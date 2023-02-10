SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here:

NBA
Grizzlies 128, Timberwolves 107

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 86, Concordia St. Paul 59
USF 67, Winona State 62

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 95, Concordia St. Paul 67
USF 59, Winona State 41

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Crow Creek 99, Flandreau Indian 65

Dakota Valley 79, Dell Rapids St. Mary 63

Deubrook 70, Colman-Egan 60

Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Beresford 49

Ethan 77, Avon 36

Faith 84, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 47

Florence/Henry 47, Warner 41

Gregory 63, Scotland 30

Harrisburg 69, Rapid City Central 37

Herreid/Selby Area 51, Mobridge-Pollock 47

Highmore-Harrold 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54

Huron 60, Aberdeen Central 57

Lennox 63, Tea Area 57

New Underwood 66, Bennett County 22

Northwestern 66, North Central Co-Op 30

Oelrichs 44, Edgemont 39

Pierre 89, Bismarck, N.D. 67

Platte-Geddes 73, Bon Homme 56

Rapid City Stevens 50, Yankton 49

Sioux Falls Jefferson 66, Brookings 43

Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Brandon Valley 42

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Watertown 35

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50

Sturgis Brown 54, Hot Springs 45

Timber Lake 70, Newell 42

Tiospa Zina Tribal 70, Sisseton 28

Vermillion 45, Irene-Wakonda 44

Wagner 54, Chamberlain 40

West Central 47, Madison 44

Wilmot 72, Sioux Falls Lutheran 55

Winner 52, McLaughlin 32

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bridgewater-Emery 53, Pine Ridge 35

Canistota 55, Chester 46

Canton 56, Garretson 38

Castlewood 55, Elkton-Lake Benton 40

Dakota Valley 49, Dell Rapids 34

DeSmet 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50

Deubrook 39, Colman-Egan 34

Dupree 60, Stanley County 39

Edgemont 77, Oelrichs 49

Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Beresford 28

Ethan 55, Avon 26

Faulkton 42, Langford 26

Flandreau 58, Belle Fourche 39

Gregory 50, Scotland 38

Hamlin 63, Viborg-Hurley 46

Hanson 57, Kimball/White Lake 27

Harding County 48, New England, N.D. 38

Harrisburg 38, Rapid City Central 26

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 51, Faith 43

Hot Springs 39, Sturgis Brown 36

Howard 48, Jones County 35

Ipswich 44, Sunshine Bible Academy 32

Lyman 44, McCook Central/Montrose 40

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Corsica/Stickney 36

Northwestern 63, North Central Co-Op 45

Pierre 84, Bismarck, N.D. 76

Platte-Geddes 64, Bon Homme 47

Rapid City Christian 52, Red Cloud 46

Rapid City Stevens 50, Yankton 49

Redfield 43, Groton Area 34

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Highmore-Harrold 35

Sioux Falls Christian 37, St. Thomas More 32

Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Brookings 36

Sioux Falls Washington 41, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 36

