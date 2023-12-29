SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:
USHL
Stampede 6, Musketeers 3
MEN’S BASKETBALL
USD 75, NDSU 66
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NDSU 84, USD 69
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 49, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 41
Beresford 65, Parker 42
Burke 50, Colman-Egan 47
Campbell County, Wyo. 60, Rapid City Christian 31
Centerville 77, Wall 47
Chester 48, Jones County 22
Corsica/Stickney 41, Freeman Academy-Marion 19
Hanson 63, Irene-Wakonda 31
Herreid/Selby Area 37, Stanley County 25
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 79, Dell Rapids St. Mary 50
Howard 48, Faulkton 35
Iroquois-Lake Preston 48, Highmore-Harrold 47
Kimball/White Lake 61, Lower Brule 34
Lemmon High School 52, Newell 44
Mitchell 53, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 26
Parkston 51, Dakota Valley 50
Platte-Geddes 55, Canistota 40
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 48, DeSmet 45
Sioux Falls Jefferson 69, Sioux Falls Washington 52
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 33
Sisseton 65, Sioux Valley 60
Sturgis Brown 42, Douglas 33
Wagner 51, Avon 38
Wakpala 71, White Shield, N.D. 18
Warner 56, Deubrook 51
Chadron Holiday Tournament=
Custer 64, Hemingford, Neb. 24
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Beresford 69, Parker 51
Canistota 59, Corsica/Stickney 30
Cordova, Tenn. 63, Hamlin 57
Dakota Valley 86, Hill City 56
Douglas 65, Sturgis Brown 56
Hanson 67, Irene-Wakonda 24
Highmore-Harrold 62, Iroquois-Lake Preston 40
Lemmon High School 74, Newell 27
Little Wound 63, Mandaree, N.D. 39
McCook Central-Montrose 55, Centerville 48
McLaughlin 47, White Shield, N.D. 42
Pine Ridge 73, Groton Area 62
Scotland 71, Ethan 31
Sioux Falls Christian 67, DeLaSalle, Minn. 63
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 60, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52
Sioux Falls Washington 66, Sioux Falls Jefferson 51
St. Francis Indian 46, Wakpala 42
Wagner 47, Avon 28
Wall 60, Parkston 57
White River 49, Lower Brule 30
Chadron Holiday Tournament=
Custer 78, Hemingford, Neb. 23
Southwest Minnesota State Univ. Tournament=
Marshall, Minn. 73, Tea Area 67