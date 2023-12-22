SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Friday here:

NBA G LEAGUE
Magic 133, Skyforce 116

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Dakota Valley 91, Lakota Tech 81

Deubrook 55, Chester 48

Faith 73, Hettinger-Scranton, N.D. 43

Hot Springs 75, Belle Fourche 42

Ipswich 62, Wilmot 33

Sunshine Bible Academy 55, McIntosh 51

Watertown 69, Douglas 50

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Herreid/Selby Area 34

Belle Fourche 40, Hot Springs 27

Chester 50, Deubrook 46

Faith 61, Hettinger-Scranton, N.D. 43

Florence-Henry 75, Britton-Hecla 21

Sunshine Bible Academy 54, McIntosh 32

Watertown 56, Douglas 29