Tea Area 66, Lennox 51

Timber Lake 63, Newell 54

Vermillion 64, Irene-Wakonda 23

Wagner 77, Chamberlain 33

Wall 58, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46

Watertown 67, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50

Waubay/Summit 67, Waverly-South Shore 27

White River 47, Little Wound 20

Winner 62, McLaughlin 38

Wolsey-Wessington 71, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 40

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 72, Sauk Centre 63

Andover 93, Champlin Park 89

Austin 94, Albert Lea 59

Barnum 72, Wrenshall 41

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 58

Belle Plaine 68, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55

Blake 77, Mounds Park Academy 35

Border West 67, Battle Lake 64

Brandon-Evansville 64, Underwood 47

Breck 80, Providence Academy 52

Buffalo 81, Eden Prairie 80

Burnsville 76, Eastview 64

Byron 67, Rochester Lourdes 46

Cass Lake-Bena 60, Ada-Borup 58

Chaska 87, St. Louis Park 52

Cherry 66, Perham 56

Chisholm 71, Hill City 51

Columbia Heights 73, Brooklyn Center 72

Concordia Academy 86, St. Croix Prep 70

Cretin-Derham Hall 61, Woodbury 47

Cromwell 58, Cook County 45

Deer River 78, Bigfork 33

Delano 72, Jordan 63

East Central 74, Braham 48

East Ridge 75, White Bear Lake 63

Eden Valley-Watkins 68, Maple Lake 32

Edina 57, St. Michael-Albertville 48

Ely 81, Mesabi East 38

Esko 83, St. Paul Johnson 80

Fillmore Central 87, Glenville-Emmons 34

Hawley 82, Park Rapids 59

Henning 77, New York Mills 34

Heritage Christian Academy 80, Community of Peace 38

Holdingford 61, Royalton 58

Holy Angels 85, Fridley 70

Holy Family Catholic 71, Hutchinson 48

Jackson County Central 61, Marshall 59

Kaleidoscope Charter 60, Math and Science Academy 45

Kenyon-Wanamingo 82, Medford 45

Lake City 58, Goodhue 53

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 69, St. Clair 53

Lakeville North 92, Farmington 77

Lakeville South 61, Apple Valley 47

Liberty Classical 77, Avail Academy 63

Maple River 74, Triton 32

Maranatha Christian 67, St. Agnes 46

Menahga 74, Sebeka 39

Milaca 81, Pine City 44

Minnehaha Academy 77, St. Paul Academy 33

Montevideo 46, Lac qui Parle Valley 45

Moorhead 69, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57

Moose Lake/Willow River 70, McGregor 58

Mound Westonka 80, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71

Murray County Central 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 53

New Life Academy 82, Nova Classical Academy 30

New London-Spicer 50, Annandale 37

New Richland-H-E-G 60, Blooming Prairie 54

New Ulm 97, Blue Earth Area 60

Orono 78, Chanhassen 68

Osakis 73, Swanville 32

Park (Cottage Grove) 61, Mounds View 58

Park Christian 62, Enderlin, N.D. 55

Paynesville 73, Kimball 52

Pine Island 89, Christ’s Household of Faith 64

Princeton 77, Monticello 53

Prior Lake 52, Rosemount 48

Randolph 68, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49

Renville County West 62, Sleepy Eye 54

Rochester John Marshall 83, Mankato West 73

Rock Ridge 86, Hinckley-Finlayson 59

Roseville 52, Irondale 48

Rush City 67, Ogilvie 51

Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Becker 59

Springfield 66, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 53

St. Anthony 71, Richfield 69

St. Peter 67, Fairmont 60

Stephen-Argyle 84, Roseau 71

Stillwater 72, Forest Lake 58

Two Harbors 90, Carlton 58

Upsala 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40

Wabasha-Kellogg 59, Lewiston-Altura 53

Waconia 65, New Prague 52

Wadena-Deer Creek 68, Pillager 58

Waseca 75, St. James Area 57

Watertown-Mayer 73, Glencoe-Silver Lake 66

Wayzata 89, Hopkins 61

West Central 62, Ashby 30

Winona 81, Owatonna 43

Worthington 69, Redwood Valley 61

Zimmerman 88, Hibbing 60

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GE 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 47

