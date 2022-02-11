SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from the area below:

Men’s College Basketball

Augustana 88 Concordia St. Paul 72

Winona State 76 Sioux Falls 75

Women’s College Basketball

Concordia St. Paul 65 Augustana 64

Winona State 53 Sioux Falls 52

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 70, Huron 52

Alliance, Neb. 55, Crazy Horse 54

Baltic 40, Alcester-Hudson 28

Bennett County 62, New Underwood 54, OT

Bismarck, N.D. 73, Pierre 60

Canistota 73, Sioux Falls Lutheran 35

Chester 74, Freeman 47

Clark/Willow Lake 54, Redfield 34

Dakota Valley 75, Dell Rapids 55

Deubrook 71, Colman-Egan 51

Faulkton 56, Langford 27

Gregory 58, Scotland 42

Harrisburg 85, Rapid City Central 50

Highmore-Harrold 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47

Kadoka Area 37, Jones County 32

Kimball/White Lake 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 24

Little Wound 84, Pine Ridge 69

Marty Indian 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 47

Northwestern 76, North Central Co-Op 32

Philip 76, Hill City 72

Platte-Geddes 66, Bon Homme 52

Sioux Falls Jefferson 61, Brookings 46

Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, Brandon Valley 40

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 52, Sioux Falls Washington 50

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 81, Watertown 51

Sturgis Brown 42, Hot Springs 35

Tea Area 71, Lennox 64

Timber Lake 62, Newell 47

Vermillion 60, Irene-Wakonda 31

Viborg-Hurley 61, Centerville 43

West Central 75, Madison 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bismarck, N.D. 48, Pierre 44

Brookings 64, Sioux Falls Jefferson 59

Chester 77, Canistota 58

Crazy Horse 72, Alliance, Neb. 11

Crow Creek 56, Miller 51

Dakota Valley 73, Dell Rapids 47

Deubrook 42, Colman-Egan 39

Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Beresford 29

Faith 62, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 37

Faulkton 52, Langford 41

Flandreau 50, Castlewood 32

Gregory 53, Scotland 34

Hanson 57, Kimball/White Lake 29

Huron 45, Aberdeen Central 34

Lakota Tech 76, Rapid City Christian 51

Northwestern 61, North Central Co-Op 54

Pine Ridge 65, Little Wound 64

Platte-Geddes 57, Bon Homme 49

Rapid City Central 35, Harrisburg 29

Rapid City Stevens 59, Yankton 27

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Highmore-Harrold 20

Sioux Falls Washington 60, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46

Sturgis Brown 61, Hot Springs 22

Tea Area 46, Lennox 15

Timber Lake 53, Newell 43

Vermillion 66, Irene-Wakonda 43

Wagner 79, Chamberlain 53

Watertown 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 37

Webster 68, Tiospa Zina Tribal 32

Winner 74, McLaughlin 18

Wolsey-Wessington 73, Iroquois/Doland 51

DWU/Culver’s Classic

Aberdeen Christian 48, Corsica/Stickney 40

Ethan 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47

Howard 56, Jones County 54