SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here:
NBA
Grizzlies 128, Timberwolves 107
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 86, Concordia St. Paul 59
USF 67, Winona State 62
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Augustana 95, Concordia St. Paul 67
USF 59, Winona State 41
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Crow Creek 99, Flandreau Indian 65
Dakota Valley 79, Dell Rapids St. Mary 63
Deubrook 70, Colman-Egan 60
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Beresford 49
Ethan 77, Avon 36
Faith 84, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 47
Florence/Henry 47, Warner 41
Gregory 63, Scotland 30
Harrisburg 69, Rapid City Central 37
Herreid/Selby Area 51, Mobridge-Pollock 47
Highmore-Harrold 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54
Huron 60, Aberdeen Central 57
Lennox 63, Tea Area 57
New Underwood 66, Bennett County 22
Northwestern 66, North Central Co-Op 30
Oelrichs 44, Edgemont 39
Pierre 89, Bismarck, N.D. 67
Platte-Geddes 73, Bon Homme 56
Rapid City Stevens 50, Yankton 49
Sioux Falls Jefferson 66, Brookings 43
Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Brandon Valley 42
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Watertown 35
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50
Sturgis Brown 54, Hot Springs 45
Timber Lake 70, Newell 42
Tiospa Zina Tribal 70, Sisseton 28
Vermillion 45, Irene-Wakonda 44
Wagner 54, Chamberlain 40
West Central 47, Madison 44
Wilmot 72, Sioux Falls Lutheran 55
Winner 52, McLaughlin 32
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bridgewater-Emery 53, Pine Ridge 35
Canistota 55, Chester 46
Canton 56, Garretson 38
Castlewood 55, Elkton-Lake Benton 40
Dakota Valley 49, Dell Rapids 34
DeSmet 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50
Deubrook 39, Colman-Egan 34
Dupree 60, Stanley County 39
Edgemont 77, Oelrichs 49
Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Beresford 28
Ethan 55, Avon 26
Faulkton 42, Langford 26
Flandreau 58, Belle Fourche 39
Gregory 50, Scotland 38
Hamlin 63, Viborg-Hurley 46
Hanson 57, Kimball/White Lake 27
Harding County 48, New England, N.D. 38
Harrisburg 38, Rapid City Central 26
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 51, Faith 43
Hot Springs 39, Sturgis Brown 36
Howard 48, Jones County 35
Ipswich 44, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
Lyman 44, McCook Central/Montrose 40
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Corsica/Stickney 36
Northwestern 63, North Central Co-Op 45
Pierre 84, Bismarck, N.D. 76
Platte-Geddes 64, Bon Homme 47
Rapid City Christian 52, Red Cloud 46
Rapid City Stevens 50, Yankton 49
Redfield 43, Groton Area 34
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Highmore-Harrold 35
Sioux Falls Christian 37, St. Thomas More 32
Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Brookings 36
Sioux Falls Washington 41, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 36
Tea Area 66, Lennox 51
Timber Lake 63, Newell 54
Vermillion 64, Irene-Wakonda 23
Wagner 77, Chamberlain 33
Wall 58, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46
Watertown 67, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50
Waubay/Summit 67, Waverly-South Shore 27
White River 47, Little Wound 20
Winner 62, McLaughlin 38
Wolsey-Wessington 71, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 40
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 72, Sauk Centre 63
Andover 93, Champlin Park 89
Austin 94, Albert Lea 59
Barnum 72, Wrenshall 41
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 58
Belle Plaine 68, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55
Blake 77, Mounds Park Academy 35
Border West 67, Battle Lake 64
Brandon-Evansville 64, Underwood 47
Breck 80, Providence Academy 52
Buffalo 81, Eden Prairie 80
Burnsville 76, Eastview 64
Byron 67, Rochester Lourdes 46
Cass Lake-Bena 60, Ada-Borup 58
Chaska 87, St. Louis Park 52
Cherry 66, Perham 56
Chisholm 71, Hill City 51
Columbia Heights 73, Brooklyn Center 72
Concordia Academy 86, St. Croix Prep 70
Cretin-Derham Hall 61, Woodbury 47
Cromwell 58, Cook County 45
Deer River 78, Bigfork 33
Delano 72, Jordan 63
East Central 74, Braham 48
East Ridge 75, White Bear Lake 63
Eden Valley-Watkins 68, Maple Lake 32
Edina 57, St. Michael-Albertville 48
Ely 81, Mesabi East 38
Esko 83, St. Paul Johnson 80
Fillmore Central 87, Glenville-Emmons 34
Hawley 82, Park Rapids 59
Henning 77, New York Mills 34
Heritage Christian Academy 80, Community of Peace 38