Ada-Borup 60, Tartan 51

Albany 66, Milaca 53

Alexandria 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 52

Andover 71, Champlin Park 41

Austin 76, Albert Lea 48

Avail Academy 59, Liberty Classical 29

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 48

Belle Plaine 36, Conway Springs, Kan. 33

Burnsville 57, Eastview 43

Cretin-Derham Hall 52, Woodbury 47

Cromwell def. Cook County, forfeit

Detroit Lakes 64, Staples-Motley 30

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43, Lake Park-Audubon 31

Duluth East 64, St. Francis 37

Eagan 36, Shakopee 34

Eden Prairie 83, Buffalo 40

Eden Valley-Watkins 47, Maple Lake 27

Edgerton 50, Mountain Lake Area 43

Goodhue 79, Lake City 35

Grand Meadow 58, Lewiston-Altura 37

Hayfield 61, United Christian 16

Henning 58, New York Mills 48

Holy Angels 71, Fridley 55

Hutchinson 64, Holy Family Catholic 61

Jordan 43, Delano 39

Kingsland 66, Houston 61

Lac qui Parle Valley 64, Ortonville 23

Lakeview 67, Dawson-Boyd 61

Lakeville North 77, Farmington 40

Lakeville South 72, Apple Valley 17

LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Southland 55

Mankato East 61, Faribault 41

Maple River 65, Triton 51

Marshall 77, Jackson County Central 67

Minnehaha Academy 84, Pine City 57

Montevideo 55, BOLD 50

Moorhead 42, Brainerd 41

Mounds Park Academy 47, Blake 43

New Ulm 74, Blue Earth Area 33

Norwood-Young America 74, St. Clair 56

Orono 55, Chanhassen 50

Park (Cottage Grove) 60, Mounds View 56

Park Christian 58, Brandon-Evansville 38

Park Rapids 83, Aitkin 38

Pierz 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 40

Pipestone 79, Windom 46

Prior Lake 53, Rosemount 43

Providence Academy 80, Breck 33

Randolph 84, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72

Richfield 55, St. Anthony 47

Robbinsdale Cooper 66, St. Paul Como Park 59

Rochester Century 56, Northfield 21

Sacred Heart 60, Win-E-Mac 21

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Mound Westonka 47

Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Murray County Central 27

St. Cloud 79, Fergus Falls 65

St. Croix Prep 72, Concordia Academy 58

St. Michael-Albertville 85, Edina 33

St. Paul Highland Park 53, St. Paul Central 27

Stewartville 79, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29

Waconia 54, New Prague 50

Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Pillager 59

Waseca 52, St. James Area 47

Watertown-Mayer 61, Glencoe-Silver Lake 54

Wayzata 55, Hopkins 53

West Central 55, Melrose 42

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 65, Red Rock Central 39

White Bear Lake 63, East Ridge 49

Zimmerman 73, Mora 47

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alburnett 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, OT

Ames 62, Mason City 47

Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Charles City 51

Assumption, Davenport 52, Bettendorf 43

Boyden-Hull 52, Sheldon 46

Cedar Falls 59, Dubuque, Senior 43

Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 40

Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Iowa City West 56

Clear Lake 64, Webster City 46

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 42

Davenport, Central 73, Davenport, North 65

Davenport, West 69, Muscatine 62

Denison-Schleswig 66, Glenwood 51

Des Moines, Lincoln 74, Des Moines, Roosevelt 67

Dunkerton 96, Sumner-Fredericksburg 64

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 85, Colfax-Mingo 30

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63, Ankeny Christian Academy 50

Fairfield 69, Mount Pleasant 68, OT

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 51

Harlan 64, Creston 43

Humboldt 85, Iowa Falls-Alden 72

Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic, Mason City 62

MOC-Floyd Valley 77, Okoboji, Milford 53

Marion 65, Clear Creek-Amana 49

Mount Vernon 62, Center Point-Urbana 38

Newton 73, Grinnell 49

Nodaway Valley 76, CAM, Anita 53

North Polk, Alleman 50, Boone 31

North Scott, Eldridge 66, Clinton 31

Norwalk 72, Oskaloosa 50

Roland-Story, Story City 55, Grundy Center 53

Ruthven-Ayrshire 68, Harris-Lake Park 60

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Lewis Central 39

Sioux Center 83, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

Solon 67, Williamsburg 65

Urbandale 58, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42

Washington 71, Keokuk 54

Waterloo, East 46, Marshalltown 40

Waukee Northwest 74, Ankeny Centennial 48

Winterset 73, Ballard 68

Class 1A Substate 1

Play-in

Siouxland Christian 65, River Valley, Correctionville 52

Woodbury Central, Moville 76, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42

Class 1A Substate 2

Play-in

Riceville 75, AGWSR, Ackley 48

Class 1A Substate 3

Play-in

Edgewood-Colesburg 71, West Central, Maynard 58

Kee, Lansing 65, Starmont 35

Class 1A Substate 4

Play-in

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 62, Highland, Riverside 51

North Cedar, Stanwood 56, Rivermont 33

Class 1A Substate 5

Play-in

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Woodward Academy 44

Twin Cedars, Bussey 83, Moulton-Udell 42

Class 1A Substate 6

Play-in

B-G-M 70, Cedar Valley Christian School 25

English Valleys, North English 46, Tri-County, Thornburg 41

Class 1A Substate 7

Play-in

East Union, Afton 56, Lamoni 53

Glidden-Ralston 55, Paton-Churdan 28

Class 1A Substate 8

Play-in

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 86, Whiting 29

Logan-Magnolia 72, Griswold 28

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ankeny Centennial 54, Waukee Northwest 45

Ballard 37, Winterset 26

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 79, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46

Boone 79, North Polk, Alleman 17

Carroll 53, ADM, Adel 48

Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Iowa City High 52

Dallas Center-Grimes 51, Pella 45

Davenport, West 54, Muscatine 41

Decorah 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 47

Des Moines, Roosevelt 68, Des Moines, Lincoln 49

Gilbert 62, Carlisle 57

Glenwood 60, Denison-Schleswig 34

Johnston 82, Southeast Polk 77

Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Epworth, Western Dubuque 50

Mason City 46, Ames 23

Newell-Fonda 63, Ridge View 37

Pleasant Valley 75, Central Clinton, DeWitt 44

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Iowa City Liberty High School 42

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Lewis Central 40

Waterloo, East 35, Marshalltown 24

Waterloo, West 67, Dubuque, Hempstead 23

Waukon 76, Charles City 37

Class 1A Region 3

First Round

Calamus-Wheatland 55, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 20

Midland, Wyoming 56, Lone Tree 47

Springville 67, Easton Valley 23

Class 1A Region 6

First Round

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, Central City 26