2

Semifinal

AGWSR, Ackley 52, Ankeny Christian Academy 45

Newell-Fonda 78, Baxter 28

Class 1A Region 3

Semifinal

Montezuma 45, Springville 42

North Linn, Troy Mills 68, Calamus-Wheatland 17

Class 1A Region 4

Semifinal

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 47

St. Mary’s, Remsen 39, Kingsley-Pierson 37

Class 1A Region 5

Semifinal

Westwood, Sloan 59, Tri-Center, Neola 31

Woodbine 61, Stanton 45

Class 1A Region 6

Semifinal

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 47, Edgewood-Colesburg 43

West Fork, Sheffield 57, Clarksville 35

Class 1A Region 7

Semifinal

Martensdale-St. Marys 50, Earlham 41

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 70, East Mills 42

Class 1A Region 8

Semifinal

Lynnville-Sully 56, North Mahaska, New Sharon 48

Winfield-Mount Union 57, Burlington Notre Dame 54

Class 2A Region 1

Semifinal

Bellevue 53, West Branch 28

Dike-New Hartford 59, Jesup 28

Class 2A Region 2

Semifinal

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 55, West Sioux 36

Hinton 53, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 42

Class 2A Region 3

Semifinal

Sibley-Ocheyedan 71, Ridge View 27

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 61, Central Springs 45

Class 2A Region 4

Semifinal

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60, Grand View Christian 36

Hudson 66, Madrid 33

Class 2A Region 5

Semifinal

Aplington-Parkersburg 52, Denver 32

Beckman, Dyersville 43, Cascade,Western Dubuque 31

Class 2A Region 6

Semifinal

Mediapolis 52, Danville 46

Regina, Iowa City 63, Wilton 36

Class 2A Region 7

Semifinal

Panorama, Panora 74, Central Decatur, Leon 32

Treynor 51, Nodaway Valley 47

Class 2A Region 8

Semifinal

PAC-LM 50, South Central Calhoun 43

Underwood 64, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 43