Holdingford 61, Royalton 58
Holy Angels 85, Fridley 70
Holy Family Catholic 71, Hutchinson 48
Jackson County Central 61, Marshall 59
Kaleidoscope Charter 60, Math and Science Academy 45
Kenyon-Wanamingo 82, Medford 45
Lake City 58, Goodhue 53
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 69, St. Clair 53
Lakeville North 92, Farmington 77
Lakeville South 61, Apple Valley 47
Liberty Classical 77, Avail Academy 63
Maple River 74, Triton 32
Maranatha Christian 67, St. Agnes 46
Menahga 74, Sebeka 39
Milaca 81, Pine City 44
Minnehaha Academy 77, St. Paul Academy 33
Montevideo 46, Lac qui Parle Valley 45
Moorhead 69, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57
Moose Lake/Willow River 70, McGregor 58
Mound Westonka 80, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71
Murray County Central 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 53
New Life Academy 82, Nova Classical Academy 30
New London-Spicer 50, Annandale 37
New Richland-H-E-G 60, Blooming Prairie 54
New Ulm 97, Blue Earth Area 60
Orono 78, Chanhassen 68
Osakis 73, Swanville 32
Park (Cottage Grove) 61, Mounds View 58
Park Christian 62, Enderlin, N.D. 55
Paynesville 73, Kimball 52
Pine Island 89, Christ’s Household of Faith 64
Princeton 77, Monticello 53
Prior Lake 52, Rosemount 48
Randolph 68, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49
Renville County West 62, Sleepy Eye 54
Rochester John Marshall 83, Mankato West 73
Rock Ridge 86, Hinckley-Finlayson 59
Roseville 52, Irondale 48
Rush City 67, Ogilvie 51
Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Becker 59
Springfield 66, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 53
St. Anthony 71, Richfield 69
St. Peter 67, Fairmont 60
Stephen-Argyle 84, Roseau 71
Stillwater 72, Forest Lake 58
Two Harbors 90, Carlton 58
Upsala 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40
Wabasha-Kellogg 59, Lewiston-Altura 53
Waconia 65, New Prague 52
Wadena-Deer Creek 68, Pillager 58
Waseca 75, St. James Area 57
Watertown-Mayer 73, Glencoe-Silver Lake 66
Wayzata 89, Hopkins 61
West Central 62, Ashby 30
Winona 81, Owatonna 43
Worthington 69, Redwood Valley 61
Zimmerman 88, Hibbing 60
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GE 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 47
Ada-Borup 60, Tartan 51
Albany 66, Milaca 53
Alexandria 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 52
Andover 71, Champlin Park 41
Austin 76, Albert Lea 48
Avail Academy 59, Liberty Classical 29
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 48
Belle Plaine 36, Conway Springs, Kan. 33
Burnsville 57, Eastview 43
Cretin-Derham Hall 52, Woodbury 47
Cromwell def. Cook County, forfeit
Detroit Lakes 64, Staples-Motley 30
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43, Lake Park-Audubon 31
Duluth East 64, St. Francis 37
Eagan 36, Shakopee 34
Eden Prairie 83, Buffalo 40
Eden Valley-Watkins 47, Maple Lake 27
Edgerton 50, Mountain Lake Area 43
Goodhue 79, Lake City 35
Grand Meadow 58, Lewiston-Altura 37
Hayfield 61, United Christian 16
Henning 58, New York Mills 48
Holy Angels 71, Fridley 55
Hutchinson 64, Holy Family Catholic 61
Jordan 43, Delano 39
Kingsland 66, Houston 61
Lac qui Parle Valley 64, Ortonville 23
Lakeview 67, Dawson-Boyd 61
Lakeville North 77, Farmington 40
Lakeville South 72, Apple Valley 17
LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Southland 55
Mankato East 61, Faribault 41
Maple River 65, Triton 51
Marshall 77, Jackson County Central 67
Minnehaha Academy 84, Pine City 57
Montevideo 55, BOLD 50
Moorhead 42, Brainerd 41
Mounds Park Academy 47, Blake 43
New Ulm 74, Blue Earth Area 33
Norwood-Young America 74, St. Clair 56
Orono 55, Chanhassen 50
Park (Cottage Grove) 60, Mounds View 56
Park Christian 58, Brandon-Evansville 38
Park Rapids 83, Aitkin 38
Pierz 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 40
Pipestone 79, Windom 46
Prior Lake 53, Rosemount 43
Providence Academy 80, Breck 33
Randolph 84, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72
Richfield 55, St. Anthony 47
Robbinsdale Cooper 66, St. Paul Como Park 59
Rochester Century 56, Northfield 21
Sacred Heart 60, Win-E-Mac 21
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Mound Westonka 47
Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Murray County Central 27
St. Cloud 79, Fergus Falls 65
St. Croix Prep 72, Concordia Academy 58
St. Michael-Albertville 85, Edina 33
St. Paul Highland Park 53, St. Paul Central 27
Stewartville 79, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29
