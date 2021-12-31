Friday Scoreboard – December 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

#1 Alabama 27, #4 Cincinnati 6

#3 Georgia 34, #2 Michigan 11

SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Beresford 66, Parker 58

Sioux Falls Lincoln 76, Marshall, Minn. 49

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 71, Harrisburg 55

Entringer Classic

Arlington 77, Waverly-South Shore 54

Castlewood 60, Garretson 35

Chester 67, Lake Preston 26

DeSmet 55, Sioux Valley 47

Dell Rapids 58, Hamlin 51

Deuel 68, Dell Rapids St. Mary 56

Estelline/Hendricks 73, Colman-Egan 46

Flandreau 59, Deubrook 46

Madison 56, Elkton-Lake Benton 50

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53, Baltic 42

SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Groton Area 48, Webster 40

Pentagon Classic

Canton 54, Chamberlain 49

Corsica/Stickney 54, Tea Area 49

Sioux Valley 63, Madison 38

Vermillion 44, Hill City 43

