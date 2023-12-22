SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:
NBA G LEAGUE
Magic 133, Skyforce 116
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Dakota Valley 91, Lakota Tech 81
Deubrook 55, Chester 48
Faith 73, Hettinger-Scranton, N.D. 43
Hot Springs 75, Belle Fourche 42
Ipswich 62, Wilmot 33
Sunshine Bible Academy 55, McIntosh 51
Watertown 69, Douglas 50
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Herreid/Selby Area 34
Belle Fourche 40, Hot Springs 27
Chester 50, Deubrook 46
Faith 61, Hettinger-Scranton, N.D. 43
Florence-Henry 75, Britton-Hecla 21
Sunshine Bible Academy 54, McIntosh 32
Watertown 56, Douglas 29