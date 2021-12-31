Friday Scoreboard – December 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- As we countdown to midnight and the start of a new year, there's still time to get in some last-minute donations in for your 2021 tax returns.

"We have a few givers who have been giving for years that we just know are going to show up at our office on December 31st with their check," Sioux Empire United Way Campaign Director Oliv ia Essig said.

New Year's Eve is a day many donors have decided to make their big day of giving.

"It's their year-end giving and they really just plan to give at year end," Essig said.