Waconia 54, New Prague 50
Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Pillager 59
Waseca 52, St. James Area 47
Watertown-Mayer 61, Glencoe-Silver Lake 54
Wayzata 55, Hopkins 53
West Central 55, Melrose 42
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 65, Red Rock Central 39
White Bear Lake 63, East Ridge 49
Zimmerman 73, Mora 47
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alburnett 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, OT
Ames 62, Mason City 47
Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Charles City 51
Assumption, Davenport 52, Bettendorf 43
Boyden-Hull 52, Sheldon 46
Cedar Falls 59, Dubuque, Senior 43
Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 40
Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Iowa City West 56
Clear Lake 64, Webster City 46
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 42
Davenport, Central 73, Davenport, North 65
Davenport, West 69, Muscatine 62
Denison-Schleswig 66, Glenwood 51
Des Moines, Lincoln 74, Des Moines, Roosevelt 67
Dunkerton 96, Sumner-Fredericksburg 64
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 85, Colfax-Mingo 30
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63, Ankeny Christian Academy 50
Fairfield 69, Mount Pleasant 68, OT
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 51
Harlan 64, Creston 43
Humboldt 85, Iowa Falls-Alden 72
Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic, Mason City 62
MOC-Floyd Valley 77, Okoboji, Milford 53
Marion 65, Clear Creek-Amana 49
Mount Vernon 62, Center Point-Urbana 38
Newton 73, Grinnell 49
Nodaway Valley 76, CAM, Anita 53
North Polk, Alleman 50, Boone 31
North Scott, Eldridge 66, Clinton 31
Norwalk 72, Oskaloosa 50
Roland-Story, Story City 55, Grundy Center 53
Ruthven-Ayrshire 68, Harris-Lake Park 60
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Lewis Central 39
Sioux Center 83, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46
Solon 67, Williamsburg 65
Urbandale 58, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42
Washington 71, Keokuk 54
Waterloo, East 46, Marshalltown 40
Waukee Northwest 74, Ankeny Centennial 48
Winterset 73, Ballard 68
Class 1A Substate 1
Play-in
Siouxland Christian 65, River Valley, Correctionville 52
Woodbury Central, Moville 76, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42
Class 1A Substate 2
Play-in
Riceville 75, AGWSR, Ackley 48
Class 1A Substate 3
Play-in
Edgewood-Colesburg 71, West Central, Maynard 58
Kee, Lansing 65, Starmont 35
Class 1A Substate 4
Play-in
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 62, Highland, Riverside 51
North Cedar, Stanwood 56, Rivermont 33
Class 1A Substate 5
Play-in
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Woodward Academy 44
Twin Cedars, Bussey 83, Moulton-Udell 42
Class 1A Substate 6
Play-in
B-G-M 70, Cedar Valley Christian School 25
English Valleys, North English 46, Tri-County, Thornburg 41
Class 1A Substate 7
Play-in
East Union, Afton 56, Lamoni 53
Glidden-Ralston 55, Paton-Churdan 28
Class 1A Substate 8
Play-in
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 86, Whiting 29
Logan-Magnolia 72, Griswold 28
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ankeny Centennial 54, Waukee Northwest 45
Ballard 37, Winterset 26
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 79, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46
Boone 79, North Polk, Alleman 17
Carroll 53, ADM, Adel 48
Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 67, Iowa City High 52
Dallas Center-Grimes 51, Pella 45
Davenport, West 54, Muscatine 41
Decorah 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 47
Des Moines, Roosevelt 68, Des Moines, Lincoln 49
Gilbert 62, Carlisle 57
Glenwood 60, Denison-Schleswig 34
Johnston 82, Southeast Polk 77
Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Epworth, Western Dubuque 50
Mason City 46, Ames 23
Newell-Fonda 63, Ridge View 37
Pleasant Valley 75, Central Clinton, DeWitt 44
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Iowa City Liberty High School 42
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Lewis Central 40
Waterloo, East 35, Marshalltown 24
Waterloo, West 67, Dubuque, Hempstead 23
Waukon 76, Charles City 37
Class 1A Region 3
First Round
Calamus-Wheatland 55, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 20
Midland, Wyoming 56, Lone Tree 47
Springville 67, Easton Valley 23
Class 1A Region 6
First Round
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, Central City 26