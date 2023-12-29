SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:

USHL
Stampede 6, Musketeers 3

MEN’S BASKETBALL
USD 75, NDSU 66

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NDSU 84, USD 69

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 49, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 41

Beresford 65, Parker 42

Burke 50, Colman-Egan 47

Campbell County, Wyo. 60, Rapid City Christian 31

Centerville 77, Wall 47

Chester 48, Jones County 22

Corsica/Stickney 41, Freeman Academy-Marion 19

Hanson 63, Irene-Wakonda 31

Herreid/Selby Area 37, Stanley County 25

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 79, Dell Rapids St. Mary 50

Howard 48, Faulkton 35

Iroquois-Lake Preston 48, Highmore-Harrold 47

Kimball/White Lake 61, Lower Brule 34

Lemmon High School 52, Newell 44

Mitchell 53, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 26

Parkston 51, Dakota Valley 50

Platte-Geddes 55, Canistota 40

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 48, DeSmet 45

Sioux Falls Jefferson 69, Sioux Falls Washington 52

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 33

Sisseton 65, Sioux Valley 60

Sturgis Brown 42, Douglas 33

Wagner 51, Avon 38

Wakpala 71, White Shield, N.D. 18

Warner 56, Deubrook 51

Chadron Holiday Tournament=

Custer 64, Hemingford, Neb. 24

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Beresford 69, Parker 51

Canistota 59, Corsica/Stickney 30

Cordova, Tenn. 63, Hamlin 57

Dakota Valley 86, Hill City 56

Douglas 65, Sturgis Brown 56

Hanson 67, Irene-Wakonda 24

Highmore-Harrold 62, Iroquois-Lake Preston 40

Lemmon High School 74, Newell 27

Little Wound 63, Mandaree, N.D. 39

McCook Central-Montrose 55, Centerville 48

McLaughlin 47, White Shield, N.D. 42

Pine Ridge 73, Groton Area 62

Scotland 71, Ethan 31

Sioux Falls Christian 67, DeLaSalle, Minn. 63

Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 60, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52

Sioux Falls Washington 66, Sioux Falls Jefferson 51

St. Francis Indian 46, Wakpala 42

Wagner 47, Avon 28

Wall 60, Parkston 57

White River 49, Lower Brule 30

Chadron Holiday Tournament=

Custer 78, Hemingford, Neb. 23

Southwest Minnesota State Univ. Tournament=

Marshall, Minn. 73, Tea Area 67