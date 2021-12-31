Friday Scoreboard – December 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF
#1 Alabama 27, #4 Cincinnati 6
#3 Georgia 34, #2 Michigan 11
SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beresford 66, Parker 58
Sioux Falls Lincoln 76, Marshall, Minn. 49
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 71, Harrisburg 55
Entringer Classic
Arlington 77, Waverly-South Shore 54
Castlewood 60, Garretson 35
Chester 67, Lake Preston 26
DeSmet 55, Sioux Valley 47
Dell Rapids 58, Hamlin 51
Deuel 68, Dell Rapids St. Mary 56
Estelline/Hendricks 73, Colman-Egan 46
Flandreau 59, Deubrook 46
Madison 56, Elkton-Lake Benton 50
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53, Baltic 42
SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Groton Area 48, Webster 40
Pentagon Classic
Canton 54, Chamberlain 49
Corsica/Stickney 54, Tea Area 49
Sioux Valley 63, Madison 38
Vermillion 44, Hill City 43